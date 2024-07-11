AP News Summary at 10:18 a.m. EDT

Biden’s press conference will be a key test for him. But he’s no master of the big rhetorical moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s press conference offers him a fresh opportunity to try to prove to the American public that he’s capable of serving another four years after his big debate flop threw the future of his presidency into doubt. But Biden is not known as a master of the big rhetorical moment. And his recent cleanup efforts have proved inadequate. The president will close out the NATO summit in Washington on Thursday with a rare solo press conference. Biden is struggling to quell the Democratic Party’s panic about his chances this November.

Biden says pressure on him is driven by elites. Voters paint a more complicated picture

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden says the pressure on him to end his reelection campaign is coming from Democratic Party “elites,” the same kind of people who have doubted him throughout his long journey in public life. The voters, he says, will still have his back in the end. But a sampling of voters and Democratic activists in several key swing states paints a far more complicated picture in the aftermath of Biden’s disastrous debate performance. Many are still with him, but they worry that a lack of enthusiasm for his candidacy could cause a lot of Democratic voters to stay home.

Trump wants Black and Latino support. But he’s not popular with either group, poll analysis shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — As he prepares to accept the Republican nomination for the third time, Donald Trump has promised to expand his coalition — and, in particular, to win over more of the nonwhite voters who largely rejected him during the 2020 election. But an AP analysis of two consecutive polls from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted in June shows that about 7 in 10 Black Americans have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of Trump, as do about half of Hispanic Americans. While both groups do see Trump a little more favorably than when he left office in 2021, their opinion is still more negative than positive.

Israeli military orders the evacuation of Gaza City, an early target of its war with Hamas

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military has urged all Palestinians to leave Gaza City and head south. The evacuation orders issued Wednesday indicated that Israel was pressing ahead with a fresh offensive across the north, south and center of the embattled territory that has killed dozens of people over the past 48 hours. The stepped-up military activity came as U.S., Egyptian and Qatari mediators were meeting with Israeli officials in the Qatari capital, Doha, for talks seeking a long-elusive cease-fire deal with Gaza’s Hamas militant group. Israel informed people in Gaza of the evacuation order by dropping leaflets.

Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s largest hospital complicates treatment of kids with cancer

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in four months has had severe consequences, paralyzing the operations of the country’s largest children’s hospital and severely affecting the young patients already battling life-threatening diseases. Some families now face a dilemma of where to continue the treatment of their children, who have been evacuated to other hospitals in the Ukrainian capital for now. Oksana Halak has already decided she wants her 2-year-old son, Dmytro, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, to get treatment in Germany. But another mom, Yuliia Vasylenko, says her 11-year-old son, Denys, will stay in Ukraine. Diagnosed with multiple spinal cord tumors, she fears he doesn’t have time to start cancer treatment again somewhere else.

People of diverse backgrounds in France welcome far right’s defeat, but fear a rise in hate speech

PARIS (AP) — For many French voters of diverse backgrounds, last Sunday’s parliamentary election results were a relief. They were seemingly an embrace of the country’s ethnic heterogeneity instead of a victory for xenophobic far-right forces. Loven Bensimon, a Black woman who works in communications, says the results were “a moment of joy, a light at the end of the tunnel.” But she and others say the campaign has exposed a rise in racist hate speech that is unlikely to vanish when the new parliament takes office. A recent report by France’s National Consultative Commission on Human Rights found a 32% spike in racist attacks in 2023, and an “unprecedented” surge in antisemitic acts, up 284% from 2022.

Wildfire risk rises as Western states dry out amid ongoing heat wave baking most of the US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Western states are warning of the rising risk of wildfires as hot conditions and low humidity dry out the landscape amid a protracted heat wave baking much of the U.S. California’s top fire official says so far this year the state has responded to more than 3,500 wildfires that have scorched nearly 325 square miles of vegetation. Blazes are also burning in Oregon, where the governor issued an emergency authorization allowing additional firefighting resources to be deployed. More than 142 million people around the U.S. were under heat alerts Wednesday, especially across the West, where dozens of locations tied or broke heat records.

Demand for rare elements used in clean energy could help clean up abandoned coal mines in Appalachia

MOUNT STORM, W.Va. (AP) — In the hills of West Virginia, researchers are hoping to realize a long-term dream of cleaning up poisonous groundwaters that flow out of old coal mines. They’ve long wanted to do this to address pollution in waterways, but now there’s another reason: They have pioneered methods for extracting rare earth minerals and other valuable metals from the drainage, and every pound or ton is one that isn’t extracted from a new mine in the United States or bought from China. The Department of Energy is funding the project in West Virginia now, along with another one at lignite mines in North Dakota that it could expand to commercial scale enterprises.

Biden’s candidacy faces new peril, including first Senate Democrat saying he should exit race

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s imperiled reelection campaign is hitting new trouble. Rather than urging him to stay in, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday “it’s up to the president to decide” if he should. Celebrity donor George Clooney said he should not run, and Democratic senators expressed fresh fear about his ability to beat Republican Donald Trump. Late Wednesday, Vermont Sen. Peter Welch called on Biden to withdraw, becoming the first Senate Democrat to do so. It all shows how unsettled the questions over Biden’s candidacy remain among Democrats, despite Biden’s insistence he is staying in the race. Pelosi has been widely watched for signals of how top Democrats are thinking about Biden’s candidacy.

They fled from their home countries. Now, they’ll compete in Paris for the Refugee Olympic Team

They compete under the same flag but speak different languages and come from different parts of the world. After fleeing war and persecution, 36 athletes from 11 countries will compete in the Paris Games as part of the Refugee Olympic Team. They take the stage at a time of record global migration, with hundreds of millions working to reinvent themselves as these athletes have. They’ll compete in a host country where the anti-immigration far-right party saw a surge of voter support in parliamentary elections, but was beaten back by a coalition of the French left and failed to win a majority. The refugee athletes will compete in 12 sports. For many, the journey to Paris is already a victory in itself.

