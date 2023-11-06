AP Business SummaryBrief at 6:37 p.m. EST

Inspired by online dating, AI tool for adoption matchmaking falls short for vulnerable foster kids

Former social worker Thea Ramirez has developed an artificial intelligence-powered tool that she says helps social service agencies find the best adoptive parents for some of the nation’s most vulnerable kids. But an Associated Press investigation has found that the Family-Match algorithm has produced limited results in the states where it has been used, raising questions about the ability of artificial intelligence to solve such enduring human problems. Virginia and Georgia dropped the algorithm after trial runs, noting its inability to produce adoptions. Tennessee scrapped the program before rolling it out, saying it didn’t work with their system, and social workers reported mixed experiences in Florida. Ramirez said in an email that “Family-Match is a valuable tool.”

Does an AI tool help boost adoptions? Key takeaways from an AP Investigation

AT&T offers managers a rare benefit: paid time off to care for loved ones

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T management employees are entitled to up to 15 days off caregiver leave, which allows them to care for ailing children or other relatives without eating into their vacation or personal sick days. Paid caregiver time off is a rarity in the U.S., which has no federal law requiring employers to offer paid sick or family leave. AT&T’s Vice President of Global Benefits Juli Galloway said the company decided to offer caregiver leave, as well as expanding its parental leave, to help its management employees balance their personal and professional lives in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortnite maker accuses Google of bullying and bribing to block competition to its Android app store

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google on Monday confronted the second major U.S. antitrust trial in two months to cast the internet powerhouse as a brazen bully that uses its immense wealth and people’s dependence on one of its main products to stifle competition at consumers’ expense. The trial that opened in San Francisco federal court targets the payment system for the Google Play Store that distributes apps for the company’s Android software that powers virtually all the world’s smartphones that aren’t made by Apple. The Play Store case is being brought by video game maker Epic Games, which already lost in a previous trial taking aim at Apple’s app store for iPhones.

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts to a mixed and quiet finish following last week’s big swings

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a mixed close as Wall Street’s wild recent moves calm a bit. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday in its first trading after careening from months of sharp losses to its best week of the year. The Dow added 34 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. More stocks fell than rose. The flashpoint for the stock market’s movements in both directions has been what the bond market is doing, and it regressed a bit Monday following its own extreme moves. Crude prices rose after big oil-producing countries said they’d keep production cuts in place.

‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden visits Delaware to promote $16 billion for passenger rail projects

BEAR, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has promoted new cash for Amtrak. He visited Bear, Delaware, to announce more than $16 billion in new funding that will go toward 25 passenger rail projects between Boston and Washington. Bear is close to Wilmington, where Biden has a home and spends many weekends away from the White House. His remarks Monday were held at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Shops, where trains are maintained and repaired. The White House says investments will help trains run faster, cut delays and create union jobs. And the money comes from Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, which is one of several legislative accomplishments he will tout during his reelection campaign.

Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A defiant Donald Trump has sparred with a New York judge and slammed the state attorney general suing him, using the witness stand at his civil fraud trial to defend his riches and lash out at a case that imperils his real estate empire. The former president testified Monday in a lawsuit accusing him of fraudulently inflating his net worth in financial statements to lenders and others. He suggested the judge hearing the case was biased against him and he called the state attorney general who brought the case a “political hack.” The testy exchanges underscored Trump’s unwillingness to adapt his famously freewheeling rhetorical style to a formal courtroom setting. He denies all wrongdoing.

Starbucks increases US hourly wages and adds other benefits for non-union workers

Starbucks is increasing pay and benefits for most U.S. hourly workers after ending its fiscal year with record sales. But the company said Monday that unionized workers won’t be eligible for some of those perks, a sign of the continuing tension between the Seattle coffee giant and the union trying to organize its U.S. stores. The National Labor Relations Board says least 366 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since 2021. But Starbucks and the Workers United union have yet to reach a labor agreement at any of those stores. Starbucks plans to increase wages starting Jan. 1.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI hosts its first big tech showcase as the AI startup faces growing competition

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Less than a year into its meteoric rise, the company behind ChatGPT has unveiled the future it has in mind for its artificial intelligence technology. On Monday, it launched a new line of chatbot products that can be customized to a variety of tasks. At an event held in a cavernous former Honda dealership in OpenAI’s hometown of San Francisco, the company unveiled a new version called GPT-4 Turbo that it says is more capable and can retrieve information about world and cultural events as recent as April 2023 — unlike previous versions that couldn’t answer questions about anything that happened after 2021.

Nearly 1M chickens will be killed on a Minnesota farm because of bird flu

Nearly 1 million chickens on a Minnesota egg farm will be slaughtered to help limit the spread of the highly contagious bird flu. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday announced the virus was found at a farm in Wright County, Minnesota. It also announced three smaller cases in South Dakota and Iowa. The egg and poultry industry has been dealing with a bird flu outbreak since last year. The virus had a significant impact on farmers and consumers in 2022 when nearly 58 million birds were slaughtered. The outbreak contributed to higher egg and turkey prices, but those have recovered this year as fewer cases have been found.

