AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:45 a.m. EDT

JPMorgan Q2 profit rose 25% as bank cashed in holdings in Visa

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase says profits jumped sharply in the second quarter as the bank cashed in billions of dollars of its holdings in Visa Inc. But the bank’s results were also helped by higher interest rates, as well as consumers who seemed to still want to spend, despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties. The nation’s biggest bank by assets posted a profit of $18.15 billion, up 25% from a year earlier. A significant part of JPMorgan’s results was a $7.9 billion gain on its stake in Visa. Without that, profit fell compared with the year-ago quarter.

European Union says X’s blue checks are deceptive, transparency falls short under social media law

LONDON (AP) — The European Union says blue checkmarks from Elon Musk’s X are deceptive and that the online platform falls short on transparency and accountability requirements. They’re the first charges against a tech company since the bloc’s new social media regulations took effect. The European Commission outlined on Friday the preliminary findings from its investigation into X, formerly known as Twitter, under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Services Act. The rulebook, also known as the DSA, is a sweeping set of regulations that requires platforms to take more responsibility for protecting users and cleaning up their sites. Regulators said the blue checks constitute “dark patterns” that are not in line with industry best practice.

AT&T 2022 security breach hits nearly all cellular customers and landline accounts with contact

A security breach in 2022 compromised the data of nearly all of AT&T’s cellular customers, customers of mobile virtual network operators using AT&T’s wireless network, as well landline customers who interacted with those cellular numbers. So far it has found that the compromised data includes files containing AT&T records of calls and texts between May 1, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2022. The company said Friday that it has launched an investigation and engaged cybersecurity experts to understand the nature and scope of the criminal activity.

Some smaller news outlets in swing states can’t afford election coverage. AP is helping them

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press says it will provide free campaign and election night coverage to dozens of small and independent newsrooms located in swing states, through a program funded by a Knight Foundation grant. Several newsrooms in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada will qualify. The Institute for Nonprofit News says the material will augment local political coverage at outlets that are often the only source of independent news in a community. The grant comes during troubled financial times for the news industry; the Gannett and McClatchy chain of local news outlets said earlier this year they would stop paying for AP material

China’s exports grow 8.6% in June, beating forecasts despite trade tensions

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports beat forecasts in June, while imports grew less than expected. Chinese customs data released Friday showed exports grew 8.6% from the same time last year to hit $307.8 billion. That beat estimates of about 7.4% to 8% growth. Imports, however, fell 2.3% from a year earlier to $208.8 billion. China’s strong exports for June led to its trade surplus widening to $99 billion, up from $82.6 billion in May. The growth in exports comes as China faces escalated trade tensions with the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. and Europe have ramped up tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars.

IRS collects milestone $1 billion in back taxes from high-wealth taxpayers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS has collected $1 billion in back taxes from high-wealth tax cheats — a milestone meant to showcase how the agency is making use of the money it received as part of the Biden administration’s signature climate, health care and tax package signed into law in 2022. The announcement Thursday comes as the much-maligned agency shows the public how much work it is getting done. In a statement, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen praises the Inflation Reduction Act for “increasing tax fairness and ensuring that all wealthy taxpayers pay the taxes they owe, just like working families do.”

Stock market today: World stocks mixed with volatile yen after Wall Street rises on inflation report

HONG KONG (AP) — Global stocks are mixed, with the Japanese yen losing some of its gains after the latest U.S. update on inflation bolstered Wall Street’s belief that relief on interest rates may come as soon as September. U.S. futures and oil prices rose in Friday trading. The dollar lost 2.1% against the yen overnight, fueling speculation that Japanese authorities may have intervened to amplify the impact of the milder U.S. inflation data. Nearly 80% of the stocks in the S&P 500 climbed Thursday, and homebuilders, real-estate owners and other stocks that benefit the most from lower interest rates led the way. But slumps for Nvidia, Tesla and other influential stocks masked the underlying strength.

Marathon Oil reaches $241 million settlement with EPA for environmental violations in North Dakota

The federal government announced a $241.5 million settlement with Marathon Oil on Thursday for alleged air quality violations at the company’s oil and gas operations on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. The Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice said the settlement requires Marathon to reduce climate- and health-harming emissions from those facilities and will result in over 2.3 millions tons worth of pollution reduction. Attorney General Merrick Garland calls the settlement “historic” and says it “will ensure cleaner air for the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and other communities in North Dakota, while holding Marathon accountable for its illegal pollution.”

Groceries are expensive, but they don’t have to break the bank. Here are some tips to save

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve noticed that you’re paying more than before for the same amount of groceries, you’re not the only one. Inflation is easing slightly, but grocery prices are still high. Unlike some other items, you can’t just stop buying groceries when they get pricy. There’s nothing you can do about inflation, but you can find ways to save on groceries so they don’t heavily impact your wallet or your eating habits. These include using coupons, budgeting, and buying in bulk.

US inflation cools again, potentially paving way for Fed to cut interest rates soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States cooled in June for a third straight month, a sign that the worst price spike in four decades is steadily fading and may soon usher in interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. In a better-than-expected report, consumer prices declined 0.1% from May to June after having remained flat the previous month, the government said Thursday. Measured from 12 months earlier, prices were up 3% in June, down from 3.3% in May. The latest inflation readings could help convince the Fed’s policymakers that inflation is returning to its 2% target.

