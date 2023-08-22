AP Business SummaryBrief at 5:40 a.m. EDT

Europe’s sweeping rules for tech giants are about to kick in. Here’s how they work

LONDON (AP) — Google, Facebook, TikTok and other Big Tech companies operating in Europe are facing one of the most far-reaching efforts to clean up what people encounter online. The first phase of the European Union’s groundbreaking new digital rules will take effect this week. The Digital Services Act is part of a suite of tech-focused regulations crafted by the 27-nation bloc. The biggest platforms must start following the DSA starting Friday. The law is designed to keep users safe online and stop the spread of harmful content that’s either illegal or violates a platform’s terms of service. Some online platforms have already started making changes, and they could have worldwide effects.

Microsoft revamps deal for video game maker Activision Blizzard to meet UK demands

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft has revamped its bid to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard to appease British competition regulators. They are the last major hurdle to closing one of the biggest deals in tech history. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it’s opened a new preliminary investigation into the updated transaction with a deadline for a decision due on Oct. 18. Xbox maker Microsoft has been on a quest to acquire Activision, maker of the popular Call of Duty game franchise, since announcing the $69 billion deal in January 2022. The blockbuster deal has secured approvals from antitrust authorities covering 40 countries but it has been held up in Britain.

Dubai International Airport sees 41.6 million passengers in first half of year, more than in 2019

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, says it served 41.6 million passengers in the first half of this year. That exceeds figures for the same period in 2019 as travelers return to the air after the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic. The airport made the announcement Tuesday. The new figures at the airport known as DXB reflect figures offering by the International Air Transport Association that traffic worldwide is at 94% of pre-COVID levels. The Dubai airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, long has served as a barometer for the aviation industry worldwide.

Stock market today: World markets, Wall St futures rise ahead of Federal Reserve conference

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures are higher as traders wait for signs of interest rate plans from this week’s Federal Reserve conference. London, Shanghai, Paris and Tokyo advanced. Oil prices declined. Traders hope officials at the Fed’s summer Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference say they are finished raising interest rates that are at a two-decade high. But forecasters warn they might say inflation isn’t under control yet. Traders hope the Fed will decide upward pressure on prices is easing even though consumer inflation accelerated in July to 3.2% from the previous month’s 3%. Economists say squeezing out the last bit of inflation may be the Fed’s hardest challenge.

Looking for a new car under $20,000? Good luck. Your choice has dwindled to just one vehicle

DETROIT (AP) — Just five years ago, a price-conscious auto shopper in the United States could choose from among a dozen new small cars selling for under $20,000. Now, there’s just one: The Mitsubishi Mirage. And even the Mirage appears headed for the scrap yard. At a time when Americans increasingly want pricey SUVs and trucks rather than small cars, the Mirage remains the lone new vehicle whose average sale price is under 20 grand — a figure that once marked a kind of unofficial threshold of affordability. With prices — new and used — having soared since the pandemic, $20,000 is no longer much of a starting point for a new car.

China fines US research firm $1.5 million in crackdown on information-gathering

BEIJING (AP) — An American research firm has been fined $1.5 million by China’s government in a crackdown on information-gathering that has rattled foreign investors. Mintz Group was one of a series of foreign consultants that were raided starting in April after Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government announced expanded anti-spying rules that left companies unsure what they were allowed to do. A notice from the Beijing statistics bureau dated July 14 said Mintz Group illegally engaged in “foreign-related statistical investigation activities without obtaining approval.” It gave no details of the violation. Mintz Group does background checks on employees and business partners and gathers other information for corporate clients.

American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses

DALLAS (AP) — Pilots at American Airlines have approved a new contract that will raise their pay more than 40% over four years. Their union, the Allied Pilots Association, said Monday that the vote was 73% in favor of ratifying the contract. The union puts the value of the deal at $9.6 billion. The union’s president says the contract is a big first step to restore wages and benefits that were lost over the last 20 years. The union had leverage to win big raises because of a pilot shortage that is occurring while travel booms coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slams Facebook for blocking Canada wildfire news

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing Facebook of putting profits over people’s safety during Canada’s wildfire emergencies. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced earlier this summer it would keep its promise to block news content in Canada on its platforms in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online. Fires raging in Canada have pushed thousands from their homes and threatened a provincial capital hundreds of kilometers (miles) to the north. Trudeau say it is inconceivable that Facebook is choosing to put corporate profits ahead of insuring that local news organizations can get up to date information to Canadians.

More hearings begin soon for Summit’s proposed CO2 pipeline. Where does the project stand?

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — More hearings this month and in September are set for Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed $5.5 billion, 2,000-mile pipeline network. The pipeline system would carry carbon dioxide emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in five states to central North Dakota for permanent storage deep underground. Iowa public utility regulators on Tuesday begin a weekslong hearing for Summit’s proposal, with South Dakota regulators set to hold their hearing in September. Landowners opposed to the project are concerned about a pipeline rupture and eminent domain, or the taking of their land for the pipeline. Other CO2 pipeline projects are proposed around the country as well, with new federal tax incentives making the burgeoning technology of carbon capture an attractive enterprise.

Teva to pay $225M to settle cholesterol drug price-fixing charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The generic drug maker Teva Pharmaceuticals agreed Monday to pay $225 million to settle price-fixing charges related to sales of a widely used cholesterol-lowering drug. The U.S. Department of Justice said the agreement also requires Teva to divest its business making and selling the drug, pravastatin, a generic version of the brand-name medicine Pravachol. Another generic-drug maker, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, agreed to pay a $30 million criminal penalty and to divest its pravastatin business as well. DOJ charged seven generic drug makers, including Teva and Glenmark, with price-fixing, bid-rigging and market-allocation schemes. The seven companies have collectively agreed to pay $681 million in fines in addition to other penalties.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.