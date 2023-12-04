AP Business SummaryBrief at 8:32 a.m. EST

Europe’s world-leading artificial intelligence rules are facing a do-or-die moment

LONDON (AP) — Hailed as a world first, European Union artificial intelligence rules are facing a make-or-break moment. Negotiators will meet to hammer out the draft’s final details this week, but the talks have been complicated by the sudden rise of generative AI. First suggested in 2019, the AI Act was expected to be the world’s first such comprehensive regulations. But the process has been bogged down by a last-minute battle over how to govern systems that underpin general purpose AI services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot. Big tech companies are lobbying against what they see as overregulation that stifles innovation. European lawmakers, meanwhile, want added safeguards for the cutting-edge AI systems those companies are developing.

Stock market today: US futures follow global markets lower ahead of raft of jobs data this week

Wall Street followed global stocks lower on Monday as investors awaited a slew of economic data — mostly from the labor market — later in the week. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% before the bell while futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.4%. On Friday, Wall Street finished the week with a fifth straight gain, with markets boosted by the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve is finally done raising interest rates to curtail inflation. Spotify rose 2.3% in premarket trading after the streaming music platform said it was cutting 17% of its workforce.

Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal that may attract regulator scrutiny

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group has agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal including debt. The airlines announced the agreement Sunday. Alaska will pay $18 in cash for each share of Hawaiian, whose stock closed Friday at $4.86. The deal includes $900 million in Hawaiian debt. The acquisition still needs the blessing of U.S. regulators, which have shown resistance to more consolidation within the airline industry out of fear it could lead to higher airfares. Alaska and Hawaiian are both leading carriers between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland, which could raise worries about the combination hurting competition.

Spotify axes 17% of workforce in third round of layoffs this year

LONDON (AP) — Spotify says it’s axing 17% of its global workforce in the music streaming service’s third round of layoffs this year. It’s trying to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable. In a message to employees posted on the company’s blog Monday, CEO Daniel Ek said the jobs are being cut as part of a “strategic reorientation.” The post didn’t specify how many employees would lose their jobs, but a spokesperson confirmed that it amounts to about 1,500 people. Spotify had used cheap financing to expand the business but Ek indicated it was caught out as central banks started hiking interest rates last year.

Pilots flying tourists over national parks face new rules. None are stricter than at Mount Rushmore

Fewer airplanes and helicopters will be flying tourists over Mount Rushmore and other national monuments and parks as new regulations take effect that are intended to protect the serenity of some of the nation’s most beloved natural areas. The air tours have pitted tour operators against visitors frustrated with the noise for decades, but it has come to a head as new management plans are rolled out at nearly two dozen national parks and monuments. One of the strictest yet was recently announced at Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park, where tour flights will essentially be banned from getting within a half mile of the South Dakota sites starting in April.

OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal goes before the Supreme Court, with billions of dollars at stake

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments over a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The agreement hammered out with state and local governments and victims would provide billions of dollars to combat the opioid epidemic. The Sacklers would contribute up to $6 billion and give up ownership. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company would emerge from bankruptcy as a different entity, with its profits used for treatment and prevention. The justices put the settlement on hold during the summer, after objections from the Biden administration. Arguments take place Monday.

The year in review: Influential people who died in 2023

From a hot dog vendor to head of the formidable mercenary army Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin had a meteoric rise through Russian society. It came to a sudden end when his plane mysteriously exploded on Aug. 23. Prigozhin’s death put a final exclamation point on the brutal mercenary leader’s eventful year. But he was just one of many noteworthy people who died in 2023. The world also said goodbye to former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, entertainers Tina Turner and Harry Belafonte, writer Cormac McCarthy and many others.

Heavy snowfall hits Moscow as Russian media report disruption on roads and at airports

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials and media say that heavy snowfall that hit Moscow has disrupted traffic on roads and flights in and out of three airports. Moscow’s deputy mayor said Monday that the snowfall has brought an additional 23 centimeters or nine inches to already high levels of snow in the city. He said that around 135,000 people and 18,000 pieces of equipment were involved in the snow-clearing effort. Russian business daily Vedomosti reported that a total of 53 flights were delayed and five more were canceled on Monday morning in three out of four Moscow airports. Heavy snow as well as temperatures below -50 Celsius or -58 Fahrenheit were also reported in the Siberian region of Yakutia.

Dutch lawyers seek a civil court order to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Human rights lawyers have gone to court in the Netherlands to call for a halt to the export of fighter jet parts to Israel that are being used in attacks on Gaza. The lawyers say that delivery of parts for F-35 jets makes the Netherlands complicit in possible war crimes being committed by Israel in its war with Hamas. The rights lawyers asked The Hague District Court on Monday to issue an injunction banning the exports of F-35 parts that are stored in a warehouse in the town of Woensdrecht. Some of the parts are made by Dutch companies. A decision is expected within two weeks.

Lacking counselors, US schools turn to the booming business of online therapy

As schools across the U.S. grapple with the student mental health crisis, the use of telehealth therapy for students has skyrocketed. Video counseling at school was never an option before the pandemic, but an analysis by The Associated Press has found the service is now so prevalent it exists in 16 of the 20 largest school districts to reach millions of students. The rapid rise reflects the pressure schools face to address the crisis amid a shortage of counselors, leading to the use of federal pandemic relief money on teletherapy. The approach has been so lucrative that venture capitalists are funding a new crop of school teletherapy companies. Schools praise the service, but experts warn of potential risks as the business of youth mental health becomes a booming industry.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.