AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:38 p.m. EDT

AP wins reinstatement to White House events after judge rules government can’t bar its journalists

A federal judge has ordered the White House to restore The Associated Press’ full access to cover presidential events. He ruled on a case that touched at the heart of the First Amendment and affirmed that the government cannot punish the news organization for the content of its speech. U.S.. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, an appointee of Donald Trump, ruled that the government can’t retaliate against the AP’s decision not to follow the president’s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico. The decision handed the AP a major victory at a time the White House has been challenging the press on several levels.

Trump’s latest round of tariffs are poised to go into effect. Here’s what we know

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has launched tariff wars with nearly all of America’s trading partners. And there’s no end in sight. A number of sweeping new taxes on goods from other countries are already here, with more set to take effect in the coming days. Trump has promised that his latest and most severe volley of duties, which he calls “reciprocal” tariffs, will kick in Wednesday. Further escalation could soon follow. China vowed to roll out a fresh set of counter tariffs on U.S. goods starting Thursday, all while Trump has threatened to hike import taxes even more over such retaliation.

US stocks dive after another stunning reversal as uncertainty reigns about Trump’s tariffs

White House keeps world guessing as clock ticks down to Trump’s new tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is sending mixed messages on tariffs as it pursues conflicting goals, frustrating foreign leaders and business executives who are desperate for clarity on a generational overhaul of international trade. Administration officials have alternated between talking about seeking negotiations or pushing forward with tariffs no matter what. President Donald Trump tried to have it both ways this week, saying “there can be permanent tariffs, and there can also be negotiations.” That has left world leaders and businesses holding their breath as the stock market craters and the clock ticks down to the new tariffs taking effect Wednesday.

Trump says high tariffs may have prevented the Great Depression. History says different

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the early days of the Great Depression, Rep. Willis Hawley, a Republican from Oregon, and Utah Republican Sen. Reed Smoot thought they had landed on a way to protect American farmers and manufacturers from foreign competition: tariffs. Most historians look back on the Smoot-Hawley Tariffs Act of 1930 as a mistake that made a bad economic climate much worse. But tariffs have a new champion in President Donald Trump. Trump now argues that the Great Depression might never have happened if the U.S. hadn’t moved away from its history of high tariffs. He says Smoot-Hawley was Washington’s attempt to embrace tariffs anew but came too late. Those accounts don’t tell the whole story.

Supreme Court blocks order requiring Trump administration to reinstate thousands of federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has blocked an order for the Trump administration to return to work thousands of federal employees who were let go in mass firings aimed at dramatically downsizing the federal government. The justices acted Tuesday in the Republican administration’s emergency appeal of a ruling by a federal judge in California ordering that 16,000 probationary employees be reinstated while a lawsuit plays out because their firings didn’t follow federal law. The effect of the high court’s order will keep employees in six federal agencies on paid administrative leave for now. The coalition of organizations and labor unions that sued says it’s disappointed with the court’s order.

Keystone oil pipeline shutdown could quickly lead to higher gasoline prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The nearly 2,700-mile Keystone oil pipeline was shut down Tuesday morning after it ruptured in North Dakota, halting the flow of millions of gallons of crude oil from Canada to refineries in the U.S. and potentially leading to higher gasoline prices. It wasn’t clear what caused the rupture of the underground pipeline Tuesday morning or the amount of crude oil released into the field. Officials say an employee working at the site near Fort Ransom heard a “mechanical bang” and shut down the pipeline within about two minutes. Oil surfaced about 300 yards south of the pump station in a field. An energy analyst says the pipeline’s shutdown could quickly lead to higher gasoline prices in the Midwest.

Trump’s top trade rep under fire before Senate committee after days of market chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s top trade negotiator came under fire Tuesday from senators unnerved by the president’s sweeping global tariffs, a market meltdown and the heightened risk of recession from an upended global trading order. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said it appears the US has instigated a “trade war on all fronts.″ US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer addressed the Senate Finance Committee a day after global markets swung wildly and some business leaders lambasted the president’s aggressive bid to raise tariffs on almost every nation on earth.

The Latest: US stocks drop again as uncertainty reigns about Trump’s tariffs

US egg giant Cal-Maine says government is investigating price increases

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, the largest U.S. egg producer, fell in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company acknowledged it is being investigated by the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Ridgeland, Mississippi-based Cal-Maine said it received notice of the investigation into egg price increases last month. Cal-Maine said it is cooperating with the investigation. Egg prices have hit record highs in recent months, largely due to a bird flu epidemic that has forced farmers to slaughter more than 166 million birds. The egg price increases have put Cal-Maine under increased scrutiny. On Tuesday, Cal-Maine said its sales nearly doubled to $1.42 billion in its fiscal third quarter, which ended March 1.

