AP News Summary at 10:20 p.m. EDT

Trump tells US steelworkers he’s going to double tariffs on foreign steel to 50%

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s doubling the tariff rate on steel to 50%, a dramatic increase that could further push up prices for a metal used to make housing, autos and other goods. Trump made the announcement Friday at U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works–Irvin Plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, where he announced investments by Japan’s Nippon Steel. The price of steel products has increased roughly 16% since Trump became president in January, according to the government’s producer price index. Trump later added that aluminum tariffs would also be doubled to 50% and said both tariff hikes would go into effect Wednesday.

Loretta Swit, Emmy-winner who played Maj. Houlihan on pioneering series ‘M.A.S.H.,’ has died at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Loretta Swit, who won two Emmy Awards playing Major Margaret Houlihan on the pioneering hit TV series “M.A.S.H.,” has died. She was 87. Swit played the demanding head nurse of a behind-the-lines surgical unit during the Korean War and along with Alan Alda was the show’s longest-serving cast member. Publicist Harlan Boll says Swit died Friday at her home in New York City, likely from natural causes. Swit was able to shift the character away from the sex-crazed “Hot Lips” Houlihan character in Robert Altman’s 1970 film.

Floods kill at least 111 as northern Nigeria battles climate change, dry spells and heavy rainfall

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Officials say torrents of predawn rain unleashed flooding that killed at least 111 people in a market town where northern Nigerian farmers meet with traders from the south. The death toll is expected to grow. The Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency did not immediately say how much rain fell after midnight Thursday in the town of Mokwa. Communities in northern Nigeria have been experiencing prolonged dry spells worsened by climate change and excessive rainfall that leads to severe flooding during the brief wet season. Rescuers continued to find more bodies Friday afternoon. The death toll could go higher as the search continues.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers say ex-assistant’s social media posts undercut her rape allegation

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers confronted his rape-alleging former personal assistant with her social media posts that praised the hip-hop mogul as a mentor and “friend for life” after she says he assaulted her. Defense attorney Brian Steel on Friday portrayed the warm messages as contradictory to the assistant’s claims that working for Combs was often toxic and terrifying. Testifying under the pseudonym “Mia” for a second day, she said the posts were a facade, telling the jury that, “Instagram was a place to show how great your life was, even if it was not true.”The 55-year-old Combs has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Supreme Court lets Trump end legal protections for 500,000 migrants, exposing more to deportation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has again cleared the way for the Trump administration to strip temporary legal protections from hundreds of thousands of immigrants for now. This pushes the total number of people who could be newly exposed to deportation to nearly 1 million. The justices on Friday lifted a lower-court order that kept humanitarian parole protections in place for more than 500,000 migrants from four countries: Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The court has also allowed the administration to revoke temporary legal status from about 350,000 Venezuelan migrants in another case.

US measles cases rise slightly as Colorado reports a new outbreak

The U.S. is up to 1,088 confirmed measles cases. Texas added 10 cases in the past week, and Colorado is reporting a new outbreak. Two elementary school-aged children and an adult have died from measles-related illnesses this year. Other states with active outbreaks include Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that’s airborne. It is preventable through vaccines, and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000.

Wall Street glides to the end of its best month since 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed its best month since 2023 with a quiet day of trading. The S&P 500 was essentially flat and edged down by less than 0.1% as it finished a winning week and its first winning month in the last four. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%. Hopes climbed through the month that the worst of the pain caused by President Donald Trump’s tariffs may have already passed, though uncertainty still hangs over the market. Treasury yields eased in the bond market following encouraging reports on inflation and consumer sentiment in the United States.

Hamas says it is still reviewing a US proposal for a Gaza ceasefire

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas says it is continuing to review a U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza. The ceasefire plan, which has been approved by Israeli officials, won a cool initial reaction Thursday from the militant group. But President Donald Trump said Friday that negotiators were close to reaching an agreement. A Hamas official and an Egyptian official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks, said Thursday that the proposal called for a 60-day pause in fighting, guarantees of serious negotiations leading to a long-term truce and assurances that Israel will not resume hostilities after the release of hostages, as it did in March. In a terse statement, Hamas said it is holding consultations with Palestinian factions over the proposal.

Bloodhounds hunting ‘Devil in the Ozarks’ fugitive are seen as key part of manhunt

Authorities say a bloodhound picked up Grant Hardin’s scent shortly after prison guards learned that he’d slipped past a gate. But the dog lost the scent as heavy rains blew through the area on Sunday. That meant the inmate known as the ‘Devil in the Ozarks’ could have gone in any direction. Despite that early failure, experts say bloodhounds are playing a key role in the search for Hardin, now in its sixth day. They have clothing and other items Hardin left behind, which is used to give the hounds the scent they will search for.

Smokey Robinson was investigated for sexual assault allegation in 2015 but no charges were filed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say they investigated a sexual assault allegation against Smokey Robinson in 2015, but no charges were filed because of insufficient evidence. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office confirmed the decade-old investigation in a statement on Friday. The office said no details could be provided because of the current investigation of Robinson. Four former housekeepers of the singer have alleged that he raped and sexually assaulted them. The women filed a lawsuit May 6, and soon after law enforcement said a criminal investigation had begun. Robinson’s attorney says the 2015 allegations were “spurious and unsubstantiated” and that the new investigation will reach a similar conclusion.

