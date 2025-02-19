AP News Summary at 10:18 a.m. EST

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Trump is living in a Russian-made ‘disinformation space’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of living in a Russian-made “disinformation space.” The pointed comments risk further souring relations with Washington as the American leader pushes for an end to the war. Zelenskyy said he “would like Trump’s team to be more truthful” in his first response to a series of striking claims the U.S. president made the previous day. That included Trump suggesting that Kyiv was to blame for the war. Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022. The comments from Trump and Zelenskyy were a remarkable back-and-forth between leaders of two countries that have been staunch allies. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would like to meet with Trump, a day after senior American and Russian officials held talks.

The pope slept peacefully, got up and had breakfast after diagnosis of pneumonia, Vatican says

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis slept peacefully and ate breakfast after developing pneumonia in both his lungs. He got out of bed and his heart is said to be in good condition. An early update Wednesday came from the Vatican spokesman. While Francis’ weekly general audience was canceled, pilgrims were continuing to flock to the Vatican, with some on Holy Year pilgrimages. The Vatican said late Tuesday that Francis’ respiratory infection also involves asthmatic bronchitis, which required the use of cortisone antibiotic treatment. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a late update that the pope is in good spirits and is grateful for the prayers for his recovery.

Palestinian families flee West Bank homes in droves as Israel confronts militants

FAR’A REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled home following recent Israeli military operations across the northern West Bank. They have traveled by car and on foot, through muddy olive groves and snipers’ sight lines, in the occupied territory’s largest displacement since the 1967 Mideast war. After announcing a widespread crackdown against West Bank militants on Jan. 21, Israeli forces descended on the city of Jenin, as they have dozens of times since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Soldiers then pushed deeper and more forcefully into several other nearby towns, scattering families and stirring bitter memories of the 1948 war over Israel’s creation. During that war, 700,000 Palestinians fled or were forced from their homes in what Palestinians call the Nakba, or “catastrophe.”

Middle East latest: Netanyahu appoints adviser with Trump ties to lead ceasefire talks

An Israeli official said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed a close confidant to lead negotiations for the second stage of the ceasefire with Hamas. The U.S.-born Ron Dermer is a cabinet minister who’s widely seen as Netanyahu’s closest adviser. He previously served as Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. and is a former Republican activist with strong ties to the Trump White House. Israeli and Hamas have yet to negotiate a second and more difficult phase of the ceasefire. Palestinians and Arab countries have universally rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to remove the Palestinian population from Gaza and take over the territory.

Trump moves swiftly on his agenda in a departure from his first-term stumbles

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is going further than ever before to enforce his decisions. While orders were sometimes softened or even ignored during his first term, this time he’s unwilling to let things slide. The White House summarizes Trump’s approach with the mantra “promises made, promises kept.” Administration officials also say Trump is entitled to impose his vision on the government that he was elected to lead. Others see something darker and more menacing for the country and accuse the Republican president of hollowing out institutions that have defied him in the past.

Questions emerge about what may have caused Delta plane to burst into flames and flip over

TORONTO (AP) — Aviation experts say investigators will consider the weather conditions, as well as the possibility of human error or an aircraft malfunction as they try to determine why a Delta Air Lines jet burst into flames and flipped upside down as it tried to land in Toronto. The aircraft came down fast Monday, landing so hard that it lost its right wing, then burst into flames. The aircraft slid to a stop, upside down, leaving a trail of black smoke in its wake and passengers scrambling to escape the wreckage. Miraculously, all 80 people on board the flight from Minneapolis to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport survived and all but two of the 21 people injured have been released from hospitals.

Justice Department and New York Mayor Adams face judge’s scrutiny in bid to dismiss criminal charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Justice Department lawyers and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are set to face a federal judge who’s signaling that he’s unlikely to rubber stamp their request to drop corruption charges weeks before an April trial. Judge Dale E. Ho scheduled Wednesday’s hearing after three government lawyers from Washington made the dismissal request on Friday. Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor resigned after she refused an order to do so. Ho already indicated the hearing was unlikely to resolve the issue when he wrote in an order Tuesday that one subject on the agenda will be a discussion of “procedure for resolution of the motion.”

Winter’s next wave of storms takes aim at the East Coast

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The latest in a repeated pattern of winter storms is taking direct aim at the East Coast where heavy snow and some ice is forecast in several states. The storm that dropped snow in the Midwest promised to bring more misery to some places just starting to clean up from deadly weekend floods. The National Weather Service says up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow is possible along the Atlantic Coast in Virginia, and significant ice accumulations are forecast in eastern North Carolina. Weekend storms that pummeled the eastern U.S. killed at least 17 people, including 14 in Kentucky, where a half-foot or more of snow was expected.

A$AP Rocky dives into Rihanna’s arms as not guilty verdict is read at felony assault trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have found rapper A$AP Rocky not guilty of firing a handgun at a former friend on a Hollywood street in 2021. The Los Angeles jury deliberated for about three hours before clearing the hip-hop star on Tuesday of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The 36-year-old Rocky could’ve legally gotten up to 24 years in prison with guilty verdicts. He took a major gamble when he turned down a plea deal that could have meant just six months in jail. The singing superstar Rihanna is his longtime partner and the mother of his two toddler sons. He dove into her arms when the verdict was read.

Native American activist released from prison will be welcomed to North Dakota home

BELCOURT, N.D. (AP) — Supporters plan to welcome Native American activist Leonard Peltier back to his North Dakota community after his release from a Florida prison where he had been serving a life sentence in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents. Peltier is expected to join family and supporters Wednesday at an events center in Belcourt, a small town just south of the Canadian border on the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians’ reservation. Then-President Joe Biden commuted Peltier’s life sentence to home confinement, leading to his release Tuesday from the Coleman penitentiary. Peltier was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and given two consecutive life sentences stemming from a 1975 confrontation on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

