AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:43 p.m. EDT

FDA warns maker of Sara Lee and Entenmann’s not to claim foods contain allergens when they don’t

Federal food safety regulators are warning Bimbo Bakeries USA to stop using misleading labels that say products contain potentially dangerous allergens when they don’t. Bimbo is the company behind major baked goods brands such as Sara Lee, Thomas’, Oroweat and Entenmann’s. U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspectors found that the company listed ingredients such as sesame or tree nuts on labels when they weren’t in the foods. FDA officials said Tuesday that food labels must be truthful. They also say labeling is not a substitute for preventing cross-contamination. Bimbo says it’s working with FDA to resolve the issue.

Midwestern carbon dioxide pipeline project gets approval in Iowa, but still has a long way to go

Iowa regulators have approved a controversial carbon dioxide pipeline for transporting emissions of the climate-warming greenhouse gas for storage underground. But the project faces setbacks in other states and landowners around the Midwest. Regulators on Tuesday approved Summit Carbon Solutions’ application for a permit to build and operate its pipeline. The $5.5 billion, 2,500-mile pipeline network would carry CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants to be buried deep underground in North Dakota. Farmers and the ethanol industry see it a way to support new aviation fuel markets. Many landowners are opposed because they fear the taking of their land or a pipeline rupture releasing dangerous CO2 gas.

Microsoft breached antitrust rules by bundling Teams with office software, European Union says

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have accused Microsoft of “possibly abusive” practices that violate the bloc’s antitrust rules by tying its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app to its widely used business software. The European Commission said it’s concerned the U.S. tech giant has been “restricting competition” by bundling Teams with its core office productivity applications such as Office 365 and Microsoft 365. The commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said it suspects Microsoft might have granted Teams a “distribution advantage.” Microsoft has since stopped packaging teams with Office in Europe but the commission said it’s not enough. Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company will work to find solutions to address the Commission‘s remaining concerns.”

Consumer confidence in U.S. falls in June as Americans fret about near-term prospects

American consumers lost some confidence in June as expectations over the near-term future fell again. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell in June to 100.4 from 101.3 in May. The index’s decline was in line with what analysts were expecting. The measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for income, business and the job market fell to 73 from 74.9 in May. A reading under 80 can signal a potential recession in the near future. Consumers’ view of current conditions rose in June to 141.5, up from 140.8 in May.

The AP is setting up a sister organization seeking grants to support local and state news

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press says it is setting up a sister organization to solicit donor funding in support of local and state news, both at AP and elsewhere. The outlet says it wants to take a leadership role in boosting local news, a sector that has been collapsing this century with little indication that things are changing. Like many news organizations, AP has turned to foundations for help with its journalism, raising more than $60 million over seven years to bolster reporting in areas like religion and climate. One industry expert who said he welcomed AP’s plans, particularly pointing to the need for state government coverage.

All eyes are on Nvidia’s stock, so what’s been going on?

In the past few days, Nvidia’s shares have lost billions in market value and the chipmaker has slipped off its perch as the most valuable stock on Wall Street. But the concerns may be short-lived. Nvidia Corp.’s stock is up more than 5% in trading on Tuesday. The rebound for Nvidia helped the Nasdaq composite rise and head toward its first gain in four days. The company’s $2.97 trillion market capitalization puts it behind Microsoft, at $3.34 trillion, and Apple, at $3.22 trillion.

Ukraine and Moldova launch EU membership talks, but joining is likely to take years

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has launched membership talks with Ukraine a decade after Russian troops seized the Crimean Peninsula to deter the country from moving closer to the West, part of a chain of events that set the two neighbors on the path to war. Ukraine’s accession negotiations were set in motion at an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg. Just hours later, Moldova also launched its membership talks. While the events are a major milestone on their European paths, the talks could take years to conclude. In opening remarks presented via video-link, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal described it as “a historic day” that marks “a new chapter” in his country’s ties with the bloc.

A big boost for a climate solution: electricity made from the heat of the Earth

One method of making electricity cleanly to address climate change has been quietly advancing and just hit a milestone. A California utility is backing the largest new geothermal power development in the U.S. — 400 megawatts of clean electricity from the Earth’s heat — enough for some 400,000 homes. Southern California Edison will purchase the cleanly-produced electricity from Fervo Energy, a Houston-based next-generation geothermal company. Fervo announced the deal Tuesday. Fervo is drilling up to 125 wells in southwest Utah. It’s by far the largest deal for a new generation of geothermal power, which engineers have been advancing for years so that traditional power plants that cause climate change can be closed down without a loss of needed, 24/7 electricity.

US ambassador visits conflict-ridden Mexican state to expedite avocado inspections

MORELIA, Mexico (AP) — United States Ambassador Ken Salazar has praised Mexico’s effort protect American agricultural inspectors in the conflict-ridden state of Michoacan on Monday, a week after the U.S. suspended avocado and mango inspections following an attack on inspectors. Salazar traveled to the state, plagued by violence linked to organized crime, to meet with state and federal officials. Earlier this month, two employees of the U.S. Agriculture Department were assaulted and temporarily held by assailants, prompting the U.S. government to suspend inspections. The diplomat told the press that last Friday that Michoacan authorities had agreed to a security plan to restart avocado exports.

GM brings in new CEO to steer troubled Cruise robotaxi service while Waymo ramps up in San Francisco

General Motors has named a veteran technology executive with roots in the video game industry to steer its troubled robotaxi service Cruise. The announcement comes as Cruise tries to recover from a gruesome collision that triggered the suspension of its California license. Marc Whitten, will take over as Cruise’s chief executive nearly nine months after one of the service’s robotaxis dragged a jaywalking pedestrian — who had just been struck by a vehicle driven by a human — across a darkened street in San Francisco. He was one of the key engineers behind the Xbox video game console. Meanwhile, rival robotaxi service Waymo says its driverless vehicles are ready to give rides to anyone who wants one in San Francisco after limited service to a waiting list.

