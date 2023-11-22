AP Business SummaryBrief at 4:43 a.m. EST

Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO just days after being removed, along with a new board

The ousted leader of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is returning to the company that fired him late last week, culminating a days-long power struggle that shocked the tech industry and brought attention to the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence. San Francisco-based OpenAI said in a statement late Tuesday: “We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo.” OpenAI’s board of directors had refused to give specific reasons for why it fired Altman on Friday, leading to a weekend of internal conflict at the company and growing outside pressure from the startup’s investors.

If you haven’t started your Thanksgiving trip, you’re not alone. The busiest days are still to come

Holiday travelers are starting their final sprint. About 2.7 million people were expected to board flights on Wednesday, and Sunday is expected to set an all-time record of 2.9 million. Many millions of other Americans will drive to Thanksgiving celebrations. Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration say they are prepared for the onslaught. But airport security lines could be long. Delta is telling passengers to arrive at the airport at least two or three hours before their flight. On the positive side, the government says airfares are lower than they were last year, and gasoline prices are down too.

Broadcom planning to complete deal for $69 billion acquisition of VMWare after regulators give OK

SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Computer chip and software maker Broadcom says it has cleared all regulatory hurdles and plans to complete its $69 billion acquisition of cloud technology company VMware on Wednesday. The company announced the plan after China joined the list of countries that had given a go-ahead for the acquisition. Broadcom wants to establish a stronger foothold in the cloud computing market, and VMware’s technology allows large corporations to blend public cloud access with internal company networks. VMware has close relations with every major cloud company and provider, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Broadcom said there was “no legal impediment to closing under U.S. merger regulations.”

Britain’s Conservative government set to start cutting taxes ahead of likely election next year

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government will try to win favor with voters by cutting taxes but avoiding worsening inflation in a budget statement. The plan being released Wednesday comes ahead of a likely national election next year that opinion polls suggest it will lose. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hinted that tax cuts are back on the agenda now that his self-imposed pledge to halve inflation this year has been met and government revenue is higher than anticipated. Measures to bolster business investment are expected to take center stage alongside efforts to trim the welfare budget by getting the long-term sick back into work.

Largest crypto exchange Binance fined $4 billion, CEO pleads guilty to not stopping money laundering

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has dealt a massive blow to Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. The company agreed to a roughly $4 billion settlement with the U.S. over violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and apparent violations of sanctions programs. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to a felony charge Tuesday related to his failure to prevent money laundering on the platform. Zhao has announced that he stepped down as the company’s chief executive. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the settlement is one of the largest corporate penalties in U.S. history.

Stock market today: Asian shares slip in cautious trading following a weak close on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street’s rally ran out of momentum. Tokyo and Mumbai advanced while most other major markets declined. U.S. futures were little changed and oil prices edged downward. In New York, stocks drifted lower a day after hitting their highest level since the start of August. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday for its third loss in the last 17 days. Trading was tapering off ahead of holidays in the U.S. and Japan on Thursday, with few data releases to drive activity. But news that ChatGPT-maker OpenAI’s ousted CEO, Sam Altman, was going to return to the company could spur some fresh movement in technology shares.

OpenAI’s unusual nonprofit structure led to dramatic ouster of sought-after CEO

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Unlike Google, Facebook and countless other tech giants, the company behind ChatGPT was not created to be a business. Rather, its creators set it up as a nonprofit, hoping it wouldn’t be beholden to commercial interests — like Google and Facebook. While OpenAI later transitioned into a for-profit entity, its controlling shareholder remains the nonprofit OpenAI Inc. It’s this unique structure made it possible for four OpenAI board members — three of whom don’t work for the company — to oust CEO Sam Altman, leading to an employee revolt that has put the organization’s future into jeopardy.

UAW chief, having won concessions from strikes, aims to expand membership to nonunion automakers

DETROIT (AP) — Entering contract talks with Detroit’s three automakers, Shawn Fain set lofty expectations for what he could gain for his union members — and delivered on many of them. He secured significant pay raises, improved benefits, the right to strike over plant closures and a raft of other concessions. But to the United Auto Workers president, the agreements that emerged from talks that were marked by six weeks of strikes were merely the start of a renaissance for the 88-year-old union. Now, Fain has set his latest ambitious goal: To gain UAW membership in nonunion companies across the industry — from foreign automakers with U.S. operations like Toyota to electric vehicle makers like Tesla to EV battery plants.

Exploding wild pig population on western Canadian prairie threatens to invade northern US states

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana and other northern states are making preparations to stop an invasion of wild pigs from Canada. Wild pigs already cause around $2.5 billion in damage to U.S. crops every year, mostly in southern states like Texas. But the exploding population of feral swine on the prairies of western Canada is threatening spill south. Worse, wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of domestic swine to create a “super pig” that’s spreading out of control. So northern states want to keep them out.

Federal Reserve minutes: Officials saw inflation slowing but will monitor data to ensure progress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials concluded earlier this month that inflation was steadily falling and agreed to closely monitor incoming data to ensure that the pace of price increases would continue slowing toward their 2% target, according to the minutes of their meeting. As a result, the policymakers decided to leave their key benchmark rate unchanged but to keep it elevated for an extended period. Speaking at a news conference after the meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell kept the door open for another rate hike, though most economists say they think the central bank is done raising rates.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.