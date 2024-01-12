AP News Summary at 10:12 a.m. EST

Houthi rebels vow fierce retaliation after American and British strikes against them

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have vowed fierce retaliation for American and British strikes against them, further raising the prospect of a wider conflict in a region already beset by Israel’s war in Gaza. The bombardment was launched in response to a recent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the vital Red Sea. The Houthis said Friday that the strikes killed at least five people and wounded six. As the bombing lit the predawn sky over multiple sites held by the Iranian-backed rebels, it forced the world to again focus on Yemen’s yearslong war.

Who are the Houthis and why did the US and UK retaliate for their attacks on ships in the Red Sea?

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the U.S. and U.K. warships launched waves of air, ship and submarine-launched missiles at Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen late Thursday it was the culmination of weeks of warnings to the rebel group to cease their destructive attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Even after issuing a final warning last week that was signed by the U.S. and a dozen other countries, this week Houthis launched their largest-ever barrage of 18 one-way attack drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile. Previously the U.S. had withheld striking back, reflecting larger U.S. concerns about upending the shaky truce in Yemen and triggering a wider conflict in the region.

Israel defends itself at the UN’s top court against allegations of genocide against Palestinians

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Israel is insisting at the United Nations’ highest court that its war in Gaza is a legitimate defense of its people, in response to accusations it is committing genocide against Palestinians. Instead, it says it is Hamas militants who are guilty of genocide. Israel described the allegations leveled by South Africa as hypocritical and said that one of the biggest cases ever to come before an international court reflected a world turned upside down. On Friday, Israel defended its air and ground offensive in Gaza as a legitimate response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. On that day, militants stormed through Israeli communities, killed some 1,200 people and took around 250 hostage.

Why does Iowa launch the presidential campaign?

Iowa’s caucuses started modestly some 50 years ago. But they grew to hold a pivotal role in how the U.S. chooses a president. The state’s voters propelled little-known one-time peanut farmer Jimmy Carter’s bid for the White House in 1976. In 2008, the state gave Illinois Sen. Barack Obama his first win over Hillary Clinton. But when Iowa’s GOP caucuses start the 2024 election process, the way voters begin choosing the two major parties’ nominees will look different. The order in which states vote has changed. So have some of the rules. It’s a sign of how the two front-runners — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — have moved party levers to give themselves an advantage.

Worried about losing in 2024, Iowa’s Republican voters are less interested in talking about abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential candidates these days are barely discussing abortion in Iowa just days away from the state’s caucuses. That’s a remarkable change in a state whose Republicans have long supported religious conservative priorities. The AP spoke to more than 20 voters about why. Several said they felt the issue has less urgency after the Supreme Court overturned a federally guaranteed right to abortion. But other Republicans say they’re worried Democrats have won campaigns by advocating for abortion rights since the court’s decision. They’re lining up with former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner, who has refused to support a national abortion ban because he says it’s bad politics.

Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump wrested an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial. He unleashed a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe Thursday before being cut off by the judge. Trump is accused of inflating his company’s financial statements in order to get better deals on loans and insurance. He called the proceedings “a fraud on me.” The day began with authorities responding to a bomb threat at the judge’s house. They found nothing amiss. The judge indicated he’ll rule by the end of the month.

US intensifies oversight of Boeing, will begin production audits after latest mishap for planemaker

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will audit Boeing’s aircraft production and increase oversight of the troubled company after a panel blew off a jetliner in midflight last week. The agency’s move comes just a day after it announced an investigation into whether Boeing failed to make sure a fuselage panel that blew off was safe and manufactured to meet the design that regulators approved. The FAA said Friday that it would audit Boeing’s 737 Max 9 jetliner production line, as well as the company’s parts suppliers to evaluate compliance with approved quality procedures. It also will increase monitoring of 737-Max incidents that happen while the plane is in use.

A frigid spell hits the Northwest as storm forecast cancels flights and classes across the US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An approaching storm is expected to deliver snow to Portland, Oregon, a city more accustomed to winter rain. It’s one of a number of sprawling storms bringing everything from what the National Weather Service called “life-threatening wind chills” in South Dakota to the possibility of tornadoes in the South. Snow and ice were blamed for several accidents in hard-hit Midwestern states. Republican contestants campaigning ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucuses were contending with a blizzard warning covering most of the state. Advocates are particularly worried about homeless people as well as older residents who might be snowed or iced in, especially in the Pacific Northwest, where the winters are typically mild.

Moon landing, Beatles, MLK speech are among TV’s 75 biggest moments, released before 75th Emmys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the 75th edition of the Emmy Awards coming Monday, the Television Academy has ranked the 75 Most Impactful Television Moments. At the top of the list released Friday is the 1969 Apollo moon landing. It also includes Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech from 1963 and the Beatles’ first appearance on American TV in 1964. Fictional moments in the rankings include Hawkeye’s farewell in the 1983 final episode of M*A*S*H and the mysterious last moment of “The Sopranos” from 2007. The most recent moment comes from an episode of “The Last of Us,” which is among the top nominees at Monday’s Emmys.

Patriots agree to hire Jerod Mayo as next head coach, Bill Belichick’s successor

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have agreed to hire Jerod Mayo to succeed Bill Belichick as the team’s first Black head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation. Details were still being worked out, according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the decision. Mayo played eight NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots during the 2014 season. Mayo’s hire comes a day after Belichick agreed to part ways with the Patriots after a 24-year run that included six Super Bowl wins.

