AP News Summary at 10:20 a.m. EDT

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stops in Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom

BANGKOK (AP) — A plane carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has landed in Thailand. He is on his way to enter a plea in a U.S. court that is expected to free him and resolve the legal case over the site’s publication of classified documents. The chartered plane landed at a Bangkok airport Tuesday afternoon for refueling. Assange is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth. A U.S. Justice Department filing says he is expected to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information. The plea requires a judge’s approval, but Assange is expected to return to his home country of Australia afterward.

Who is Julian Assange, the polarizing founder of the secret-spilling website WikiLeaks?

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Before he emerged as an eccentric internet publisher of state secrets, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was born in Townsville, Australia. He experienced an itinerant childhood and attended dozens of schools, becoming a computer hacker as a teenager. He was arrested in the 1990s for hacking a server in Melbourne and studied mathematics and physics at Australian universities. Assange went on to transform his radically anti-secrecy views into a document-leaking website that revealed U.S. and other countries’ military secrets. He spent seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and five in a British prison while he fought his extradition to the U.S.

Israel’s high court orders the army to draft ultra-Orthodox men, rattling Netanyahu’s government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unanimously that the military must begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men for military service, a decision that could lead to the collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition as Israel continues to wage war in Gaza. The court ruled that in the absence of a law that distinguishes between Jewish seminary students and other draftees, Israel’s compulsory military service system applies to the ultra-Orthodox like any other citizen. Under longstanding arrangements, ultra-Orthodox men have been exempt from the draft, which is compulsory for most Jewish men and women. These exemptions have long been a source of anger among the secular public, a divide that has widened during the eight-month-old war.

How memorable debate moments are made: On the fly, rehearsed — and sometimes without a word uttered

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s debate prep time for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Their teams are no doubt looking back at how past memorable debate moments came together, for good or ill. Those signature moments may be well-rehearsed zingers or offhand reactions like a too-loud sigh or a glance at a wristwatch. Past debates demonstrate how the candidates’ words and body language can make them look especially relatable or hopelessly out-of-touch. They can also showcase candidates at the top of their policy game or provide an indication they’re out to sea. As one debate expert puts it, “Anything can happen.”

Part of Kenya’s parliament is on fire as thousands of protesters enter. Several bodies are seen

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Part of Kenya’s parliament building is on fire as thousands of protesters against a new finance bill have entered and legislators have fled. This is the most direct assault on the government in decades. Journalists have seen at least three bodies outside the complex where police had opened fire. The protesters had demanded that legislators vote against the controversial bill imposing new taxes on a country where frustrations over the high cost of living have simmered for years. But lawmakers passed it. The office of the Nairobi governor is also on fire. Protesters can be heard shouting, “We’re coming for every politician.”

More than 500 people have been charged with federal crimes under the gun safety law Biden signed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gun safety groups are praising President Joe Biden now that more than 500 people have been charged with federal crimes under the landmark gun safety legislation he signed two years ago Tuesday. A White House report obtained by The Associated Press on the implementation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act shows some of the people charged are linked to organized crime rings and cartels. Biden’s Democratic reelection campaign believes gun control is a motivating issue for voters, particularly suburban college-educated women. The group Moms Demand Action urges Congress to prioritize gun safety laws. Biden signed the legislation following mass shootings including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Closing arguments begin in Karen Read trial. Jurors to decide: Deadly romance or police corruption?

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Attorneys have launched closing arguments in the murder trial of Karen Read, in which jurors were presented with two starkly different accounts of her. Closing arguments began Tuesday before the case is to go to jurors. They’ll decide whether Read is an angry girlfriend who killed her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV or an innocent victim of a frame job to cover up a beatdown by the victim’s fellow police officers. Her lawyers contend John O’Keefe was dragged outside after he was beaten up in the basement of fellow officer Brian Albert’s home in Canton.

NTSB begins hearing on causes of last year’s fiery Ohio freight train wreck in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Eastern Ohio residents will soon learn more about the fiery Norfolk Southern train wreck that derailed their lives when the National Transportation Safety Board holds another hearing in their hometown about last year’s disaster. The hearing on Tuesday is expected to disclose new findings from the investigation into the February 2023 derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania line. The agency has already said it believes the crash was caused by an overheated bearing on a railcar and that officials didn’t need to blow open five tank cars of vinyl chloride and burn the toxic chemical to prevent an explosion. The agency also will make recommendations for averting future derailments.

UN-backed contingent of foreign police arrives in Haiti as Kenya-led force prepares to face gangs

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The first U.N.-backed contingent of foreign police officers has arrived in Haiti nearly two years after the troubled Caribbean country urgently requested help to quell a surge in gang violence. A couple hundred officers from Kenya landed in the capital of Port-au-Prince on Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known what the Kenyans’ first assignment would be. They will face violent gangs that control 80% of Haiti’s capital and have left more than 580,000 people across the country homeless as they pillage neighborhoods in their quest to control more territory. The Kenyans’ arrival marks the fourth major foreign military intervention in Haiti.

More rain possible in deluged Midwest as flooding kills 2, causes water to surge around dam

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (AP) — More rain storms are possible in parts of the deluged Midwest, where flooding after days of heavy rains has killed at least two people, sent a river surging around a dam and forced evacuations and rescues. Two deaths were confirmed by Iowa and South Dakota officials. Additional rain and severe storms are possible later Tuesday in parts of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota with even more unsettled weather expected later in the week. Many streams may not crest until later this week as the floodwaters slowly drain.

