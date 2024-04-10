AP Business SummaryBrief at 9:55 a.m. EDT

Higher gas and rents keep US inflation elevated, likely delaying Fed rate cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer price increases remained high last month, boosted by gas, rents and car insurance, the government said in a report that will likely give pause to the Federal Reserve as it weighs when and by how much to cut interest rates this year. Prices outside the volatile food and energy categories rose 0.4% from February to March. Measured from a year earlier, these core prices were up 3.8%. The Fed closely tracks core prices because they tend to provide a good read of where inflation is headed. The March figures, the third straight month of inflation readings well above the Fed’s 2% target, threaten to torpedo the prospect of multiple interest rate cuts this year.

Stock market today: Wall Street falls with hopes for rate cuts as inflation stays hot

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are tumbling on worries that what seemed like a blip in the battle to bring down inflation is turning into a trend. The S&P 500 was 1.1% lower Wednesday and on track for one of its worst days of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 451 points, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% lower. Treasury yields also leaped in the bond market, raising the pressure on the stock market, as traders pulled back on bets for coming cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The morning’s report on inflation is the third straight to suggest stalling progress.

Tax tips for college students and their parents

NEW YORK (AP) — There are lots of things college students and their parents should keep in mind before filing their taxes. While tax pros say it’s great for college students to start filing their own forms, parents and students should double-check everything carefully before anyone pushes the “submit” button. College students also need to be careful that they understand whether or not their parents are claiming them as a dependent. Parents should also look into what college and education tax credits are available.

Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months in jail for lying in civil fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Retired Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg has received a five-month jail sentence for lying under oath during testimony in a lawsuit brought against ex-President Donald Trump by New York’s attorney general. Weisselberg was previously the chief financial officer at Trump’s real estate company. Weisselberg pleaded guilty last month to perjury and was sentenced Wednesday. It’ll be Weisselberg’s second time behind bars. The 76-year-old served 100 days in jail last year for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in company perks. Trump’s lawyers have accused the Manhattan district attorney of deploying “strong-armed tactics against an innocent man.” Weisselberg admitted lying about how Trump’s Manhattan penthouse came to be overvalued on his financial statements.

Delta Air Lines posts a narrow Q1 profit and says travel demand remains strong despite flight scares

Delta Air Lines is reporting a small profit and says travel demand is strong heading into summer. The airline’s CEO says recent flight scares seem to be having no effect on ticket sales. Delta said Wednesday that it earned $37 million in the first quarter, compared with a loss a year ago. It is predicting better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter too. CEO Ed Bastian says Delta’s best 11 days ever for ticket sales have all come during the early weeks of 2024. TD Cowen airline analyst Helane Becker says she expects Delta to be one of only a few airlines to report a profit during the seasonally weak March quarter.

UN climate chief presses for faster action, says humans have 2 years left ‘to save the world’

OXFORD, England (AP) — The United Nations climate chief says humanity has only two years left “to save the world” by making dramatic changes in the way it spews heat-trapping emissions. And he says it has even less time to act to get the finances behind such a massive shift. In Wednesday’s speech, U.N. executive climate secretary Simon Stiell acknowledges he may sound melodramatic. But he says time is really ticking away. Stiell cited governments of the world facing a 2025 deadline to submit new and stronger climate plans to curb carbon pollution, nearly half of the world’s populations voting in some kind of elections this year, and crucial global finance meetings later this month in Washington.

Internet providers must now be more transparent about fees, pricing, FCC says

NEW YORK (AP) — Internet service providers will be required to be more transparent about the cost and performance of their internet service packages, thanks to new FCC rules that take effect this week. The new required pricing labels are modeled on nutritional labels and are meant to help consumers comparison shop and avoid junk fees. They will be mandated at every point of sale, both in persona, and online, the FCC said, beginning April 10.

Verdict saying Switzerland violated rights by failing on climate action could ripple across Europe

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Europe’s highest human rights court has ruled that its member nations must better protect their citizens from the consequences of climate change. Tuesday’s decision was a landmark ruling that sided with a group of Swiss women against their government in a case that could have implications across the continent. The European Court of Human Rights rejected two other, similar cases on procedural grounds. But the Swiss case sets a legal precedent in the Council of Europe’s 46 member states against which future lawsuits will be judged. The court ruled that Switzerland failed in its duty to combat climate change and meet emissions targets.

Germany’s last department store chain is to get new owners after its latest insolvency

BERLIN (AP) — The insolvency administrator of Germany’s only remaining major department store chain says it is set to get new owners after its third spell in bankruptcy protection in four years. Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is to be taken over by a consortium of U.S. private equity firm NRDC Equity Partners, which currently has investments in Hudson’s Bay of Canada and Saks Fifth Avenue among others, and German businessman Bernd Beetz’s BB Kapital SA. The deal is still contingent on a court and Galeria’s creditors approving the plan. The insolvency administrator said the intention is to hold on to more than 70 of the chain’s current 92 branches.

Two tribal nations sue social media companies over Native youth suicides

Two tribal nations are accusing social media companies of contributing to high rates of suicides that disproportionately affect Native American youth. Their lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles county court names the companies responsible for Instagram, Snap, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Google. The Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota and the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin say addictive features are pushing more Native youths to kill themselves. Virtually all U.S. teenagers use social media, and research shows roughly one in six say they’re almost constantly on YouTube and TikTok. Tribal leaders say Native youths are particularly vulnerable due to the complexities of Indigenous identity in the U.S.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.