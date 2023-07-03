AP Business SummaryBrief at 5:26 a.m. EDT

North Dakota university leaders fear ‘catastrophic implications’ of new Minnesota free tuition plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota higher education officials are deeply worried about losing students and revenue in 2024 when neighboring Minnesota makes tuition free for thousands of its residents at public colleges and universities. North Dakota State University President David Cook has recently warned of “catastrophic implications” for his school. Close to half of North Dakota State’s students come from Minnesota, and the Fargo school is the top out-of-state destination for first-year Minnesota students. Minnesota’s North Star Promise program takes effect in fall 2024 for students from families with incomes under $80,000. More than half the states now have some kind of free college tuition program.

Tesla sales jump 83% from a year ago as tax credits, broader adoption drive sales

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries rose 83% from a year ago after the company cut prices several times on its four electric vehicle models and buyers took advantage of U.S. government tax credits. The Austin, Texas, producer of EV, solar panels and batteries said Sunday that it sold a record 466,140 vehicles worldwide from April through June, nearly doubling the 254,695 it sold during the same period a year earlier. The vast majority of the sales were Tesla’s popular Model 3 and Model Y versions. Tesla’s sales beat Wall Street expectations. Analysts polled by data provider FactSet expected deliveries of 445,000 vehicles for the quarter.

Stock market today: World shares are higher on optimism that price pressures may be easing

TOKYO (AP) — World shares are mostly higher as investors take heart from reports that show inflation is abating, which might enable the Federal Reserve to back away from interest rate hikes. European shares logged modest gains after Asian benchmarks surged, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumping 2%. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices edged higher. On Friday, Wall Street capped a winning week, month and first half of the year after reports suggested pressure on inflation may be easing. Investors are hoping price increases will ease enough for the Federal Reserve to soon halt its rate hikes. U.S. trading will be closed for half a day Monday and all of Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday.

Are you confronting a big medical bill? Attack it with a plan — and these tips

An enormous medical bill can trigger a wave of panic, but experts say patients should attack the problem with a plan. That startling invoice that arrived in the mail may not be what you wind up paying. Errors or slow insurance payments may have inflated that total. If it’s accurate, financial aid or other assistance might be available to pare it. Steps to take include double checking the numbers, potentially seeking outside help and thinking hard about a payment plan. Sometimes a simple phone call can clear up questions. Don’t ignore the bill.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making a long-awaited trip to China this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing Thursday in an effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a Treasury official said. Yellen, who has called the notion of an economically decoupling from China “disastrous,” has frequently said in the past year that she would like to visit China. She says the two nations “can and need to find a way to live together” in spite of their strained relations and massive differences. Yellen’s trip would come shortly after Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a two-day stop in Beijing in June in what was the highest-level meetings in China in the past five years.

Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has limited the number of tweets that Twitter users can view each day. He described the restrictions as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform. The site is now requiring people to log on to view tweets and profiles. That’s a change in its longtime practice to allow everyone to peruse the chatter. The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets. Thousands of users complained Saturday of not being able to access the site. Musk said after facing backlash that he would raise the thresholds on how many tweets accounts can read per day.

Indiana Jones’ box office destiny? A lukewarm $60 million debut in North America

Moviegoers were only moderately interested in going to the theater to say goodbye to Harrison Ford’s archaeologist character in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Ticket sale estimates released by studios Sunday came in on the lower end of projections with $60 million from 4,600 North American theaters in its opening weekend. Including $70 million from international showings in 52 markets, “Dial of Destiny” celebrated a $130 million global opening. The film, which is the last time Harrison Ford will play Indiana Jones, easily earned the No. 1 spot, followed by “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Elemental.” But with a reported $250 million production budget, “Indiana Jones’s” launch was decidedly underwhelming.

After several turbulent days, flight disruptions ease despite worries about 5G signals

Airline passengers who have endured tens of thousands of weather-related flight delays this week got a welcome respite from the headaches Saturday, despite concerns about possible disruptions being caused by new wireless 5G systems rolling out near major airports. Data compiled by tracking service FlightAware shows the number of flight delays and cancellations have declined from the spikes recorded earlier in the week. Another tracking service shows the cancellation rate works out to about 1% in the U.S. as of Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson from the U.S. Transportation Department says flight travel has returned to “near-normal” levels.

Deep sea mining permits may be coming soon. What are they and what might happen?

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United Nations body that regulates the world’s ocean floor is preparing to resume negotiations that could open the international seabed for mining, including for materials vital for the green energy transition. Negotiations within the International Seabed Authority are approaching a critical point since it will soon need to begin accepting applications for mining permits. Environmental activists and researchers worry about the potential impact of mining on sparsely researched marine ecosystems and habitats of the deep sea. Here’s a look at deep sea mining, its importance and why environmental activists are raising concerns.

In workaholic Japan, ‘job leaving agents’ help people escape the awkwardness of quitting

TOKYO (AP) — In Japan, a nation reputed for loyalty to companies and lifetime employment, people who job-hop are often viewed as quitters. And that’s considered shameful. Enter “taishoku daiko,” or “job-leaving agents.” Dozens of such services have sprung up in the last several years to help people who simply want out. Founded in 2020, Guardian, a taishoku daiko service, has helped a variety of people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, escape less painfully from jobs they want to quit. That includes people who worked in a Shinto shrine, a dentist’s office and law firm to convenience store and restaurant staff.

