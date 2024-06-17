AP News Summary at 10:27 p.m. EDT

Before his summit with North Korea’s Kim, Putin vows they’ll beat sanctions together

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is thanking North Korea for supporting his actions in Ukraine and says the two countries would work together to overcome U.S.-led sanctions. The comments were published Tuesday as the Russian leader was heading to Pyongyang to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Their countries are deepening their alignment in the face of intensifying confrontations with Washington. Putin’s comments appeared on North Korean state media hours before Putin’s expected arrival amid international concerns about the two countries’ expanding military cooperation.

Over 75 million people in the US are under heat alerts. Go indoors and hydrate

PHOENIX (AP) — Over 75 million people in the United States are under extreme heat alerts as a heat wave moves eastward. The mid-Atlantic and New England are likely to see highs in the 90s as the week progresses. Excessive humidity will make it feel even more oppressive. The U.S. last year saw the most heat waves, consisting of abnormally hot weather lasting more than two days, since 1936. Officials again are warning residents to take precautions. Much of the Midwest and Northeast are under heat warnings or watches. While much of the U.S. swelters, late-season snow was forecast for the northern Rockies.

Tobacco-like warning label for social media sought by US surgeon general who asks Congress to act

The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes. In a Monday opinion piece for The New York Times, Dr. Vivek Murthy said that social media is a contributing factor in the mental health crisis among young people. Murthy said that the use of just a warning label wouldn’t make social media safe for young people, but would be a part of the steps needed.

Netanyahu dissolved his war Cabinet. How will that affect cease-fire efforts?

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disbanded his war Cabinet, consolidating his influence over the Israel-Hamas war and likely diminishing the odds of a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip anytime soon. Netanyahu announced the step days after his chief political rival, Benny Gantz, withdrew from the three-member war Cabinet. Gantz, a retired general and member of parliament, was widely seen as a voice of moderation. Major wartime policies will now be solely decided by Netanyahu’s security Cabinet — a larger body that is dominated by hard-liners who oppose the U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal and want to press ahead with the war.

The war in Gaza has wiped out entire Palestinian families. AP documents 60 who lost dozens or more

BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli airstrikes are eradicating entire Palestinian families in Gaza, sometimes generations at a time, to a degree never seen before in previous conflicts there. An Associated Press investigation identified at least 60 Palestinian families where at least 25 people were killed between October and December. Several families have almost no one left to document the toll. It was the deadliest and most destructive period of the war. Israel says it takes measures to mitigate against civilian deaths. The International Court of Justice is considering whether Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The killing of families across generations is a key part of the case.

Biden’s campaign announces a $50 million advertising blitz highlighting Trump’s conviction

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign says it’s using a $50 million advertising blitz targeting voters in battleground states to highlight the “stark contrast” between Biden and former President Donald Trump following Trump’s New York felony conviction. The spending through the end of June includes boosting a new ad focusing on Trump’s conviction. The campaign signals the Democratic incumbent is pushing harder than ever to make his Republican opponent’s legal woes an issue. Biden’s campaign said Monday it wants to clearly define the choice between the candidates ahead of their first debate in Atlanta on June 27. Trump’s campaign says the contrast between Trump and Biden “will be very clear on the debate stage.”

Biden will announce deportation protection and work permits for spouses of US citizens

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is planning to announce a sweeping new policy that would lift the threat of deportation for tens of thousands of people married to U.S. citizens. It’s an aggressive election-year action on immigration that had been sought by many Democrats. Biden is hosting a White House event Tuesday to celebrate the Obama-era directive that offered deportation protections for young undocumented immigrants. He will announce the new program then, according to three people briefed on the White House plans. The policy will allow roughly 490,000 spouses of U.S. citizens an opportunity to apply for a “parole in place” program, which would shield them from deportations and offer them work permits if they have lived in the country for at least 10 years.

The Washington Post’s leaders are taking heat for journalism in Britain that wouldn’t fly in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — A trio of extraordinary stories are increasing the pressure on The Washington Post’s new leadership, along with highlighting the differences in journalism practices in England and the United States. Stories in The New York Times, NPR and the Post itself over the past few days have raised questions about the role of the Post’s new publisher, Will Lewis, and Robert Winnett, the man he has selected to lead a large portion of its newsroom, in stories obtained through practices that would not pass muster in American newsrooms. Lewis and Winnett have not commented on the stories, and neither has the Post’s billionaire owner, Jeff Bezos.

Judge orders railway to pay Washington tribe nearly $400 million for trespassing with oil trains

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that BNSF Railway must pay nearly $400 million to a Native American tribe in Washington state. U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik ruled Monday that the company intentionally trespassed when it repeatedly ran 100-car trains carrying crude oil across the Swinomish Tribe’s reservation. Lasnik initially ruled last year that the railway deliberately violated the terms of a 1991 easement with the tribe north of Seattle that allows trains to carry no more than 25 cars per day. The judge held a trial earlier this month to determine how much in profits BNSF made through trespassing and how much it should be required to disgorge.

Biden’s Title IX law expanding protections for LGBTQ+ students is dealt another setback

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Biden administration’s effort to expand protections for LGBTQ+ students has hit another roadblock. A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked a new Title IX rule in six states. U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves referred to the regulation as “arbitrary in the truest sense of the word.” He granted a preliminary injunction blocking it in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Last week, a different federal judge temporarily blocked the new rule in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho. Still under consideration is a request for a preliminary injunction filed by the Republican attorneys general of Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

