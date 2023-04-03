AP News Summary at 10:22 p.m. EDT

Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has returned to New York from his home in Florida for his historic booking and arraignment on criminal charges. The nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential agitators that it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger” even before Trump made it into Manhattan. His journey from his Mar-a-Lago club to the airport in Florida took him past supporters waving banners and cheering the former president as they slammed the case against him — stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign —as politically motivated. The scene was quite different in New York, where Trump built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics.

Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As students across Nashville were walking out of class to protest gun violence following a school shooting last week, police released new information from the investigation. Police say 28-year-old Audrey Hale spent months planning a mass murder at The Covenant School, and that they haven’t yet established a motive but say Hale “considered the actions of other mass murderers.” Hale fired 152 rounds before being killed by police. Hale’s victims were three 9-year-old children and three adults. Outside the state Capitol on Monday, thousands rallied in a call for gun reform, many of them students from Nashville-area schools who walked out of their classes en masse.

‘We’ll kill you’: Troops film boys’ killings in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A video in Burkina Faso showing men in military fatigues walking among the bloodied bodies of boys with their hands bound surfaced on social media in mid-February. It shows a man slamming a rock onto the head of a 16-year-old named Adama as another man laughed. Burkina Faso has been wracked by violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands. But some civilians say they are even more afraid of Burkina Faso’s security forces. The military junta has denied its security forces were involved, but a frame-by-frame analysis by The Associated Press of the 83-second video shows the killings happened inside a military base in the country’s north.

Veto stands: Transgender pronouns OK in North Dakota schools

Teachers in North Dakota can still refer to transgender students by the personal pronouns they use, after lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of a controversial bill to place restrictions on educators. House lawmakers voted to override the veto Monday, but fell short of the two-thirds majority needed. This happened days after Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s office announced the veto, and the Senate overrode it. The bill would have prohibited public school teachers and employees from acknowledging the pronouns a transgender student uses unless they received permission from the student’s parents as well as a school administrator.

Community colleges are reeling. ‘The reckoning is here.’

Community colleges are in trouble. Enrollment has fallen 37% since 2010, and their completion rates are dismal — nearly half of students drop out within a year. Scant advising, labyrinthian financial aid and unclear career pathways are among the challenges facing two-year schools and their students. Two-year community colleges have the worst completion rates of any kind of university or college. Nearly half of students drop out of the community college where they started within a year. Only slightly more than 40% finish within six years. That has implications for the national economy, which relies on community colleges to fill many of the jobs that have shortages.

On India’s shore, rising salinity means daily water struggle

KOCHI, India (AP) — Saltwater’s intrusion into freshwater is a growing problem linked to climate change, and its effects can be seen in places like India’s southwestern shore. In the Chellanam neighborhood of Kochi, a coastal city of about 600,000, rising salinity means residents can no longer depend on ponds and wells for the water they need to drink, cook and wash. When pipes carrying fresh water from inland break, residents who can scarcely afford it have to buy their water, or wait for government trucks to bring it in for free. Getting water home from the government drop-off points can be a grueling daily burden. One 82-year-old woman with a heart condition described struggling to carry seven fully laden pots and buckets back to her home.

DeSantis signs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis signed the bill Monday during a private ceremony after the Legislature passed it Thursday. It will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It means training and a background check will not be needed for people to carry concealed guns in public. The state now has nearly 3 million permit holders. The bill signing comes five years after then-Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, signed a bill creating gun restrictions after 17 students and faculty were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018.

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student has filed a lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages from Newport News school officials. The lawsuit filed Monday accuses school administrators of gross negligence and ignoring multiple warnings that the boy had a gun and was in a “violent mood.” Abby Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School, was shot on Jan. 6 as she sat in her classroom. She spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and required four surgeries. The Newport News School Board and its members didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Why Leonardo DiCaprio testified at trial of Fugees rapper

NEW YORK (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio testified Monday at the trial of former Fugees rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel because both men have ties to a Malaysian businessman at the center of a massive international scandal. Michel, a member of the influential 1990s rap group the Fugees, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the businessman, Low Taek Jho, to funnel money from a Malaysian state fund to a Barack Obama campaign. DiCaprio met Low in 2010. Low later gave him lavish gifts, including a Picasso painting that the actor returned after the scandal broke, and help financing DiCaprio’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Alaska oil plan opponents lose 1st fight over Willow project

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Opponents of a major oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope lost the first round of their legal battle over the Willow project but said they would not give up. A federal judge on Monday rejected requests by environmental groups and an Alaska Native organization to delay construction related to Willow. The decision means ConocoPhillips Alaska can forge ahead with cold-weather construction work, including mining gravel and using it to extend a road toward the Willow project while lawsuits challenging the project are pending. The groups are seeking to have last month’s approval of the project by the Biden administration overturned.

