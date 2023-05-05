AP Business SummaryBrief at 9:08 a.m. EDT

US adds a strong 253,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a healthy 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labor market that still shows surprising strength despite rising interest rates, chronically high inflation and a banking crisis that could weaken the economy. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching a 54-year low. But the jobless rate fell in part because 43,000 people left the labor force, the first drop since November, and were no longer counted as unemployed. The government said that while hiring was solid in April, it was much weaker in February and March than it had previously estimated. And hourly wages rose last month at the fastest pace since July, which may alarm the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve.

Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas still hasn’t figured out what to do with $1.3 billion worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers after splitting with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The shoes have been sitting in warehouses for nearly seven months since the German sportswear company ended ties with Ye over his antisemitic and other offensive remarks. CEO Bjorn Gulden said Friday that Adidas is “getting closer and closer to making a decision.” He’s declined to say if destroying the shoes had been ruled out, but the company is “trying to avoid that.” Adidas reported that the breakup cost it $441 million in lost sales at the start of the year.

Faster IRS offering better picture on looming debt ‘X-date’

WASHINGTON (AP) — That big infusion of cash that Congress approved last year to shape up the beleaguered IRS is having an unexpected side benefit. The funding increase has helped the agency to catch up on processing new and backlogged tax returns. And that, in turn, has allowed federal bean-counters to give policymakers a more precise picture of when the Treasury could run out of money — the so-called X-date. The nation is stepping uncomfortably close to an unprecedented default that could have catastrophic effects on the global economy because it is bumping up against its legal limit for borrowing. Congress and the White House have been unable to agree on a plan to lift or suspend the borrowing limit.

Stock market today: Wall Street bounces ahead of jobs report

Wall Street pushed higher ahead of a U.S. jobs update amid worries about the health of banks under pressure from interest rate hikes. Futures for the Dow jumped 0.5% before the bell Friday and the S&P 500 is up 0.7%. Two of the mid-sized regional banks that saw huge declines in their share price Thursday were rebounding in premarket trading. Later Friday, the U.S. government posts its April jobs report, which is expected to show a slowdown in job growth. Investors hope more signs the economy is weakening might prompt the Federal Reserve to call off possible additional rate hikes.

The banking crisis isn’t over. But how bad will it get?

NEW YORK (AP) — Uncertainty continues to pummel the banking industry, despite assurances from financial regulators and bankers that the worst of the recent crisis is over and the banking system remains strong. Shares of smaller regional lender PacWest Bank plunged nearly 50% Thursday after the company confirmed reports that it was considering “strategic options” that may include the possible sale of the company. Other regional banks such as Comerica and Zions also saw double-digit declines. The bigger worry is that the bank failures might cause customers and investors to doubt relatively healthy banks, a concept known as financial contagion and one of the nightmares for bank regulators and the industry.

Oil boom transforms Guyana, prompting a scramble for spoils

ANN’S GROVE, Guyana (AP) — Guyana is poised to become the fourth-largest offshore oil producer in the world, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway. But the list of needs is long in this South American country of 791,000 people. Many worry their lives won’t change even as the oil boom will generate billions of dollars for this largely impoverished nation. Bitter fights are certain over how the wealth should be spent in a place where politics is sharply divided along ethnic lines. Change is already visible, and infrastructure projects are underway. But many people still can’t make ends meet. And many oil-industry jobs won’t go to locals.

Apple posts quarterly revenue decline; iPhone sales solid

Apple has once again posted an, until now, rare revenue decline in its latest fiscal quarter. But the tech giant says its overall business improved from the December quarter and sales of its iPhones were solid. The company earned $24.16 billion, or $1.52 per share, in the three-month period that ended April 1. That’s down slightly from $25.01 billion, also $1.52 per share, a year earlier. The latest numbers come after the Cupertino, California, company in February posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.

Study: China’s squid fleet avoids Peru to dodge new port law

A port regulation adopted by Peru to combat illegal fishing by Chinese squid vessels appears to have driven the world’s largest overseas fishing fleet deeper into the shadows and raised the risk of forced labor. Peru in 2020 began requiring foreign fishing boats entering its ports to be tracked with a vessel monitoring system. The mandate seeks to provide authorities with visibility into hundreds of Chinese squid vessels that every year amass off the west coast of South America. But research by Peruvian fishing consultancy Artisonal found that the new regulations have driven Chinese ships away from the country’s ports. The expansion of China’s fishing fleet to far-flung locations in recent years has been dogged by accusations of illegal fishing as well as instances of forced labor.

Bud Light boosts spending in US to counter sales declines

Bud Light’s parent company said Thursday it will triple its marketing spending in the U.S. this summer as it tries to boost sales that plummeted after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer. But Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris also downplayed the impact of the backlash, saying Bud Light’s U.S. sales declines in the first three weeks of April represented only 1% of InBev’s global volumes. Doukeris also said the company sees signs that Bud Light demand is stabilizing. Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video of herself April 1 with a Bud Light can with her face on it that the brand sent her.

US to control land sales to foreigners near 8 military bases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under a proposed rule change, foreign citizens and companies would need U.S. government approval to buy property within 100 miles of eight military bases. The proposal follows a Chinese firm’s attempt to build a plant near the Grand Forks Air Base in North Dakota, which raised national security concerns. The new rule would affect Grand Forks and seven other bases, including three that are tied to the B-21 Raider, the nation’s future stealth bomber. The Treasury Department’s Office of Investment Security is set to propose the rule on Friday. It would give expanded powers to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

