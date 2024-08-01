AP Business SummaryBrief at 6:12 p.m. EDT

Apple breaks out of recent sales slump as it gears up to make its leap into the AI craze

Apple snapped out of a prolonged sales slump during its most-recent quarter. The results Thursday came as the trendsetting company is preparing to launch into the artificial intelligence craze with an arsenal of new technology that’s expected to juice demand for its next iPhone. The fiscal third-quarter results covered an April-June period that’s typically a sluggish stretch for Apple as its loyal customer bases awaits the next version of the iPhone that’s traditionally unveiled shortly after Labor Day. Even so, Apple boosted its sales from a year ago — a welcome reversal of fortune on the heels of five consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue declines.

Stock market today: Worries about the economy hit Wall Street, and the Dow drops nearly 500 points

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks tumbled after weak data raised worries the Federal Reserve may have missed its window to cut interest rates before undercutting the economy’s growth. The S&P 500 sank 1.4% Thursday after a report showed U.S. manufacturing activity is still shrinking. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 2.3%. The action was even stronger in the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury yield sank below 4% after data showed more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits. Wall Street’s losses would have been worse if not for a strong profit report from Meta Platforms.

Senate rejects legislation that would expand child tax credit and restore business tax breaks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are heading home for the month after failing to advance a bill to expand the child tax credit and restore some business tax breaks. Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer dared Republicans to vote against the tax cut package Thursday as campaign season ramps up, saying they’d voting against tax cuts for many low-income families and businesses. But GOP senators did just that during a 48-44 procedural vote that required support from 60 lawmakers to advance. Republicans said Democrats weren’t serious about addressing their concerns about the bill and that they would be in position to write a better measure next year.

Buckle up: Wall Street’s shaky July could be a preview for more sharp swings

NEW YORK (AP) — For more than a year, the U.S. stock market went in mostly one direction, up, and in mostly one manner, quietly. A bonanza around artificial-intelligence technology helped drive Big Tech stocks higher, while other areas of the market held up amid rising hopes for coming cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve. But last month the market suffered it’s worst one-day drop since early 2023, and professional investors warn shakier times may be ahead given uncertainty about how quickly the Fed will cut interest rates and other big questions.

Intel to cut roughly 15,000 jobs as it cuts costs to try to turn its business around

Chipmaker Intel Corp. is cutting 15% of its massive workforce as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD. The Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday it is also suspending its dividend as part of a broader plan to cut cost. The bulk of the layoffs will be completed this year. Intel also reported a loss for its second quarter along with small revenue decline — and forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street’s expectations.

Bank of England lowers its main interest rate by 0.25%, to 5%, its first cut in over 4 years

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is cutting interest rates for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. In a statement Thursday, the bank said a majority on its nine-member policymaking panel backed a quarter-point reduction in its main interest rate to 5%, from the 16-year of 5.25%. Economists were divided as to whether the bank would cut rates given persistent price pressures in the services sector, which accounts for around 80% of the British economy. Yet inflation in the U.K overall has already hit the bank’s target of 2%.

Video game performers protest unregulated AI use at Warner Bros. Studios

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood’s video game performers are picketing at the Warner Bros. Studios lot to protest what they call an unwillingness from top gaming companies to protect voice actors and motion capture workers equally against the unregulated use of artificial intelligence. The protest, set to begin at 9 a.m. Pacific time, marks the first large labor action since game voice actors and performance workers went on strike last Friday. The work stoppage came after more than 18 months of negotiations with gaming giants stalled over protections around the use of AI. Union leaders say AI in particular poses an existential crisis for game performers.

Average rate on a 30-year mortgage falls to 6.73%, lowest level since early February

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell this week to its lowest level since early February, easing borrowing costs for prospective homebuyers facing record-high home prices. The rate dropped to 6.73% from 6.78% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.9%. After jumping to a 23-year high of 7.79% in October, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage has mostly hovered around 7% this year — more than double what it was just three years ago. The elevated mortgage rates have discouraged home shoppers, extending the nation’s housing slump into its third year.

CBS names Dickerson, DuBois as co-anchors of the “CBS Evening News,” replacing Norah O’Donnell

CBS News has moved fast to reconfigure the “CBS Evening News” after announcing the exit of Norah O’Donnell as anchor of the third-rated newscast earlier this week. The network said John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois will be co-anchors of the evening news, starting sometime after the presidential election. Dickerson is a CBS News veteran and former “Face the Nation” moderator, while DuBois has been a longtime anchor at the network’s New York affiliate. Margaret Brennan, the current “Face the Nation” moderator, will be in charge of reporting political and foreign affairs coverage. The broadcast, which is currently made in a Washington studio, will move back to New York.

Fiery North Dakota derailment was latest crash to involve weak tank cars the NTSB wants replaced

The fiery North Dakota derailment that burned for days early last month was the latest train crash to involve flawed tank cars the National Transportation Safety board has been trying to get off the tracks for decades. The NTSB said in a preliminary report released Thursday that the July 5 derailment near the small town of Bondulac caused an estimated $3.6 million damage, but it didn’t offer any hint about why the CPKC railroad train derailed. The NTSB highlighted the fact that some of the 17 tank cars carrying hazardous materials that derailed were DOT-111 tank cars that have demonstrated time and again that they are prone to rupturing in a train crash. Newer tank cars built with thicker steel hold up better.

