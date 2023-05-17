AP News Summary at 1:03 p.m. EDT

Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident

NEW YORK (AP) — A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says the couple were followed by photographers in cars in New York. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed by vehicles after leaving a charity event on Tuesday. It said in a statement Wednesday that the pursuit “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” The incident instantly drew comparisons to the 1997 fatal car crash of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. New York police say there were no injuries or collisions.

Key Trump attorney says he’s departing legal team as Mar-a-Lago probe intensifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key lawyer for former President Donald Trump says he’s leaving the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its final stages. Timothy Parlatore told The Associated Press that his departure had nothing to do with Trump and was not a reflection on his view of the Justice Department’s investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly aggressive, or on the strength of the government’s evidence. He said he believed he had served Trump well. CNN first reported the development.

Biden declares ‘America will not default,’ says he’s confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring he’s confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic debt default, saying talks with congressional Republicans have been productive. Biden made his remarks as he prepared to leave for a global summit in Japan. “I’m confident that we’ll get the agreement on the budget and America will not default,” Biden said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House. He said he and lawmakers will come together “because there’s no alternative.”

Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths, eliminating need for hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June. Bryan Kohberger was arrested late last year and charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022, slayings of four students at a rental home near the University of Idaho campus. At the time, Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at nearby Washington State University. A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for June 26, but now that will be skipped and the case will go directly to a district judge.

DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and transgender children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is banning gender affirming care for minors among a series of anti-LGBTQ+ bills signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis chose a Christian school Wednesday to sign the bills, which also restricts pronoun use in schools and force people to use the bathroom corresponding with their sex at birth. DeSantis has made anti-LGBTQ+ legislation a large part of his agenda as he builds towards a presidential campaign. He signed the bills in front of a cheering crowd at the Cambridge Christian School in Tampa. The ceremony had a campaign-like feel, as opposed to when he signed measures on abortion and gun rights in private.

Supreme Court lets Illinois keep ban on sale of some semiautomatic guns for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semiautomatic guns and large-capacity magazines. The high court denied an emergency request from people challenging the law, which bans so-called assault weapons. The law’s opponents had asked the court to put the law on hold while a court challenge continues. The court did not comment and no justice publicly dissented.

Here are all of the abortion debates happening this week in US courts and statehouses

Abortion bans are back on the agenda for lawmakers in the Carolinas and Nebraska this week. In North Carolina, lawmakers overrode the Democratic governor’s veto of a ban on abortion after the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Lawmakers in Nebraska and South Carolina are considering bans just weeks after stricter ones narrowly failed in the conservative-dominated states. In another issue that’s returned, a federal court is deciding whether to uphold a judge’s ruling rescinding approval for a drug used for abortion. The pill, mifepristone, remains on the market for now.

Black victims of violent crime disproportionately denied aid in many states

Black people are disproportionately denied aid from state programs that reimburse victims of violent crime. That’s according to an AP examination of data from 23 states that shows Black applicants were nearly twice as likely as white applicants to be denied aid in some states, including Indiana, Georgia and South Dakota. The denials add up to thousands of Black families missing out on millions of dollars in aid each year. Experts say the disparities are rooted in biases embedded in the design of victim compensation programs, among other factors. States are starting to address the problem as part of a wider reckoning with racism across the criminal justice system.

Drug overdoses in the US slightly increased last year. But experts see hopeful signs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. rose slightly in 2022. That makes it the first year without a substantial increase since 2018. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the numbers plateaued for most of last year. New estimates from the CDC show about nearly 110,000 U.S. overdose deaths last year. That’s nearly 2% more than 2021. Eight states that have had some of the highest overdose death rates saw sizable decreases. But experts caution that overdose deaths could rise again due to things like scaling back telehealth services.

At Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp says ‘I have no further need for Hollywood’

CANNES, France (AP) — Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his first film in three years, Johnny Depp said Wednesday that he has “no further need” for Hollywood. Depp made a rare public appearance to face questions from the press following the opening-night premiere of “Jeanne du Barry,” in which Depp plays King Louis XV. The film, directed by and starring Maiwann is Depp’s first film since a jury last year largely sided with him in his legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp called the majority of what’s been written about him in recent years “fantastically, horrifically written fiction.”

