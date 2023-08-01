AP Business SummaryBrief at 4:56 a.m. EDT

Chatbots sometimes make things up. Not everyone thinks AI’s hallucination problem is fixable

Spend enough time with ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots and it doesn’t take long for them to spout falsehoods. Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it’s now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a “generative AI” system to compose documents and get work done. Builders of AI systems known as large language models say they’re working to make them more truthful. But some experts say the problem isn’t fixable. The say there’s a mismatch between the technology’s capabilities and how people want to use it.

The first US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A new reactor at a nuclear power plant in Georgia has entered commercial operation. Georgia Power Co. announced Monday that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, has completed testing and is now sending power to the grid reliably. It’s the first new American reactor built from scratch in decades. At its full output, Unit 3 can power 500,000 homes and businesses. Utilities in Georgia, Florida and Alabama are buying the electricity. A fourth reactor is nearing completion at the site, where two earlier reactors have been generating electricity for decades. The third and fourth reactors were supposed to cost $14 billion, but are projected to cost owners $31 billion.

Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented the rise in hateful tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonprofit organization that researches links between social media, hate and extremism has been threatened with a lawsuit by X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. An attorney for the platform recently wrote to the Center for Countering Digital Hate accusing the group of trying to hurt the site’s advertising. The center has published numerous research reports documenting an increase in hate speech on the platform since it was purchased last year by Elon Musk. The center says Musk is trying to silence his critics, despite his claims to support free speech.

Toyota’s profits rise 78% on strong sales as the parts crunch eases

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s profit for the first fiscal quarter jumped to 1.3 trillion yen, or $9 billion, hitting a quarterly record for Japan’s top automaker. Sales grew as the parts shortages related to the coronavirus pandemic eased. Toyota’s April-June net profit rose 78% from 736.8 billion yen the previous year, according to results the company released Tuesday. Quarterly sales edged up 24%, as vehicle sales improved in Japan, North America and other key markets. The difficulty obtaining computer chips that crimped auto production in recent years has eased, although Toyota says it’s unclear when that will get totally fixed.

German beer sales resume their downward trend after a post-COVID pickup

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that German beer sales resumed a long-term downward trend in the first six months of this year after rallying in 2022 thanks to the end of most COVID-19 restrictions. The Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday that beer sales by German-based brewers and distributors dropped to 4.2 billion liters (1.1 billion gallons) in the January-June period, 2.9% lower than a year earlier. German brewers have been struggling with a longer-term downward trend fueled by health concerns and other factors, although last year saw a slight recovery after lockdowns shut restaurants and bars for long periods in 2020 and 2021. This year’s first-half figure for overall beer sales was 12.2% lower than a decade earlier.

Skepticism prevails as Chinese leaders promise to back private businesses to spur slowing economy

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is promising to drag the economy out of a crisis of confidence aggravated by tensions with Washington, wilting exports, job losses and anxiety among foreign companies about an expanded anti-spying law. Its most striking pledge is renewed support for private businesses that generate most jobs and wealth. Over the past decade, they’ve felt under attack as the ruling Communist Party built up state-owned industries, tightened control over business and pressured them to pay for its technology and industrial ambitions. Entrepreneurs and investors are waiting to see what tax, spending or other steps the ruling party might take, and if it will rein in state companies that dominate the economy.

Pipeline operators to pay $12.5M after crude oil spills in Montana, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two pipeline operators have agreed to pay a $12.5 million civil penalty related to crude oil spills in 2015 in Montana and in 2016 in North Dakota. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the settlement on Monday. The 2015 Montana spill involved over 50,000 gallons of oil leaking into the Yellowstone River near Glendive. The 2016 North Dakota spill involved over 600,000 gallons of oil leaking into an unnamed tributary and impacting waterways including Ash Coulee Creek and the Little Missouri River. Belle Fourche also will pay over $98,000 to North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality for past response costs.

Stock market today: Global shares trade mixed after boost from Wall Street rally

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are trading mixed as market optimism set off by a Wall Street rally got balanced by lingering worries about regional growth. Investors were also watching for the policy decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which kept its rates steady. Benchmarks fell slightly in France and Germany in early trading, while inching up in Britain. Shares finished higher in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney, but slipped in Hong Kong. U.S. futures fell. Japan said its unemployment rate for June inched down 0.1 percentage point to 2.5%. Analysts are watching reports on inflation that will influence decisions on interest rates.

Europe’s economy grows a bit after months of stagnation. But rate hikes are weighing on businesses

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe’s economy is growing again — but not by much. Growth came in at 0.3% in the April-to-June quarter, following zero expansion in the three months immediately before. Stronger performance in Spain and France helped. But Germany, the largest of the 20 economies that use the euro, is holding things back with zero growth. High inflation is still sapping consumer spending power despite rebounding travel. Another factor is the series of interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank, which are making it harder to borrow to spend or invest. Amid inflation and higher rates, prospects for the rest of the year are muted.

Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday. An official backruptcy filing is expected any day for Yellow, after years of financial struggles and growing debt. Its impending liquidation marks a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide. The company’s collapse arrives just three years after Yellow, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. But the company was in financial trouble long before that — with industry analysts pointing to poor management and strategic decisions dating back decades.

