AP News Summary at 10:08 p.m. EST

Trump and Harris await results with battleground polls closing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls have closed in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Nevada, the seven closely fought battlegrounds expected to decide the presidential election, but the results there are too early to call, as balloting continues in other parts of the West. Donald Trump won Florida, a one-time battleground that has shifted heavily to Republicans in recent elections. He also notched early wins in reliably Republican states such as Texas, South Carolina and Indiana, while Kamala Harris took Democratic strongholds like New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.

The Latest: Trump and Harris win reliable states while voters await battleground results

As the United States awaits a winner in the presidential race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, polls have closed in six of the seven closely fought battleground states expected to decide the election. In the race for Senate control, Republicans picked up a crucial win in West Virginia, deadlocking the chamber in a 50-50 split, for now. With Republicans heading into Election Day with a razor’s-edge lead in the House, majority control in that chamber will come down to just a handful of races.

Republicans pick up a seat toward Senate majority and Democrats play defense in ‘blue wall’ states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have flipped one Senate seat to deadlock the chamber, while House races unfolded in a state-by-state slog and polls closed in key states that could decide control of Congress. Early Tuesday evening, West Virginia’s Jim Justice won an open Senate seat, and Republican Sen. Rick Scott in Florida sailed to reelection. In Ohio and Democratic “blue-wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Democrats are fighting to salvage what’s left of their slim hold on the Senate. Control of Congress is stake. Several states made history — sending two Black women and a Korean American to the Senate, and the first openly transgender person to the House. This is also the first presidential election since the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Abortion rights supporters lose on Florida ballot measure, but win in 2 other states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights advocates lost Tuesday on a Florida ballot measure but prevailed in two other states. By rejecting adding abortion rights to their state constitution Tuesday, Florida voters kept a ban on abortion after the first six weeks of pregnancy in place. It’s the first time abortion rights groups have lost in a statewide ballot question since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended a national right to abortion in 2022. Most voters supported the measure, but it fell short of the required 60%, a victory for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Maryland voters adopted such a measure and New Yorkers passed an amendment to bar discrimination on the basis of pregnancy outcomes.

Marijuana legalization fails in Florida as numerous states approve citizen voting amendments

A costly campaign to legalize marijuana has failed in Florida, falling short of the supermajority needed for passage. The amendment was one of several high-profile marijuana measures being considered in states Tuesday, alongside 10 states that were settling measures on abortion and reproductive rights. The ballot featured more than 140 measures in various states. Other measures focus on minimum wages, taxes, housing, immigration and education, including a school choice measure that failed in Kentucky. Numerous measures would affect future elections, including several amending state constitutions to say that only citizens can vote — something that is already the law for federal elections.

Bomb threats briefly disrupt voting in swing states as Trump makes baseless Election Day claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — A mostly smooth Election Day nationwide was marred in multiple battleground states by a series of bomb threats and baseless claims of wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump. The bomb threats in parts of Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania turned out to be hoaxes, but forced evacuations and some polling places to extend hours. The FBI said many of Tuesday’s hoax bomb threats appeared to originate from Russian email domains. Despite no evidence of widespread problems, former Trump made unsubstantiated claims related to elections in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

AP VoteCast: Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump who cast their ballots for Tuesday’s presidential election had vastly different motivations — reflecting a broader national divide on the problems the United States faces. AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 115,000 voters nationwide, found that the fate of democracy appeared to be a primary driver for Vice President Harris’ supporters. It was a sign that the Democratic nominee’s persistent messaging in her campaign’s closing days accusing Trump of being a fascist may have broken through. By contrast, Trump’s supporters were largely focused on immigration and inflation — two issues that the former Republican president has been hammering since the start of his campaign.

How the AP is able to declare winners in states where polls just closed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has declared winners in some states where polls had just closed, and in some cases before any votes had been released. How is that possible? While hotly contested races that take hours or days to count may attract the most attention, the AP for decades has called landslide or uncontested races at poll closing time. That’s what happened on election night. AP declared the winners in Louisiana, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming right as polls closed at 9 p.m. ET. The AP considers multiple factors and analyzes available data before determining whether a winner can be declared when polls close in a given state.

Israel’s Netanyahu dismisses his defense minister as wars rage. Protests erupt across country

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his popular defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement that came as the country is embroiled in wars on multiple fronts across the region. The move has sparked protests across the country. Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds over the war in Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing his rival before taking the step as the world’s attention was focused on the U.S. presidential election. Netanyahu cited “significant gaps” and a “crisis of trust” between the men in his Tuesday evening announcement.

A week after Spain’s floods, families hope that the missing are alive with 89 unaccounted for

SEDAVI, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities say that 89 people are confirmed to be missing one week after the catastrophic floods in the eastern Valencia region. It is the first figure of the missing to be made public. The number only corresponds to the eastern Valencia region, where 211 of the 217 confirmed deaths took place after the floods, which were caused by heavy rains on Oct. 29 and the next morning. They swamped entire communities in Spain’s Valencia region. Most people were caught off guard. Regional authorities have been heavily criticized for having issued alerts to mobile phones some two hours after the disaster had started.

