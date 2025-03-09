AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:12 a.m. EDT

Trump has begun another trade war. Here’s a timeline of how we got here

NEW YORK (AP) — Long-threatened tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump have plunged the country into a trade war abroad — all while on-again, off-again new levies continue to escalate uncertainty. Since taking office less than two months ago, Trump has rolled out hefty import taxes on goods coming from America’s three biggest trading partners — Mexico, Canada and China — and promises that more targets are on the horizon. Trump is no stranger to tariffs. He also launched a trade war during his first term in office, but has more sweeping plans now. Economists stress there could greater consequences on businesses and economies worldwide this time — and that higher prices will likely lead consumers to foot the bill.

US economic worries mount as Trump implements tariffs, cuts workforce and freezes spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s flurry of tariffs, government layoffs and spending freezes may be doing more to harm the U.S. economy than to fix it. The labor market remains healthy with a 4.1% unemployment rate and 151,000 jobs added in February, along with investment commitments by some companies. But Friday’s employment report also showed the number of people stuck working part-time because of economic circumstances jumped by 460,000 last month. Sixteen thousand jobs were lost in the leisure and hospitality sectors, while the federal government reduced its payrolls by 10,000. Since January, the economic policy uncertainty index has spiked to a level that in the past signaled a recession.

Consumer prices fell in China in February and remain flat in a sluggish economy

BEIJING (AP) — Consumer prices fell in China in February for the first time in 13 months, as persistent weak demand was compounded by the early timing of the Lunar New Year holiday. The National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday that the consumer price index dropped 0.7% in February compared to a year ago. China’s policymakers are facing flat to falling prices, and the possibility they could evolve into a deflationary spiral that would drag down the economy. The Lunar New Year came in January instead of February this year. That drove up spending and prices in January compared to last year, and made them relatively lower in February.

Facing competition from Big Tech, states dangle incentives and loosen laws to attract power plants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Facing spiking energy demand, U.S. states are pressing for ways to build new power plants faster as policymakers try to protect residents from higher electric bills and keep their economies on track. Some states are dangling financial incentives or overhauling regulatory structures. The spike in demand for electricity is being driven in large part by the artificial intelligence race as tech companies feed their energy-hungry data centers. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to fast-track the construction of big power plants and offer tax breaks. Michigan and Louisiana are exploring ideas to attract nuclear power, while lawmakers in Ohio and Missouri are debating regulatory overhauls to spur power plant construction.

They were forced to scam others worldwide. Now thousands are held in detention on the Myanmar border

MAE SOT, Thailand (AP) — Thousands of sick, exhausted and terrified young men and women, from countries all over the world squat in rows, packed shoulder to shoulder, surgical masks covering their mouths and, some, their eyes. Weeks after being released from locked compounds where they were forced to trick Americans and others out of their life savings, they’re still stuck in Myanmar waiting for a way home. Meanwhile, conditions in the place where they’re being held are dire as people complain of no medical attention for illnesses, and few toilets shared among hundreds. They are just a small fraction of what could be 300,000 people working in similar operations across the region, and their release does not mean these scams will be stopped.

South Dakota law raises questions about future of massive Midwest pipeline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A new law in South Dakota prohibiting the use of eminent domain to acquire land for carbon capture pipelines challenges the viability of a proposed project snaking through five Midwest states. Summit Carbon Solutions has vowed to pursue the pipeline project despite South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden signing a bill into law that will make routing the line more difficult. The law bans Summit from forcing South Dakota landowners to allow the pipeline through their property. Plans call for the pipeline to carry greenhouse gas emissions from more than 50 ethanol plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota to a permanent underground storage spot in North Dakota.

California and Texas join push to end remote work among state employees

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of state employees across the U.S. are being ordered back into the office as governors move to shadow President Trump’s mandate for federal workers. The directives in California and Texas have raised more questions than answers as employees navigate concerns around office space and medical exemptions. The two states boast some of the country’s largest state workforces and are expected to affect more than 350,000 employees. Across the country, governors have cited a desire for more efficiency in pivoting away from remote work.

Trump Organization sues Capital One for closing bank accounts after Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

MIAMI (AP) — A company owned by President Donald Trump is suing Capital One. It claims the bank unjustifiably terminated over 300 of the Trump Organization’s accounts without cause shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The suit had been filed Friday by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust and Eric Trump in Miami-Dade Circuit Court. The Trump Organization claims the decision by Capital One to close the accounts was an attack on free speech and free enterprise. The suit also claims the decision was a response to Trump’s political views. Capital One said in a statement that it has not and does not close customer accounts for political reasons.

Universities are facing big cuts to research funding. At Duke, it’s a time for ‘damage control’

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Facing the potential loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding, Duke University is preparing for the worst. Like research universities around the United States, the private college would see a massive loss from Trump administration cuts to grants from the National Institutes of Health. Duke would be among the hardest hit. In its previous fiscal year, Duke received $580 million in NIH grants and contracts, 11th most in the country among research institutions. The cuts have been delayed temporarily by a court challenge. But universities nationwide have implemented hiring freezes, scaled back research and drawn up contingency plans in case the loss in funding takes effect.

Thrust into unemployment, axed federal workers face relatives who celebrate their firing

NEW YORK (AP) — Scrambling to replace their health insurance and to find new work, some fired federal workers are running into another unexpected unpleasantry: Relatives cheering their job loss. The country’s bitterly tribal politics are spilling into text chains, social media posts and heated conversations as Americans absorb the reality of government cost-cutting claiming a relative’s job. Expecting sympathy, some axed workers are finding family and friends who instead are steadfast in their support of what they see as a bloated government’s waste. Luke Tobin, who was fired from his U.S. Forest Service job in Idaho, says it’s been one of the worst parts of the ordeal: “I’ve been treated as a public enemy by the government and now it’s bleeding into my own family.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.