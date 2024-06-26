AP Business SummaryBrief at 8:45 a.m. EDT

Where tech, politics & giving meet: CEO Nicole Taylor considers Silicon Valley’s busy intersection

Nicole Taylor has an insider’s view of philanthropic trends from her seat as the president and CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Located in Mountain View, California, the community foundation’s donors gave out nearly $4.6 billion in 2023. That’s a significant increase from the $2.6 billion granted the previous year. Taylor says that spike was thanks to some large donors “who really doubled down big on some things that they cared about.” She expects donors to actively support civic participation and efforts to strengthen democracy in advance of the 2024 election. But she says its hard to predict how much will be spent out this year.

A signature Biden law aimed to boost renewable energy. It also helped a solar company reap billions

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Joe Biden’s signature laws aimed to invigorate renewable energy manufacturing in the U.S. It will also help a solar panel company reap billions of dollars. Arizona-based First Solar is one of the biggest early winners from the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, offering a textbook case of how the inside influence game works in Washington. Company officials and major investors donated $2 million to Democrats in 2020, including $1.5 million to Biden. They also spent $2.8 million lobbying. The company’s profits have soared since then, thanks to new federal subsidies worth as much as $10 billion over a decade. A First Solar spokesman says the subsidies will create new jobs and boost the economy.

Midwestern carbon dioxide pipeline project gets approval in Iowa, but still has a long way to go

Iowa regulators have approved a controversial carbon dioxide pipeline for transporting emissions of the climate-warming greenhouse gas for storage underground. But the project faces setbacks in other states and landowners around the Midwest. Regulators on Tuesday approved Summit Carbon Solutions’ application for a permit to build and operate its pipeline. The $5.5 billion, 2,500-mile pipeline network would carry CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants to be buried deep underground in North Dakota. Farmers and the ethanol industry see it a way to support new aviation fuel markets. Many landowners are opposed because they fear the taking of their land or a pipeline rupture releasing dangerous CO2 gas.

FDA warns maker of Sara Lee and Entenmann’s not to claim foods contain allergens when they don’t

Federal food safety regulators are warning Bimbo Bakeries USA to stop using misleading labels that say products contain potentially dangerous allergens when they don’t. Bimbo is the company behind major baked goods brands such as Sara Lee, Thomas’, Oroweat and Entenmann’s. U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspectors found that the company listed ingredients such as sesame or tree nuts on labels when they weren’t in the foods. FDA officials said Tuesday that food labels must be truthful. They also say labeling is not a substitute for preventing cross-contamination. Bimbo says it’s working with FDA to resolve the issue.

Microsoft breached antitrust rules by bundling Teams with office software, European Union says

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have accused Microsoft of “possibly abusive” practices that violate the bloc’s antitrust rules by tying its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app to its widely used business software. The European Commission said it’s concerned the U.S. tech giant has been “restricting competition” by bundling Teams with its core office productivity applications such as Office 365 and Microsoft 365. The commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said it suspects Microsoft might have granted Teams a “distribution advantage.” Microsoft has since stopped packaging teams with Office in Europe but the commission said it’s not enough. Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company will work to find solutions to address the Commission‘s remaining concerns.”

Stock market today: Wall Street leans modestly lower as markets await Friday’s inflation data

Wall Street drifted modestly lower before the bell Wednesday as markets digest corporate earnings while waiting for an important inflation update from the government on Friday. Futures for the S&P 500 were essentially flat, while futures for the Dow dipped 0.2%. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 2%, taking back more of the losses incurred during a recent three-day stretch during which 13% of its value vanished. Shares of Rivian soared 37% on news that Volkswagen will invest up to $5 billion in a new joint venture with the electric vehicle maker. The dollar breached the 160 yen mark, raising speculation of another intervention by Japan.

The AP is setting up a sister organization seeking grants to support local and state news

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press says it is setting up a sister organization to solicit donor funding in support of local and state news, both at AP and elsewhere. The outlet says it wants to take a leadership role in boosting local news, a sector that has been collapsing this century with little indication that things are changing. Like many news organizations, AP has turned to foundations for help with its journalism, raising more than $60 million over seven years to bolster reporting in areas like religion and climate. One industry expert who said he welcomed AP’s plans, particularly pointing to the need for state government coverage.

Rivian shares soar on massive cash injection from Volkswagen, starting immediately with $1 billion

Shares of Rivian are soaring before the opening bell after Volkswagen agreed to invest $1 billion in the electric vehicle maker immediately and a potential total of up to $5 billion as part of a software development agreement. Rivian’s stock jumped nearly 40% in premarket trading Wednesay. The joint venture, which will be equally controlled and owned, will focus on creating next-generation electrical architecture and best-in-class software technology.

Consumer confidence in U.S. falls in June as Americans fret about near-term prospects

American consumers lost some confidence in June as expectations over the near-term future fell again. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell in June to 100.4 from 101.3 in May. The index’s decline was in line with what analysts were expecting. The measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for income, business and the job market fell to 73 from 74.9 in May. A reading under 80 can signal a potential recession in the near future. Consumers’ view of current conditions rose in June to 141.5, up from 140.8 in May.

All eyes are on Nvidia’s stock, so what’s been going on?

Nvidia shares rebounded Tuesday, halting a three-day skid that had surprised many investors and wiped away more than $400 billion in market value. Early last week, Nvidia overtook Microsoft as Wall Street’s most valuable public company. Then it fell 13% over three days, its worst such stretch since 2022. Any stock that climbs as much as Nvidia has _ up more than 1,000% since the autumn of 2022 _ is vulnerable to some of its investors selling shares in order to lock in some profits. That earlier run makes a 13% drop over three days look like a relative trifle..

