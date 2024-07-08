AP Business SummaryBrief at 8:34 a.m. EDT

Boeing accepts a plea deal to avoid a criminal trial over 737 Max crashes, Justice Department says

The Justice Department says Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two deadly crashes of 737 Max jetliners. Now it’s up to a federal judge whether to accept the plea and a sentence that is part of the aerospace giant’s deal with U.S. prosecutors. Boeing’s decision on Sunday came a week after the Justice Department gave the company the choice of entering a guilty plea or facing a trial. Prosecutors say Boeing violated a 2021 deal that had shielded the company from prosecution earlier. Lawyers for some of the relatives of those who died in the two crashes have said they will ask the judge to reject the agreement. One lawyer called it a “sweetheart deal.”

Paramount and Skydance merge, signaling end of a family rein in Hollywood and the rise of new power

NEW YORK (AP) — The entertainment giant Paramount will merge with Skydance, closing out a decades long run by the Redstone family in Hollywood and injecting desperately needed cash into a legacy studio that has struggled to adapt to a shifting entertainment landscape. It also signals rise of a new power player, David Ellison, the founder of Skydance and son of billionaire Larry Ellison, the founder of the software company Oracle. The new combined company is valued at around $28 billion.

Key events in the troubled history of the Boeing 737 Max

Boeing’s 737 Max is a more fuel-efficient version of the American aerospace company’s popular 737, the best-selling airliner ever. Airlines have flown Max jets for just seven years, but in that short time two of them crashed, killing 346 people, and the plane has become a symbol of safety concerns swirling around Boeing. Regulators around the world grounded all Max jets in March 2019, after the second crash. That led to the ousting of Boeing’s CEO. His successor announced plans to step down after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded a particular model of the Max in January, when a panel covering an unused emergency exit blew off an Alaska Airlines Max in flight.

The US housing slump deepened this spring. Where does that leave home shoppers and sellers?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s housing market sales slump is dragging on into its third straight year, as evidenced by another weak spring homebuying season. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in the March-May period from a year earlier, and early June data point to another down month. The lackluster spring sales are a reflection of the affordability challenges many home shoppers face due to elevated mortgage rates, a shortage of properties on the market and record-high home prices. Economists are projecting mortgage rates will ease modestly by the end of this year. But a small decline in rates may not be enough to improve affordability, and may drive prices higher.

Stock market today: Wall Street largely unchanged ahead of big week for earnings, Federal Reserve

Wall Street shifted between tiny gains and losses as earnings season kicks off amid another busy week for Federal Reserve and its inflation watchers. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were each up less than 0.1% before the bell Monday. Entertainment giant Paramount Global climbed another 2.1% after it agreed to merge with Skydance. Boeing ticked up about 1% after the aerospace giant agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two crashes of 737 Max jetliners that killed 346 people. Several big U.S. banks along with Delta Air Lines report their latest earnings this week.

New British Prime Minister Starmer seeks to improve on ‘botched’ trade deal with European Union

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he would seek to improve the trade deal with the European Union as he began a two-day tour of the U.K. as part of an “immediate reset” with governments in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Starmer said Sunday in Edinburgh, Scotland, that he thinks the U.K. can get a much better deal than the “botched” one negotiated by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Starmer said there were many discussions ahead to strengthen trading, research and defense ties with the EU. But he said those talks had already begun as his top diplomat met his counterparts in Europe.

With Argentina’s president skipping Mercosur, the future of the trade alliance looks doubtful

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — The most notable thing about the annual Mercosur summit kicking off in Paraguay is an absence — that of Argentine President Javier Milei. He became the first Argentine leader to skip the annual summit since his country’s 2001 financial catastrophe. With the Argentine populist starring at a right-wing rally in Brazil, the Mercosur presidential meeting Monday promised to be much quieter. But South America’s biggest trade bloc, politically divided, notoriously slow-moving and beset by backsliding, faces an uncertain future. Although libertarian President Milei advocates free trade, he has bashed Mercosur as “defective” and advocated pulling Argentina out of the agreement altogether.

Shelter-in-place order briefly issued at North Dakota derailment site, officials say

Officials at the remote site of a derailed train carrying hazardous materials that sparked a fire in North Dakota briefly issued a shelter-in-place notice early Sunday. County emergency management coordinator Andrew Kirking says the notice was issued as a precaution after air monitors detected low levels of anhydrous ammonia. That occurred after a rail car began venting during removal from the site. Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in the air can burn the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract, and even result in death, Kirking says the flames from Friday derailment have been mostly extinguished. No injuries have been reported.

South Korea abandons plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve medical impasse

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government has announced it will abandon its plan to suspend the licenses of striking junior doctors to resolve the country’s long medical impasse. Health Minister Cho KyooHong said Monday the government has decided not to suspend the licenses of the strikers regardless of whether they return to their hospitals or not. More than 13,000 medical interns and residents walked off their jobs in February to protest the government’s plan to sharply boost medical school admissions. Their walkout has significantly burdened operations of university hospitals where they were training. A Seoul court in May ruled in support of the government’s plan.

Leaders across Europe express relief mixed with concern about the French election result

BERLIN (AP) — Leaders across Europe reacted with relief mixed with concern to the result of the French legislative election. The far-right National Rally in France didn’t come out as the strongest party as many pro-European leaders had feared. But no one has a majority in the French parliament. That leaves France facing the prospect of a hung parliament and political paralysis. The government in Germany which together with France has long been viewed as the engine of European integration expressed relief Monday that the nationalist far right was not the strongest party in the French parliament. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed “enthusiasm” for the same thing.

