AP Business SummaryBrief at 4:27 a.m. EDT

Midwestern carbon dioxide pipeline project gets approval in Iowa, but still has a long way to go

Iowa regulators have approved a controversial carbon dioxide pipeline for transporting emissions of the climate-warming greenhouse gas for storage underground. But the project faces setbacks in other states and landowners around the Midwest. Regulators on Tuesday approved Summit Carbon Solutions’ application for a permit to build and operate its pipeline. The $5.5 billion, 2,500-mile pipeline network would carry CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants to be buried deep underground in North Dakota. Farmers and the ethanol industry see it a way to support new aviation fuel markets. Many landowners are opposed because they fear the taking of their land or a pipeline rupture releasing dangerous CO2 gas.

FDA warns maker of Sara Lee and Entenmann’s not to claim foods contain allergens when they don’t

Federal food safety regulators are warning Bimbo Bakeries USA to stop using misleading labels that say products contain potentially dangerous allergens when they don’t. Bimbo is the company behind major baked goods brands such as Sara Lee, Thomas’, Oroweat and Entenmann’s. U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspectors found that the company listed ingredients such as sesame or tree nuts on labels when they weren’t in the foods. FDA officials said Tuesday that food labels must be truthful. They also say labeling is not a substitute for preventing cross-contamination. Bimbo says it’s working with FDA to resolve the issue.

Microsoft breached antitrust rules by bundling Teams with office software, European Union says

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have accused Microsoft of “possibly abusive” practices that violate the bloc’s antitrust rules by tying its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app to its widely used business software. The European Commission said it’s concerned the U.S. tech giant has been “restricting competition” by bundling Teams with its core office productivity applications such as Office 365 and Microsoft 365. The commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said it suspects Microsoft might have granted Teams a “distribution advantage.” Microsoft has since stopped packaging teams with Office in Europe but the commission said it’s not enough. Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company will work to find solutions to address the Commission‘s remaining concerns.”

Stock market today: Asian shares advance after Nvidia’s rebound offsets weakness on Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mixed after a rebound for Nvidia offset weakness on Wall Street. Oil prices and U.S. futures were higher. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% and neared its all-time high set a week earlier. The Nasdaq composite leaped 1.3% for its first gain in four days. But the majority of stocks on Wall Street outside artificial-intelligence winners fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was a laggard and slumped 0.8%. It doesn’t include Nvidia as a member, unlike the other big U.S. stock indexes. Treasury yields were relatively steady after a report showed consumer confidence was a touch better than expected.

The AP is setting up a sister organization seeking grants to support local and state news

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press says it is setting up a sister organization to solicit donor funding in support of local and state news, both at AP and elsewhere. The outlet says it wants to take a leadership role in boosting local news, a sector that has been collapsing this century with little indication that things are changing. Like many news organizations, AP has turned to foundations for help with its journalism, raising more than $60 million over seven years to bolster reporting in areas like religion and climate. One industry expert who said he welcomed AP’s plans, particularly pointing to the need for state government coverage.

Consumer confidence in U.S. falls in June as Americans fret about near-term prospects

American consumers lost some confidence in June as expectations over the near-term future fell again. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell in June to 100.4 from 101.3 in May. The index’s decline was in line with what analysts were expecting. The measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for income, business and the job market fell to 73 from 74.9 in May. A reading under 80 can signal a potential recession in the near future. Consumers’ view of current conditions rose in June to 141.5, up from 140.8 in May.

All eyes are on Nvidia’s stock, so what’s been going on?

Nvidia shares rebounded Tuesday, halting a three-day skid that had surprised many investors and wiped away more than $400 billion in market value. Early last week, Nvidia overtook Microsoft as Wall Street’s most valuable public company. Then it fell 13% over three days, its worst such stretch since 2022. Any stock that climbs as much as Nvidia has _ up more than 1,000% since the autumn of 2022 _ is vulnerable to some of its investors selling shares in order to lock in some profits. That earlier run makes a 13% drop over three days look like a relative trifle..

Here’s what led Kenyans to burn part of parliament and call for the president’s resignation

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Kenya’s president came to power by appealing to the common people, describing himself as a “hustler” and vowing relief from economic pain. But Tuesday’s deadly chaos in Nairobi shows how far support for him has turned. Part of parliament burned as protesters rushed in and lawmakers fled. Bodies lay in the streets, and medical workers said police had opened fire. A youth-led movement had warned the government of President William Ruto against passing a finance bill they said would add to Kenyans’ economic troubles. Lawmakers passed it anyway. Here’s a look at the most serious assault on Kenya’s government in decades.

Ukraine and Moldova launch EU membership talks, but joining is likely to take years

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has launched membership talks with Ukraine a decade after Russian troops seized the Crimean Peninsula to deter the country from moving closer to the West, part of a chain of events that set the two neighbors on the path to war. Ukraine’s accession negotiations were set in motion at an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg. Just hours later, Moldova also launched its membership talks. While the events are a major milestone on their European paths, the talks could take years to conclude. In opening remarks presented via video-link, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal described it as “a historic day” that marks “a new chapter” in his country’s ties with the bloc.

A big boost for a climate solution: electricity made from the heat of the Earth

One method of making electricity cleanly to address climate change has been quietly advancing and just hit a milestone. A California utility is backing the largest new geothermal power development in the U.S. — 400 megawatts of clean electricity from the Earth’s heat — enough for some 400,000 homes. Southern California Edison will purchase the cleanly-produced electricity from Fervo Energy, a Houston-based next-generation geothermal company. Fervo announced the deal Tuesday. Fervo is drilling up to 125 wells in southwest Utah. It’s by far the largest deal for a new generation of geothermal power, which engineers have been advancing for years so that traditional power plants that cause climate change can be closed down without a loss of needed, 24/7 electricity.

