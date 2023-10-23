AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:32 a.m. EDT

UAW’s confrontational leader makes gains in strike talks, but some wonder: Has he reached too far?

WAYNE, Mich. (AP) — Throughout its 5-week-old strikes against Detroit’s automakers, the United Auto Workers union has cast an emphatically combative stance, reflecting the style of its pugnacious leader, Shawn Fain. Armed with a list of what even Fain has called “audacious” demands for better pay and benefits, the UAW leader has embodied the exasperation of workers who say they’ve struggled for years while the automakers have enjoyed billions in profits. Yet as the strikes have dragged on, analysts and even some striking workers have begun to raise a pivotal question: Does Fain have an endgame to bring the strikes to a close?

Chevron buys Hess for $53 billion, 2nd buyout among major producers this month as oil prices surge

NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron is buying Hess Corp. for $53 billion and it’s not even the biggest acquisition in the energy sector this month as major producers seize the initiative while oil prices surge. The Chevron-Hess deal comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil said that it would acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion. Crude prices are up 9% this year and have been hovering around $90 per barrel for about two months. Chevron said Monday that the acquisition of Hess adds a major oil field in Guyana as well as shale fields in North Dakota.

Stock market today: US futures fall as yield on the 10-year Treasury reaches 5%

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock market futures fell Monday morning, under pressure from higher interest rates and the risk of broader conflict in the Middle East. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 5% Monday, a level it hasn’t reached since 2007. Stocks have been struggling under the weight of the bond market since high yields make borrowing more expensive for everyone and slow the economy while dragging on prices for stocks and other investments. Futures on the S&P 500 and Dow fell 0.6%. Chevron is buying Hess Corp. for $53 billion in the latest big merger deal in the oil industry.

A price cap on Russian oil aims to starve Putin of cash. But it’s largely been untested. Until now

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Prices for Russian oil have risen well above a price cap imposed by Western allies as part of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. And that is putting the cap to its first serious test. The idea is to limit President Vladimir Putin’s earnings from oil by barring Western insurers and shippers from handling oil above $60 per barrel. But some traders and shippers are finding ways around the restrictions. And Russia’s profits have risen even before the Israel-Hamas war pushed up global oil prices. The first signs of enforcement are appearing 10 months after the price cap was imposed, but sanctions advocates say the crackdown needs to go further to really hurt Russia.

Biden names technology hubs for 32 states and Puerto Rico to help the industry and create jobs

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The White House says the dozens of U.S. technology hubs President Joe Biden is announcing will help communities across the country become centers of innovation critical to its competitiveness. Biden is designating 31 technology hubs that reach 32 states and Puerto Rico. The tech hubs are designed to help spur innovation in industries concentrated in these areas and to create jobs. The Democratic president is scheduled to announce the tech hubs Monday. The tech hubs are the result of a process the Commerce Department launched in May for cities to share $500 million in grants. The hubs tie into Biden’s economic message that people should able to find good jobs wherever they live.

Deal to force multinational companies to pay a 15% minimum tax is marred by loopholes, watchdog says

WASHINGTON (AP) — An ambitious 2021 agreement by more than 140 countries and territories to weed out tax havens and force multinational corporations to pay a minimum tax has been weakened by loopholes and will raise only a fraction of the revenue that was envisioned, a tax watchdog backed by the European Union has warned. The landmark agreement, brokered by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, set a minimum global corporate tax of 15%. The idea was to stop multinational corporations from using accounting and legal maneuvers to shift earnings to low- or no-tax havens. Those havens are typically places like Bermuda and the Cayman Islands where the companies actually do little or no business.

Apple supplier Foxconn subjected to tax inspections by Chinese authorities

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese state media report that Foxconn, a Fortune 500 company known globally for making Apple iPhones, was recently subjected to searches by Chinese tax authorities. Such a move, reported Sunday, against a major Taiwanese enterprise in China is rare. Tensions have been high between China and Taiwan in recent years. China claims the democratic self-governing island as part of its own territory. Foxconn’s founder, Terry Gou, said in August that he would be running as a candidate in Taiwan’s presidential elections, which will be held early next year. He then resigned from his seat on the board of Foxconn. Gou is seen as a China-friendly candidate.

A Swiss populist party rebounds and the Greens sink in the election. That’s a big change from 2019

GENEVA (AP) — Official results in Switzerland election show that the anti-immigration Swiss People’s Party has rebounded from searing losses four years ago to expand its hold as the largest parliamentary faction. Two environmentally-minded parties lost ground in the election despite record glacier melt in the Alpine country. The final tally late Sunday showed the people’s party gained nine seats compared to the last vote in 2019. It climbed to 62 overall in parliament’s 200-seat lower house. The Socialists were in second and they added two seats to reach 41 in the lower chamber. Pollsters said climate change, rising migration and higher health care costs were the main concerns on voters’ minds.

CEO of a prominent tech conference resigns amid backlash for public statements over Israel-Hamas war

NEW YORK (AP) — Paddy Cosgrave, the chief executive officer of a prominent European tech conference called Web Summit, resigned from his role on Saturday amid backlash for his public statements that suggested Israel was committing war crimes. A spokesperson for Web Summit, which organizes one of the world’s largest tech conferences every year, said in an e-mailed statement sent to The Associated Press that it will appoint a new CEO, and the conference will go ahead next month in Lisbon as planned. Cosgrave is the founder of Web Summit. In a statement released Saturday, he said that his personal comments “have become a distraction from the event, and our team, our sponsors, our startups and the people who attend.”

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida plans an income tax cut for households and corporate tax breaks

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he is preparing to take bold economic measures, including an income tax cut for households hit by inflation and tax breaks for companies to promote investment. The package announced on Monday at the opening of a Parliament session is seen as a move to lift his dwindling public support. Previously, he’d been considered reluctant to cut taxes because his government must find the funds to double Japan’s defense budget within five years as planned while also trying to counter the impact of Japan’s low birth rate and rapidly declining population. The tax cuts would be part of a new economic stimulus package he plans to announce by the end of the month.

