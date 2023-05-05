AP Business SummaryBrief at 5:32 a.m. EDT

April jobs report may point to US labor market’s resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — Month after month, the nation’s job market has stood its ground against howling headwinds — rising interest rates, chronic inflation, major bank failures and economic uncertainties across the world. Hiring has gradually slowed, along with pay growth and job openings. Yet by historical standards, the labor market has remained surprisingly strong, with an unemployment rate still hovering near half-century lows. When the Labor Department issues the April jobs report Friday morning, it’s expected to show that the trend has continued: Forecasters have predicted that employers added 182,000 jobs last month. That would be a respectable gain that would show that many employers still need to fill jobs.

Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas saw operating earnings dwindle in the first three months of the year as the German sportswear company’s breakup with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and his popular Yeezy shoe brand cost it $441 million in lost sales. Adidas said Friday that profit was down to 60 million euros from 437 million euros in the same quarter a year ago. The company is stuck with $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezy shoes after cutting ties with the rapper now known as Ye over his antisemitic comments. CEO Bjorn Gulden says Adidas is “getting closer and closer to making a decision” on the shoes, but with “so many interested parties,” no decision had yet been reached.

Faster IRS offering better picture on looming debt ‘X-date’

WASHINGTON (AP) — That big infusion of cash that Congress approved last year to shape up the beleaguered IRS is having an unexpected side benefit. The funding increase has helped the agency to catch up on processing new and backlogged tax returns. And that, in turn, has allowed federal bean-counters to give policymakers a more precise picture of when the Treasury could run out of money — the so-called X-date. The nation is stepping uncomfortably close to an unprecedented default that could have catastrophic effects on the global economy because it is bumping up against its legal limit for borrowing. Congress and the White House have been unable to agree on a plan to lift or suspend the borrowing limit.

Stock market today: Global markets up ahead of US jobs data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly higher ahead of a U.S. jobs update while investors worry about the health of banks under pressure from interest rate hikes. London, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Wall Street futures advanced. Shanghai declined. Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for holidays. Oil prices advanced. U.S. employment data for April were expected to show a slowdown in job growth. Investors hope more signs the economy is weakening might prompt the Federal Reserve to call off possible additional rate hikes to cool inflation. U.S. stocks declined as investors watched for signs of what regulators might do to protect banks following three high-profile failures in the United States and one in Switzerland.

The banking crisis isn’t over. But how bad will it get?

NEW YORK (AP) — Uncertainty continues to pummel the banking industry, despite assurances from financial regulators and bankers that the worst of the recent crisis is over and the banking system remains strong. Shares of smaller regional lender PacWest Bank plunged nearly 50% Thursday after the company confirmed reports that it was considering “strategic options” that may include the possible sale of the company. Other regional banks such as Comerica and Zions also saw double-digit declines. The bigger worry is that the bank failures might cause customers and investors to doubt relatively healthy banks, a concept known as financial contagion and one of the nightmares for bank regulators and the industry.

Oil boom transforms Guyana, prompting a scramble for spoils

ANN’S GROVE, Guyana (AP) — Guyana is poised to become the fourth-largest offshore oil producer in the world, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway. But the list of needs is long in this South American country of 791,000 people. Many worry their lives won’t change even as the oil boom will generate billions of dollars for this largely impoverished nation. Bitter fights are certain over how the wealth should be spent in a place where politics is sharply divided along ethnic lines. Change is already visible, and infrastructure projects are underway. But many people still can’t make ends meet. And many oil-industry jobs won’t go to locals.

Apple posts quarterly revenue decline; iPhone sales solid

Apple has once again posted an, until now, rare revenue decline in its latest fiscal quarter. But the tech giant says its overall business improved from the December quarter and sales of its iPhones were solid. The company earned $24.16 billion, or $1.52 per share, in the three-month period that ended April 1. That’s down slightly from $25.01 billion, also $1.52 per share, a year earlier. The latest numbers come after the Cupertino, California, company in February posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.

Bud Light boosts spending in US to counter sales declines

Bud Light’s parent company said Thursday it will triple its marketing spending in the U.S. this summer as it tries to boost sales that plummeted after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer. But Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris also downplayed the impact of the backlash, saying Bud Light’s U.S. sales declines in the first three weeks of April represented only 1% of InBev’s global volumes. Doukeris also said the company sees signs that Bud Light demand is stabilizing. Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video of herself April 1 with a Bud Light can with her face on it that the brand sent her.

US to control land sales to foreigners near 8 military bases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under a proposed rule change, foreign citizens and companies would need U.S. government approval to buy property within 100 miles of eight military bases. The proposal follows a Chinese firm’s attempt to build a plant near the Grand Forks Air Base in North Dakota, which raised national security concerns. The new rule would affect Grand Forks and seven other bases, including three that are tied to the B-21 Raider, the nation’s future stealth bomber. The Treasury Department’s Office of Investment Security is set to propose the rule on Friday. It would give expanded powers to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

DoorDash beats Q1 forecasts as it expands services, markets

DoorDash posted stronger-than-expected results in the first quarter as it expanded into new markets overseas and new delivery categories at home. The San Francisco company said its total orders rose 27% to 512 million in the January-March period. That was higher than the 493 million Wall Street forecast. DoorDash acquired the Finnish delivery service Wolt Enterprises last summer, allowing it to expand in 22 countries where it previously had no presence, including Germany. And in the U.S., the company said orders from convenience stores, groceries and other newer categories are growing faster than restaurant deliveries.

