AP Business SummaryBrief at 9:15 p.m. EST

Europe’s world-leading artificial intelligence rules are facing a do-or-die moment

LONDON (AP) — Hailed as a world first, European Union artificial intelligence rules are facing a make-or-break moment. Negotiators will meet to hammer out the draft’s final details this week, but the talks have been complicated by the sudden rise of generative AI. First suggested in 2019, the AI Act was expected to be the world’s first such comprehensive regulations. But the process has been bogged down by a last-minute battle over how to govern systems that underpin general purpose AI services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot. Big tech companies are lobbying against what they see as overregulation that stifles innovation. European lawmakers, meanwhile, want added safeguards for the cutting-edge AI systems those companies are developing.

Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal that may attract regulator scrutiny

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group has agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal including debt. The airlines announced the agreement Sunday. Alaska will pay $18 in cash for each share of Hawaiian, whose stock closed Friday at $4.86. The deal includes $900 million in Hawaiian debt. The acquisition still needs the blessing of U.S. regulators, which have shown resistance to more consolidation within the airline industry out of fear it could lead to higher airfares. Alaska and Hawaiian are both leading carriers between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland, which could raise worries about the combination hurting competition.

Alaska Airlines is buying Hawaiian Airlines. Will the Biden administration let the merger fly?

Alaska Airlines says it will buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1 billion. That’s raising questions about how antitrust regulators will view the deal, and whether past airline mergers have hurt consumers. The Alaska-Hawaiian deal would be much smaller than a series of mergers that reshaped the airline industry in recent years. But the Biden administration is already challenging another smallish deal — JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion takeover of Spirit Airlines.

Spotify axes 17% of workforce in third round of layoffs this year

LONDON (AP) — Spotify says it’s axing 17% of its global workforce in the music streaming service’s third round of layoffs this year. It’s trying to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable. In a message to employees posted on the company’s blog Monday, CEO Daniel Ek said the jobs are being cut as part of a “strategic reorientation.” The post didn’t specify how many employees would lose their jobs, but a spokesperson confirmed that it amounts to about 1,500 people. Spotify had used cheap financing to expand the business but Ek indicated it was caught out as central banks started hiking interest rates last year.

Stock market today: Wall Street loses ground ahead of key reports on the job market

Stocks slipped on Wall Street ahead of some key reports this week on the job market that might provide more insight into the Federal Reserve’s thinking about interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Monday. The index is coming off its best month in more than a year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%. Alaska Airlines slumped after it said it would buy Hawaiian Airlines. Spotify jumped after announcing its third round of layoffs this year. Treasury yields were higher and crude oil prices edged lower.

Bitcoin has surpassed $41,000 for the first time since April 2022. What’s behind the price surge?

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin is once again having a moment. On Monday, the world’s largest cryptocurrency soared past $41,000 for the first time in over a year and a half — and marking a 150% rise so far this year. The recent rally for volatile bitcoin coincides with the prospect of exchange-traded funds being launched based on spot bitcoin. Industry advocates say that could make entering the cryptoverse easier, while lowering some of the well-documented risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies. A green light from federal regulators hasn’t arrived yet. But recent wins for some crypto fund managers with their applications for bitcoin ETFs have improved odds that approval could be down the road, and perhaps as soon as next month. Still, much remains uncertain.

Whistleblower allegation: Harvard muzzled disinfo team after $500 million Zuckerberg donation

A prominent disinformation scholar is accusing Harvard University in a whistleblower disclosure of muzzling her speech and stifling — then dismantling — her research team as it launched a deep dive into a damning trove of Facebook files. The 2021 actions impacting Joan Donovan’s work coincided with a $500 million donation by a foundation run by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. Made public Monday, the disclosure seeks federal and state investigations into “inappropriate influence” it alleges betrayed academic freedom and public trust. In response, Harvard’s Kennedy School called the allegations of unfair treatment and donor interference false and rejected the disclosure as “full of inaccuracies and baseless insinuations.”

Pilots flying tourists over national parks face new rules. None are stricter than at Mount Rushmore

Fewer airplanes and helicopters will be flying tourists over Mount Rushmore and other national monuments and parks as new regulations take effect that are intended to protect the serenity of some of the nation’s most beloved natural areas. The air tours have pitted tour operators against visitors frustrated with the noise for decades, but it has come to a head as new management plans are rolled out at nearly two dozen national parks and monuments. One of the strictest yet was recently announced at Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park, where tour flights will essentially be banned from getting within a half mile of the South Dakota sites starting in April.

Uber set to join the S&P 500 index in latest sign of a turnaround for the ride-hailing service

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Uber’s stock is set to join the S&P 500 index later this month. It’s the latest sign that the ride-hailing and delivery company is turning its business around after struggling through much of the pandemic. The San Francisco-based company will be added to the index prior to the opening of trading on Dec. 18. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the move late Friday. Joining the S&P 500 can be a big boost for a stock because the index is widely tracked by many funds. That translates into more demand for stocks in the index, driving up their price. Uber shares rose 2% Monday.

GM’s Cruise robotaxi service faces fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident’s severity

California regulators are alleging a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up the severity of an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license. The potential penalty facing GM’s Cruise service could be around $1.5 million, based on documents filed by the California Public Utilities Commission late last week. The notice orders Cruise to appear at a Feb. 6 evidentiary hearing to determine whether the robotaxi service misled regulators about an October accident involving one of its driverless cars in San Francisco.

