AP News Summary at 10:02 a.m. EDT

The EPA’s ambitious plan to cut auto emissions to slow climate change runs into skepticism

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s most ambitious plan ever to slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles faces skepticism about how realistic it is and whether it goes far enough. The Environmental Protection Agency in April announced new strict emissions limits that it says are vital to slowing climate change. The EPA says the industry could meet the limits if 67% of new-vehicle sales are electric by 2032. The auto industry says that pace is unrealistic. Even if the industry boosts EV sales to EPA recommendations, any reduction in pollution could prove more modest than the agency expects. The Associated Press estimates that nearly 80% of vehicles being driven in the U.S. would still run on gasoline or diesel fuel.

Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge

The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors want U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case. Prosecutors are pointing to a post on Trump’s social media platform in which Trump wrote, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” Chutkan gave Trump’s legal team until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the government’s request. Trump’s legal team filed a request to extend the response deadline to Thursday and to hold a hearing, but Chutkan denied the request.

Death toll from train derailment in Pakistan rises to 30 with 60 others injured, officials say

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Railway officials say the death toll from a train derailment in southern Pakistan has risen to at least 30, with more than 60 others injured. Senior Railway officials said Sunday the Hazara Express was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when its 10 cars derailed near Nawabshah. Police said that 30 bodies have been recovered from the overturned and damaged cars and more than 60 were injured, some of them critically. Rescue crews took injured passengers to the nearby People’s Hospital in Nawabshah. The minister for railways said the crash could be due to a mechanical fault or the result of sabotage. He said an investigation was underway.

US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The United States played its best game of this Women’s World Cup and it’s wasn’t good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated from the tournament. The Americans’ bid to win an unprecedented third consecutive title ended Sunday on penalty kicks. Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelly O’Hara all missed penalties that could have given the United States the win. Lina Hurtig converted and Sweden knocked the United States out of the World Cup 5-4 after a scoreless draw. The Americans controlled the shootout but O’Hara missed the Americans’ final attempt and then Hurtig scored to give Sweden the win. It is the earliest exit in tournament history for the United States, four-time winners of the World Cup.

Racist abuse by Mississippi officers reveals a culture of misconduct, residents say

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of the Mississippi county where a rogue group of officers carried out a racist assault say a culture of corruption and violence exists within the sheriff’s office. Six white former law enforcement officers in Rankin County have pleaded guilty to the assault on Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker. Some of them belonged to a group calling themselves “the Goon Squad.” Court documents unsealed by federal prosecutors suggest only some members participated in the raid. The documents say there are other Rankin County deputies known to federal prosecutors.

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Must wrote in a post Sunday that the “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.” He added that “all proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts. Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas has yet to be seen, especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through.

Rosenwald Schools helped educate Black students in segregated South. Could a national park follow?

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — In a small South Carolina town, a community is getting ready to show off a little-remembered part of the history of the segregated South. The restoration of the Rosenwald school in St. George is nearly complete. Part of the money to build the school for Black students in 1925 came from Jewish businessman Julius Rosenwald, once president of Sears Roebuck. Rosenwald partnered with Black communities to build 5,000 schools in 15 states across the South that spent little money on African American students during Jim Crow. Only about 500 are standing and roughly half of them have been restored. There also is a movement to create a national park to honor Rosenwald.

Russia mounts a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine following its retaliation promise

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a massive missile and drone barrage on western Ukraine, following through on its promise to retaliate for a Ukrainian attack on a Russian tanker. Officials said Sunday’s action resulted in at least four people being killed. The Russian barrage came after a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday. Meanwhile, Moscow’s second-largest airport briefly suspended flights early Sunday following a foiled drone attack near the Russian capital.

Crammed with tourists, Alaska’s capital wonders what will happen as its magnificent glacier recedes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A record number of cruise passengers are expected this year in Alaska’s capital, drawn by wonders such as the long-retreating Mendenhall Glacier. So many people are expected that the city’s immediate concern is how to manage them all. Some residents flee to quieter places during the summer, and a deal between the city and cruise industry will limit how many ships arrive next year. But climate change is melting the Mendenhall Glacier. It is receding so quickly that by 2050, it might no longer be visible from the visitor center it once loomed outside. The city is starting to consider what that might mean for tourism in the future.

Ukrainians move to North Dakota for oil field jobs to help families facing war back home

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s oil industry is turning to Ukrainians to fill jobs amid a workforce shortage. The North Dakota Petroleum Council trade group this spring announced its Bakken Global Recruitment of Oilfield Workers program, led by former Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. The program’s first group of workers arrived in July via the Uniting for Ukraine humanitarian program, enabling them to work in the U.S. with sponsorship for two years. Dickinson, one of the communities welcoming the workers, has a deep Ukrainian heritage going back over a century. Some of the workers hope to bring their families over someday while others hope to return to Ukraine.

