AP Business SummaryBrief at 6:37 p.m. EDT

Two tribal nations sue social media companies over Native youth suicides

Two tribal nations are accusing social media companies of contributing to high rates of suicides that disproportionately affect Native American youth. Their lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles county court names the companies responsible for Instagram, Snap, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Google. The Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota and the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin say addictive features are pushing more Native youths to kill themselves. Virtually all U.S. teenagers use social media, and research shows roughly one in six say they’re almost constantly on YouTube and TikTok. Tribal leaders say Native youths are particularly vulnerable due to the complexities of Indigenous identity in the U.S.

Content creation holds appeal for laid-off workers seeking flexibility

Despite a strong job market, there are still thousands of people who have found themselves out of work across industries stretching from tech to retail to media. But rather than trying to find another job in their old role, some workers are turning to online content creation. In an estimated $250 billion industry, 4% of global content creators pull in more than $100,000 annually, according to Goldman Sachs Research. YouTube — considered by creators to be one of the more lucrative platforms — has more than 3 million channels in its YouTube Partner Program, which is how creators earn money. Meanwhile, TikTok has seen a 15% growth in user monetization. But experts warn that it takes time, energy and resources to turn content creation into a successful career.

Norfolk Southern agrees to $600M settlement in fiery Ohio derailment. Locals fear it’s not enough

Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay $600 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement related to a fiery train derailment in February 2023 in Ohio. But residents worry that the money won’t go far enough to cover future health needs that could be tremendous but also won’t amount to much once divided up. The company said Tuesday that the agreement, if approved by the court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the derailment and, for those residents who choose to participate, personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius of the derailment.

Stock market today: Wall Street barely budges as it braces for Wednesday’s inflation report

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes held at a near standstill again, as traders made their final moves ahead of some potentially market-moving reports. The S&P 500 edged up by 0.1% Tuesday after barely budging the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was basically flat, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. Treasury yields eased ahead of Wednesday’s highly anticipated update on inflation at the U.S. consumer level. This week will also bring other reports on inflation, while big U.S. companies will begin delivering their reports for how much profit they made during the first three months of the year.

If you’re retired or about to retire, think carefully about your tax strategy

NEW YORK (AP) — Coming up with the best tax strategy in retirement can be much trickier than it seems, and tax pros agree that it is a time when people need to be especially careful. Experts say you should look at your entire financial picture before deciding on things like 401(k) withdrawal amounts and timing, or when to begin taking Social Security. For example, withdrawing a large amount to do something like pay off a mortgage could result in a dramatic increase in what percentage of your Social Security benefits will be taxed.

A new version of Scrabble aims to make the word-building game more accessible

NEW YORK (AP) — Scrabble is getting a bit of a makeover, at least in Europe. Mattel has unveiled a double-sided board that features both the classic word-building game and Scrabble Together, a new rendition aimed at making Scrabble more accessible. This new version, which is now available across Europe, is advertised as being more team-oriented and quicker to play. Mattel says the update marks the first significant change to Scrabble’s board in more than 75 years. Whether the new version will expand beyond Europe one day has yet to be seen. While Mattel owns the rights to Scrabble around much of the world, Hasbro licenses the game in the U.S., for example. A spokesperson for Hasbro says there are currently no plans to roll out the European updates to Scrabble in the U.S.

6 northern European nations sign a deal to protect North Sea infrastructure from hostile actors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Six northern Europe countries bordering the North Sea have signed an agreement to work together to protect underwater infrastructure in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean from an increased risk of sabotage. The Danish Ministry for Climate, Energy and Utilities on Tuesday called the North Sea a hub for critical infrastructure that connects Europe and said there was “an increased risk of sabotage and unwanted attention from hostile actors.” The move comes after the yet-unsolved 2022 explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. They occurred in international waters but within Swedish and Danish economic zones. Both countries have closed their probes into the blasts.

New EPA rule says 218 US chemical plants must reduce toxic emissions that are likely to cause cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 200 chemical plants nationwide must reduce toxic emissions likely to cause cancer under a new Environmental Protection Agency rule. Officials say Tuesday’s rule advances President Joe Biden’s commitment to environmental justice with health protections for communities burdened by industrial pollution from chemicals. The rule applies to facilities in Texas, Louisiana, the Ohio River Valley, West Virginia, the upper South and elsewhere. The rule benefits a majority-Black Louisiana town EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited in 2021. Denka Performance Elastomer in LaPlace, Louisiana, is the largest source of chloroprene emissions in the U.S. and will have to reduce emissions. Denka says it has complied with air permitting requirements and opposes the EPA’s action.

Third channel to open at Baltimore port as recovery from bridge collapse continues

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland senator says a third channel will open this month at Baltimore’s port after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse two weeks ago. Sen. Ben Cardin also said Tuesday that the state’s congressional delegation will sponsor legislation seeking federal aid to pay the entire cost of a new bridge. Cardin said it is hoped that the entire channel for the Port of Baltimore will be reopened by the end of May. Cardin also said he will be leading an effort to introduce legislation clarifying that federal funds will be used to pay for the replacement.

Maryland lawmakers say coming bill will clarify that feds fully pay for replacing Baltimore bridge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation say they’ll soon introduce a bill that’ll make clear the federal government will fully cover the cost of rebuilding the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. The legislation will also make clear any money recovered from third parties will be used to reimburse federal taxpayers. The federal government generally picks up 90% of the tab and the state 10% when replacing disaster-damaged interstate highways and bridges. But Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland said Tuesday exceptions have been made in similar emergency cases. Cardin says the fundamental issue now is “passing legislation to clarify that this is 100% a federal responsibility.”

