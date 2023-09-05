AP Business SummaryBrief at 9:45 p.m. EDT

Oil prices spike as Saudi Arabia, Russia extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through December

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of the year. The dual announcements from Riyadh and Moscow on Tuesday said the two countries would trim 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market. Their move pushed benchmark Brent crude above $90 a barrel in afternoon trading, a price unseen in the market since November. It could increase costs for motorists at gas stations and put new pressure on Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the United States. President Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia last year there would be unspecified “consequences” for the kingdom partnering with Russia on cuts as Moscow wages war on Ukraine.

Disney, Spectrum direct customers to other TV services as dispute keeping ESPN off air continues

NEW YORK (AP) — A business dispute that has pulled ESPN and other Disney-owned companies off the air for nearly 15 million cable TV subscribers continues, with both companies taking the unusual step of directing customers to look elsewhere for their favorite networks. Both Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum cable TV service, and Disney sent customers to live TV streaming services and, in Charter’s case, offered a special deal through Fubo. With customers continuing to pull the plug from traditional cable packages, Charter says Disney has to change the way it does business — including offering people more freedom to pick and choose channels they want and not have to pay extra for access to its ad-supported streaming services.

United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

United Airlines says a software update caused a glitch that briefly prevented its flights nationwide from taking off. The airline says it was not a cybersecurity issue. The Federal Aviation Administration says United asked it to stop all its departures. The FAA says that United crews were unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means. The issue is limited to United and its subsidiaries. Shares of the Chicago-based airlines’ parent company fell on news of the outage, and they closed down 2.5%.

US steps toward forcing recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it has made an initial decision that the inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc., and under license by another company, are defective. The agency scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 5, a required step before deciding to seek a court-ordered recall. In May the agency asked ARC to recall the inflators, which it says are responsible for at least seven injuries and two deaths in the U.S. and Canada since 2009. But ARC has refused to issue a full-scale recall. Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from ARC.

What is green hydrogen and why is it touted as a clean fuel?

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Green hydrogen is being touted around the world as a clean energy solution to take the carbon out of high-emitting sectors like transport and industrial manufacturing. Global cooperation on green hydrogen manufacturing and supply is expected to be discussed by Group of 20 leaders at this week’s summit in New Delhi. Green hydrogen is hydrogen that is produced by separating that element from others in molecules where hydrogen occurs. It’s often done through electrolysis of water — widely know as H20 for its two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. But however it’s produced, it’s not green hydrogen unless the energy used to produce it is renewable, like solar or wind energy. Critics say the fuel is not always viable at scale.

Africa Climate Summit links ‘unfair’ debt burden with calls to make continent’s green assets pay off

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The host of the first Africa Climate Summit says climate change is “relentlessly eating away” at Africa’s economic progress and it’s time to have a global conversation about a carbon tax on polluters. Kenya’s president says the continent of more than 1.3 billion people is losing 5% to 15% of its GDP growth every year to the impacts of climate change. That’s a source of frustration in the region that contributes the least to global warming. The summit includes calls to reform the global financial structures that deepen African debt with higher interest rates. Africa also wants to make more of its extensive natural wealth.

Air Canada apologizes for booting passengers who complained that their seats were smeared with vomit

Air Canada says it has apologized to two women who were booted off a flight by security after protesting that their seats were smeared in vomit. The airline said Tuesday that the passengers “clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled.” Another passenger who witnessed the Aug. 26 incident says it happened while people were boarding in Las Vegas for a flight to Montreal. Air Canada says its procedures were not followed in this case, and it has contacted the passengers directly to apologize.

Information theft is on the rise. People are particularly vulnerable after natural disasters

NEW YORK (AP) — Information theft is on the rise. Over 1.1 million people reported the crime to the Federal Trade Commission in 2022. When a thief opens accounts in your name or otherwise uses your personal data, you might feel powerless. But there are steps you can take to prevent the worst outcomes. Frauds and scams often emerge during specific emergencies such as the COVID pandemic, and in the wake of climate-related catastrophes. Signs include bills for things you didn’t buy or debt collection calls for accounts you didn’t open. If you realize your data has been stolen, you should first contact the Federal Trade Commission.

Stock market today: Wall Street ends lower following two weeks of gains

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as traders return from a long holiday weekend. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday. The index is coming off its second weekly gain. The Dow lost 195 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. Crude oil prices rose. Markets are looking ahead to a quieter week with company earnings reports winding down and just a trickle of government economic reports expected, including data on manufacturing, layoffs and trade. DocuSign, GameStop, Dave & Buster’s and Kroger are set to report their most recent quarterly financial results this week.

Maker of rapid-fire triggers falsely told customers they are legal, judge says in preliminary ruling

A federal judge in New York City has ruled that evidence shows a company whose after-market triggers can make semiautomatic AR-15-style rifles fire like automatic weapons fraudulently misled consumers that the devices were legal. The judge issued a preliminary injunction barring North Dakota-based Rare Breed Triggers from selling any more of its forced-reset triggers until further notice. The ruling came in the government’s civil fraud lawsuit, which remains pending against the company. Government officials argue the company’s FRT-15 triggers qualify as illegal machine guns. But Rare Breed says the triggers are legal semiautomatic devices and it will continue fighting the lawsuit.

