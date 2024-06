AP Business SummaryBrief at 5:38 p.m. EDT

The Supreme Court rules for Biden administration in a social media dispute with conservative states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with the Biden administration in a dispute with Republican-led states over how far the federal government can go to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security. The justices in a 6-3 vote on Wednesday threw out lower-court rulings that favored Louisiana, Missouri and other parties in their claims that officials in the Democratic administration leaned on the social media platforms to unconstitutionally squelch conservative points of view. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the court that the states and other parties did not have the legal right to sue.

IRS delays in resolving identity theft cases are ‘unconscionable,’ an independent watchdog says

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent watchdog within the IRS reports that while taxpayer services have vastly improved, the agency is still too slow to resolve identity theft cases. And National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins says those delays are “unconscionable.” Erin M. Collins said in the report released Wednesday that overall the 2024 filing season went smoothly, though IRS delays in resolving identity theft victim assistance cases are worsening. It took nearly 19 months to resolve self-reported identity theft cases as of January, and Wednesday’s report states that now it takes 22 months to resolve these cases.

Where tech, politics & giving meet: CEO Nicole Taylor considers Silicon Valley’s busy intersection

Nicole Taylor has an insider’s view of philanthropic trends from her seat as the president and CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Located in Mountain View, California, the community foundation’s donors gave out nearly $4.6 billion in 2023. That’s a significant increase from the $2.6 billion granted the previous year. Taylor says that spike was thanks to some large donors “who really doubled down big on some things that they cared about.” She expects donors to actively support civic participation and efforts to strengthen democracy in advance of the 2024 election. But she says its hard to predict how much will be spent out this year.

A signature Biden law aimed to boost renewable energy. It also helped a solar company reap billions

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Joe Biden’s signature laws aimed to invigorate renewable energy manufacturing in the U.S. It will also help a solar panel company reap billions of dollars. Arizona-based First Solar is one of the biggest early winners from the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, offering a textbook case of how the inside influence game works in Washington. Company officials and major investors donated $2 million to Democrats in 2020, including $1.5 million to Biden. They also spent $2.8 million lobbying. The company’s profits have soared since then, thanks to new federal subsidies worth as much as $10 billion over a decade. A First Solar spokesman says the subsidies will create new jobs and boost the economy.

Southwest Airlines says a key measure of pricing power will be weaker than expected in 2Q

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says a key revenue ratio will be weaker than expected in the second quarter because of changes in how consumers book travel. That’s not good news for Southwest, which is already under pressure from a hedge fund to make big changes, including getting rid of the CEO. Southwest said Wednesday that second-quarter revenue will rise as it adds more flights. But on a per mile basis, revenue will decline more than Southwest previously thought. That’s a sign of weak pricing power. The news comes as hedge fund Elliott Management tries to shake up the company because of its low stock price.

California floats an idea to fight shoplifting that may even affect who controls Congress

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Millions of American shoppers are contending with common drugstore items like toothpaste being locked behind Plexiglass these days. If you’re one of them, California may have a solution. Business leaders, law enforcement and Republican politicians are backing a ballot initiative that could once again allow judges to imprison repeat shoplifters. California voters are set to decide on the idea in November. Many politicians think the so-called tough-on-crime measure could even affect who controls Congress. They say voters are fed up with retail theft and that if House Democrat candidates don’t back a crack down, they could find themselves out of their jobs. Top state Democrats worry the proposal would hurt low-income people and those with substance abuse problems.

Why NASA astronauts are delayed at the space station after Boeing Starliner launch

NEW YORK (AP) — Two astronauts are spending extra time at the International Space Station as NASA and Boeing troubleshoot capsule problems that popped up on the way there. The veteran astronauts expected to stay for a week or so at the space station during a test flight of Boeing’s new Starliner capsule, the first with a crew. But their return trip has been put on hold while the thruster trouble and helium leaks are analyzed and to also allow for spacewalks at the station. Boeing said this week that the two problems aren’t a concern for the return trip.

Amazon joins exclusive club, crossing $2 trillion in stock market value for the first time

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has joined the exclusive $2 trillion club after Wall Street investors pushed the value of the e-commerce giant’s stock past that threshold. Shares in Amazon.com Inc. finished Wednesday up almost 4%, giving the Seattle-based company a stock market valuation of $2.01 trillion. The stock has gained 52% in the past 12 months. It joins Google’s parent Alphabet, software behemoth Microsoft, iPhone maker Apple and chip maker Nvidia among companies with valuations of at least $2 trillion. Nvidia’s chips are used to power many AI application and its valuation has soared as a result. Amazon has also been making big investments in AI as global interest has grown in the technology, helping fuel its stock’s surge.

A mechanic for a Boeing subcontractor says he was fired after complaining about poor repair work

SEATTLE (AP) — A mechanic for a Boeing subcontractor claims he was fired after complaining about poor repair work on planes in a Boeing factory near Seattle. Boeing says it looked into the man’s concerns and determined that they didn’t raise safety issues. Lawyers for the mechanic, Richard Cuevas, said Wednesday that he has filed whistleblower complaints with the federal government. The man was working for a subcontractor that repairs Boeing planes at a Boeing factory. He says he was fired in March when a supervisor learned he had raised the complaints.

Midwestern carbon dioxide pipeline project gets approval in Iowa, but still has a long way to go

Iowa regulators have approved a controversial carbon dioxide pipeline for transporting emissions of the climate-warming greenhouse gas for storage underground. But the project faces setbacks in other states and landowners around the Midwest. Regulators on Tuesday approved Summit Carbon Solutions’ application for a permit to build and operate its pipeline. The $5.5 billion, 2,500-mile pipeline network would carry CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants to be buried deep underground in North Dakota. Farmers and the ethanol industry see it a way to support new aviation fuel markets. Many landowners are opposed because they fear the taking of their land or a pipeline rupture releasing dangerous CO2 gas.

