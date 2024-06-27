AP News Summary at 10:29 a.m. EDT

How the Biden-Trump debate could change the trajectory of the 2024 campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — Both President Joe Biden and Republican rival Donald Trump hope to jolt a campaign that many voters are just beginning to watch. Thursday’s debate in Atlanta offers unparalleled opportunities for both candidates to try to shape the political narrative. For the Democratic president, the debate gives him the chance to reassure voters that, at 81, he’s capable of guiding the U.S. through a range of challenges. The 78-year-old Trump, meanwhile, could use the moment to try to move past his recent felony conviction in New York. Their performances have the potential to alter the trajectory of the election.

Supreme Court halts enforcement of the EPA’s plan to limit downwind pollution from power plants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is putting the Environmental Protection Agency’s air pollution-fighting “good neighbor” plan on hold while legal challenges continue. It’s the conservative-led high court’s latest blow to federal regulations. The justices Thursday rejected arguments by the Biden administration and Democratic-controlled states the plan was cutting air pollution and saving lives in 11 states. The regulation will remain on hold while the federal appeals court in Washington considers a challenge to the plan from industry and Republican-led states. The rule is intended to restrict smokestack emissions from power plants and other industrial sources that burden downwind areas with smog-causing pollution. Energy-producing states Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia challenged it.

The Supreme Court rejects a nationwide opioid settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would’ve shielded Sackler family members who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids but also would’ve provided billions of dollars to combat the epidemic. The justices Thursday blocked an agreement hammered out with state and local governments and victims. The Sacklers would’ve contributed up to $6 billion and relinquished ownership of the company but kept billions more. The agreement provided that the Connecticut-based company would emerge from bankruptcy as a different entity, with its profits used for treatment and prevention. The high court had put the settlement on hold last summer, after the Biden administration objected.

Protesters rally in Bolivia, boosting the president and denouncing the thwarted military coup

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Crowds of Bolivians chanting in support of the president have flooded the streets, denouncing a failed coup attempt that had threatened to pitch the long-troubled South American democracy into chaos. The nation of 12 million watched in shock and bewilderment Wednesday as Bolivian military forces appeared to turn on the government of President Luis Arce, seizing control of the capital’s main square with armored personnel carriers, crashing a tank into the presidential palace and unleashing tear gas on protesters. Analysts say that the surge of public support for President Arce on display Thursday provides the embattled leader with a badly needed reprieve from his political rivalry with his erstwhile ally, former President Evo Morales.

Is she a murderer or was she framed? Things to know about the Boston-area trial of Karen Read

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Trial-watchers in a Boston suburb want to know: Did Karen Read kill her police officer boyfriend by slamming into him with her Lexus and then leaving him in the snow after a night out drinking? Or did John O’Keefe get out of her SUV and get beaten up in a fight involving other officers, who dumped his body in a panic and framed Read for his murder? Those are the questions a Massachusetts jury is deciding in a case that created a carnival atmosphere. Outside the courtroom, a self-proclaimed “sidewalk jury” of true crime bloggers and pink-shirted supporters eagerly awaits a verdict.

In the searing heat of the Gaza summer, Palestinians are surrounded by sewage and garbage

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza (AP) — Children trudge through water contaminated with sewage and scale growing mounds of garbage in Gaza’s tent camps for displaced families. People relieve themselves in burlap-covered pits, with nowhere nearby to wash their hands. Gaza’s ability to dispose of garbage, treat sewage and deliver clean water is virtually decimated by eight months of war between Israel and Hamas. Aid groups say it’s made grim living conditions worse and raised health risks for hundreds of thousands of people deprived of adequate shelter, food and medicine. Hepatitis A cases are rising. Doctors fear a cholera outbreak is likely. Israeli authorities say they are engaging in efforts to improve the “hygiene situation.” But relief can’t come soon enough.

Julian Assange is now free to do or say whatever he likes. What does his future hold?

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — One of the most polarizing and influential figures of the information age, Julian Assange is now free after five years in a British prison and seven years in self-imposed exile in a London embassy. What’s next for the WikiLeaks founder remains unclear. Assange landed in his homeland of Australia this week after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors. His wife, Stella Assange, welcomed him home and said he planned to swim every day in the ocean and generally enjoy his freedom. She said her husband would continue to defend human rights but she did not specify how. Assange himself has given no clues.

Family that lost home to flooded river vows to keep store open as floodwaters devastate Midwest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As floodwaters continue to ravage the Midwest, a Minnesota family that watched their home collapse into a swollen river near an at risk dam is vowing to reopen their nearby store. The Rapidan Dam Store remained standing Wednesday but the house where its owners grew up toppled into the Blue Earth River the day before. Their destroyed home is one of hundreds damaged and consumed so far by floodwaters in parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Torrential rains last week led to the deluge. In the coming days, Nebraska and northwestern Missouri are expected to start to see the downstream effects of the flooding.

China calls on scientists of all nations to study lunar samples, but notes obstacle with the US

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s space officials said Thursday they welcomed scientists from across the world to apply to study the lunar rock samples the Chang’e 6 probe brought back to Earth in a historic mission, but noted there were limits to that cooperation, specifically with the U.S. Officials said at a televised press conference in Beijing meant to introduce the mission’s achievements that any cooperation with the U.S. would be hinged on removing a U.S. law that bans direct bilateral cooperation with NASA, the space agency. “If the U.S. truly wants to hope to began regular aerospace cooperation, I think they should take the appropriate measures to remove the obstacle,” an official said.

Back to Woodstock, with Wi-Fi: Women return after 55 years to glamp and relive the famous festival

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — Beverly Grant hitchhiked to the Woodstock festival in August 1969 without a ticket and slept on straw. Ellen Shelburne arrived in a VW Microbus and pitched a pup tent. After 55 years, the two longtime friends finally got back to the garden — but this time they stayed in a luxury glamping tent. The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, which runs the site, recently rolled out the tie-dyed carpet for the 76-year-old women to promote its new glamping facilities and to delve deeper into Shelburne’s trove of photos from the festival held in Bethel, New York.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.