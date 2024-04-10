AP Business SummaryBrief at 6:33 a.m. EDT

Verdict saying Switzerland violated rights by failing on climate action could ripple across Europe

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Europe’s highest human rights court has ruled that its member nations must better protect their citizens from the consequences of climate change. Tuesday’s decision was a landmark ruling that sided with a group of Swiss women against their government in a case that could have implications across the continent. The European Court of Human Rights rejected two other, similar cases on procedural grounds. But the Swiss case sets a legal precedent in the Council of Europe’s 46 member states against which future lawsuits will be judged. The court ruled that Switzerland failed in its duty to combat climate change and meet emissions targets.

Two tribal nations sue social media companies over Native youth suicides

Two tribal nations are accusing social media companies of contributing to high rates of suicides that disproportionately affect Native American youth. Their lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles county court names the companies responsible for Instagram, Snap, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Google. The Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota and the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin say addictive features are pushing more Native youths to kill themselves. Virtually all U.S. teenagers use social media, and research shows roughly one in six say they’re almost constantly on YouTube and TikTok. Tribal leaders say Native youths are particularly vulnerable due to the complexities of Indigenous identity in the U.S.

Content creation holds appeal for laid-off workers seeking flexibility

Despite a strong job market, there are still thousands of people who have found themselves out of work across industries stretching from tech to retail to media. But rather than trying to find another job in their old role, some workers are turning to online content creation. In an estimated $250 billion industry, 4% of global content creators pull in more than $100,000 annually, according to Goldman Sachs Research. YouTube — considered by creators to be one of the more lucrative platforms — has more than 3 million channels in its YouTube Partner Program, which is how creators earn money. Meanwhile, TikTok has seen a 15% growth in user monetization. But experts warn that it takes time, energy and resources to turn content creation into a successful career.

Delta Air Lines posts a narrow Q1 profit and says travel demand remains strong despite flight scares

Delta Air Lines is reporting a small profit and says travel demand is strong heading into summer. The airline’s CEO says recent flight scares seem to be having no effect on ticket sales. Delta said Wednesday that it earned $37 million in the first quarter, compared with a loss a year ago. It is predicting better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter too. CEO Ed Bastian says Delta’s best 11 days ever for ticket sales have all come during the early weeks of 2024. TD Cowen airline analyst Helane Becker says she expects Delta to be one of only a few airlines to report a profit during the seasonally weak March quarter.

Norfolk Southern agrees to $600M settlement in fiery Ohio derailment. Locals fear it’s not enough

Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay $600 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement related to a fiery train derailment in February 2023 in Ohio. But residents worry that the money won’t go far enough to cover future health needs that could be tremendous but also won’t amount to much once divided up. The company said Tuesday that the agreement, if approved by the court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the derailment and, for those residents who choose to participate, personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius of the derailment.

Stock market today: World shares are mostly higher; Shanghai slips after Fitch cuts China outlook

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have opened higher in Europe after a mixed session in Asia. Hong Kong gained nearly 2% while Shanghai fell after Fitch Ratings lowered its outlook for China’s public finances. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% after barely budging the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was basically flat, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. Treasury yields eased ahead of Wednesday’s highly anticipated update on inflation at the U.S. consumer level. This week will also bring other reports on inflation, while big U.S. companies will begin delivering their reports for how much profit they made during the first three months of the year.

Soon to be a 2-time Olympic host city, Salt Lake City’s zest for the Games is now an outlier

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Many other past Olympic hosts around the world have decided in recent years that bringing back the Games isn’t worth the money or hassle. But Salt Lake City remains one of the few places where Olympic fever still burns strong even more than two decades after it first hosted in 2002. The city’s enduring enthusiasm will be on full display Wednesday when members of the International Olympic Committee descend on northern Utah for their final site visits ahead of a formal announcement expected this July to name Salt Lake City the host for 2034. The state has spent millions to ensure its Olympic facilities didn’t fall into disrepair in anticipation of hosting again.

Congress summons Boeing’s CEO to testify on its jetliner safety following new whistleblower charges

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Senate subcommittee has opened an investigation into the safety of Boeing jetliners, intensifying concerns about the airworthiness of the company’s aircraft. The panel has summoned Boeing’s CEO to a hearing next week at which Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour is expected to detail safety concerns involving the manufacture and assembly of the 787 Dreamliner. The subcommittee says those concerns could involve “potentially catastrophic safety risks.” Salehpour is also expected to describe alleged retaliation he faced after bringing his concerns forward. Boeing’s safety record has been under a microscope since a door panel on a 737 Max 9 jet blew out over Oregon in early January.

If you’re retired or about to retire, think carefully about your tax strategy

NEW YORK (AP) — Coming up with the best tax strategy in retirement can be much trickier than it seems, and tax pros agree that it is a time when people need to be especially careful. Experts say you should look at your entire financial picture before deciding on things like 401(k) withdrawal amounts and timing, or when to begin taking Social Security. For example, withdrawing a large amount to do something like pay off a mortgage could result in a dramatic increase in what percentage of your Social Security benefits will be taxed.

A new version of Scrabble aims to make the word-building game more accessible

NEW YORK (AP) — Scrabble is getting a bit of a makeover, at least in Europe. Mattel has unveiled a double-sided board that features both the classic word-building game and Scrabble Together, a new rendition aimed at making Scrabble more accessible. This new version, which is now available across Europe, is advertised as being more team-oriented and quicker to play. Mattel says the update marks the first significant change to Scrabble’s board in more than 75 years. Whether the new version will expand beyond Europe one day has yet to be seen. While Mattel owns the rights to Scrabble around much of the world, Hasbro licenses the game in the U.S., for example. A spokesperson for Hasbro says there are currently no plans to roll out the European updates to Scrabble in the U.S.

