AP Business SummaryBrief at 5:21 p.m. EDT

Debt options abound, but can Biden, McCarthy strike a deal?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Congress could strike a deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling in exchange for budget cuts. Or they could agree to a stopgap measure to keep paying America’s bills while negotiations continue. They could also do nothing, sending the economy into chaos. As President Joe Biden prepares to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leaders of Congress on Tuesday, the options for easing the debt ceiling standoff are many. But the political incentive for compromise is harder to come by. There’s no easy endgame ahead of a June 1 deadline to raise the debt ceiling or risk default.

Lawsuit: Yellen should ignore ‘unconstitutional’ debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A union of government employees has sued Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Joe Biden to try to stop them from complying with the law that limits the government’s total debt, which the lawsuit contends is unconstitutional. The lawsuit comes just weeks before the government could default on the federal debt if Congress fails to raise the borrowing limit. Financial markets have become increasingly nervous about the potential for default, with economists warning that a failure to raise the debt limit could trigger a global financial crisis. On Tuesday, Biden will meet with the top Republicans and Democrats in Congress to seek a potential breakthrough. The two sides remain far apart..

Congress eyes new rules for tech: What’s under consideration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Democrats and Republicans agree that the federal government should better regulate the biggest technology companies, particularly social media platforms. But there is very little consensus on how it should be done. Tech regulation is gathering momentum on Capitol Hill as concerns skyrocket about China’s ownership of TikTok and as parents navigating a post-pandemic mental health crisis have grown increasingly worried about what their children are seeing online. Lawmakers have introduced a slew of bipartisan bills, boosting hopes of compromise. But any effort to regulate the mammoth industry would face major obstacles as technology companies have fought interference.

Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.

Facebook says it is not dead. It’s not even just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years. The social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence. But even with nearly 3 billion monthly users, for years it has struggled to stay relevant as newer, younger, more addictive rivals — at the moment, TikTok — emerge. And the portion of people under 30 who use it is declining. Without this trend-setting demographic, Facebook, still the main source of revenue for parent company Meta, risks fading into the background — like email.

US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays

President Joe Biden says his administration will write new rules to expand the rights of airline passengers. Biden said Monday that the rules will require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline’s control. It’s the Democratic administration’s latest salvo at the airlines, and it comes just weeks before the busy summer travel season. Airlines for America, which represents the biggest carriers, says that airlines have no incentive to delay or cancel flights. The trade group blames weather and air traffic control outages for most delays.

Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Federal Reserve report shows that banks raised their lending standards for business and consumer loans in the aftermath of three large bank failures. It’s a trend that could slow the economy in coming months. The report, known as the senior loan officers survey, asked banks if they have tightened their lending standards by taking steps such as demanding higher credit scores, charging higher interest rates, or other moves that altogether would make it harder for businesses and consumers to obtain loans. About 46% of all banks said they had raised standards for business loans known as commercial and industrial loans, up from just under 45% in the previous quarter.

Disney parks at the forefront after Iger’s return

It’s been six months since Bob Iger canceled his retirement and stepped back into the top role at Disney to right a number of perceived wrongs under his handpicked successor, with one hovering right near the top: reconnecting with the Disney theme park die-hards and restoring their faith in the brand. Among his first acts as returning chief executive, Iger walked the Disneyland and California Adventure parks in Anaheim. And there was Iger at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney Resort, talking to guests and cast members alike and taking a personal interest in new projects that are underway. With quarterly earnings from Disney this week, all eyes are on Iger’s attempt to re-energize the parks.

Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing before WWII tributes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is enacting a major security clampdown before annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Authorities are curbing the use of drones and car-sharing services and even jet skis on the canals of St. Petersburg amid the 14-month war with Ukraine. Russian media said Monday that at least 21 Russian cities canceled May 9 military parades for the time in years. The events are the staple of Victory Day celebrations across Russia. Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns” or vaguely referred to “the current situation” for the restrictions and cancellations. Russia was rattled last week by reports that two Ukrainian drones flew into Moscow and reached the Kremlin before being shot down.

Surprise loss from Tyson, then a surprise cut to its outlook

Tyson Foods suffered a surprise loss in the second quarter, something not since 2009, and it’s cutting its sales forecast due to the cost of plant closures and layoffs. Shares slid more than 15% Monday. Tyson has been trying to cut costs over the last six months. It closed its corporate offices in Chicago and South Dakota late last year and consolidated its workforce in Arkansas. In March it announced the closure of two plants in Arkansas and Virginia in order to better use available capacity at other facilities. Tyson laid off 15% of its senior leadership and 10% of its corporate workers last month as it faces steep inflation on labor, grain and other inputs.

