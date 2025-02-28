AP News Summary at 10:23 a.m. EST

At meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy will seek security assurances against future Russian aggression

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington. Friday’s meeting is a pivotal moment for Zelenskyy’s country, hinging on whether he can persuade the Republican to provide some form of U.S. backing for Ukraine’s security against any future Russian aggression. During the visit, Ukraine is expected to sign a landmark economic agreement with the U.S. that would bind the two countries economically for years. Zelenskyy insists on firm security guarantees to safeguard his country. There are concerns Trump may broker a peace deal favoring Russia. But U.S. officials argue American investments in Ukraine will inherently enhance its security. Zelenskyy also will meet with U.S. senators while in Washington.

Judge finds mass firings of federal probationary workers were likely unlawful

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge in San Francisco finds the mass firings of probationary employees were likely unlawful. Thursday’s decision grants temporary relief to a coalition of labor unions and organizations that has sued to stop the Trump administration’s dismantling of the federal workforce. U.S. District Judge William Alsup ordered the Office of Personnel Management to inform certain federal agencies that it had no authority to order the firings of probationary employees, including the Department of Defense. Lawyers for the personnel office say individual agencies made the decision to fire employees and that it had no role in ordering the firings.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians seek shelter after Israeli assaults across the West Bank

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Nearly 40,000 Palestinians driven from their homes by Israel’s month-long offensive in the West Bank have scattered across nearby villages and towns, trying to find shelter. Israel’s escalated assault against militants has virtually emptied four West Bank refugee camps of their residents, the biggest displacement seen in the territory since the 1967 Mideast War. There is little help for those driven from their homes, with the Palestinian Authority strapped for cash and the main U.N. agency hampered by Israeli laws. Israel’s assault has mostly emptied four refugee camps. The Israeli defense minister said Monday that troops were preparing to stay for a year and would prevent Palestinians from returning.

Mourners bury one of the last hostages released from Gaza as talks start for ceasefire future

JERUSALEM (AP) — Mourners are burying the remains of one of the last hostages released in the first phase of the ceasefire between Hamas militants and Israel. Negotiators are seeking to iron out a second phase of the deal that could end the war in Gaza and see the remaining live hostages returning home. The body of Tsachi Idan was one of four released by Hamas this week in exchange for over 600 Palestinian prisoners, the last planned swap of the ceasefire’s first phase, which began in January. The relatives of hostages still held in Gaza are ramping up pressure on Netanyahu to secure the release of their loved ones. According to Israel, 32 of the 59 hostages still in Gaza are dead.

Suicide bomb at a seminary in northwest Pakistan kills top cleric and 5 others ahead of Ramadan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police in northwestern Pakistan say an attacker has blown himself in a mosque at a pro-Taliban seminary, killing a top cleric and five other worshippers and wounding dozens ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the suicide blast at the Jamia Haqqania seminary, where the attacker gained entry despite tight security. Police say the blast killed Hamidul Haq, the head the seminary and leader of a faction of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI) party. Haq is the son of the late Maulana Samiul Haq, considered a founding figure for both the Afghan and Pakistani branches of the Taliban.

Oscar-winner Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were dead for some time, warrant shows

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A search warrant shows that Oscar-winner Gene Hackman, his wife and one of their dogs had been dead for some time when a maintenance worker discovered their bodies at the couple’s Santa Fe, New Mexico, home. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Hackman was found dead Wednesday in an entryway and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, was found in a bathroom next to a space heater. There was an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the countertop near Arakawa. Authorities say foul play isn’t suspected. They haven’t disclosed how the couple died and say the investigation is ongoing.

Vatican makes new plans for Ash Wednesday as worst is apparently over in pope’s pneumonia battle

ROME (AP) — The Vatican is making alternative plans for Ash Wednesday next week as Pope Francis recovers from pneumonia. Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, a Vatican official, will preside over the March 5 ceremony and procession that inaugurates the church’s solemn Lenten season leading up to Easter in April. Francis has reached the two-week mark in his recovery from pneumonia amid a guarded sense of optimism. Doctors are suggesting he’s overcome the most critical phase of the infection while holding out on declaring him out of danger entirely.

Leonard Peltier remains defiant in AP interview, maintaining innocence and vowing continued activism

BELCOURT, N.D. (AP) — More than 50 years after a shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation landed him in federal prison, Leonard Peltier remains defiant. He maintains his innocence in the deaths of two FBI agents in 1975. President Joe Biden commuted Peltier’s life sentence so he could return to the Turtle Mountain Reservation, his tribal homeland in North Dakota. He says he will spend the rest of his life fighting for Native American rights. Peltier was part of a movement in the late 1960s and 1970s that fought for Native American rights and tribal self-determination, sometimes resulting in the occupation of federal and tribal property.

US consumers cut spending in January more drastically than at any point in the last four years

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key price gauge declined last month, a sign that inflation may be cooling though stiff tariffs threatened by the White House threaten that progress. Yet data released Friday by the Commerce Department also showed that Americans cut their spending last month 0.2% in January from the previous month, likely in part because of unseasonably cold weather. Still, the drop may raise alarms about whether Americans are growing more cautious amid widespread uncertainty about the economic outlook. Inflation declined to 2.5% in January compared with a year earlier, down from 2.6% in December, the government said. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices dropped to 2.6%, the lowest since June, from 2.8%.

Are egg producers inflating prices during the bird flu outbreak to boost profits?

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Egg producers blame the ongoing bird flu outbreak for driving prices up to record highs. But some believe giant companies are taking advantage of their market dominance to profit handsomely at the expense of egg buyers. Advocacy groups, Democratic lawmakers and a member of the Federal Trade Commission are calling for a government investigation after egg prices spiked to a record average of $4.95 per dozen this month. Most experts agree with the industry that bird flu is to blame. Millions of birds have been killed, but critics say egg supplies remain too robust to justify the higher prices.

