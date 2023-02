AP Business SummaryBrief at 4:17 a.m. EST

Bank of England poised for big rate hike to tame inflation

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by as much as half a percentage point. That would outpace the latest hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The move on Thursday comes as the central bank seeks to tame decades-high inflation that has driven a cost-of-living crisis and predictions of recession. Economists suggest it may be the last big rate increase for the central bank. It has approved 10 consecutive hikes since the reopening of the world economy after the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed U.K. inflation to 40-year highs. High food and energy prices have lead to the U.K.’s biggest drop in living standards since the 1950s. The situation has triggered a wave of strikes.

Sunak marks 100 days as UK prime minister as problems mount

London (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is marking 100 days in office. That’s more than twice the number of ill-fated predecessor Liz Truss. But the leader who calmed financial markets after Truss’ disastrous economic plans now faces a host of challenges. They include double-digit inflation, strikes by public sector workers and ethics scandals in the governing Conservative Party. Sunak said this week that voters could “hold me to account” for “things that arise on my watch.” But analysts say it may be too late for the Tories to avoid defeat in the next national election because the Conservatives trail far behind the Labour Party in opinion polls. Sunak marks 100 days as prime minister on Thursday.

EU officials visit Kyiv as Russia strikes civilian target

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Top European Union officials have arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian officials. Thursday’s visit came as rescue crews dug through the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Ukraine struck by a Russian missile. The strike killed at least three people and wounding about 20 others. The scene of devastation in the eastern Donetsk provincial city of Kramatorsk served as a grim reminder of the war’s toll almost a year after Russia invaded its neighbor. Emergency workers spent the night searching for survivors after the missile hit late Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was due to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday.

Fed lifts rate by quarter-point but says inflation is easing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve extended its fight against high inflation by raising its key interest rate a quarter-point, its eighth hike since March. And the Fed signaled that even though inflation is easing, it remains high enough to require further rate hikes. At the same time, Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference that the Fed recognizes that the pace of inflation has cooled — a signal that it could be nearing the end of its rate increases. The stock and bond markets rallied during his news conference, suggesting that they anticipate a forthcoming pause in the Fed’s credit tightening.

Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for you

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive. The rate increase will likely make it even costlier to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. But if you have money to save, you’ll probably earn a bit more interest on it. The latest rate increase is smaller than the Fed’s half-point rate hike in December and its four straight three-quarter-point increases earlier last year. The slowdown reflects the fact that inflation, while still high, is easing, and some parts of the economy seem to be cooling.

PG&E to face manslaughter trial over deadly California fire

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A judge says Pacific Gas & Electric must face trial for involuntary manslaughter over its role in a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that killed four people. The judge in Shasta County ruled Wednesday that the nation’s largest utility must be tried on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges. The company has pleaded not guilty. The Zogg Fire destroyed more than 200 homes. State fire officials say it began when a pine tree fell into a power line and the California Public Utilities Commission has proposed fining PG&E more than $155 million for negligence. In a statement, PG&E says it didn’t commit any crime. The utility has been blamed for starting more than 30 wildfires since 2017 through neglect of its aging power grid.

Meta posts lower Q4 profit, announces huge stock buyback

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta has posted another quarter of declining revenue, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. But the company’s stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street’s muted expectations and the Menlo Park, California-based company announced a $40 billion stock buyback. Meta Platforms Inc. said Wednesday it earned $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the final three months of 2022. That’s down 55% from $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, a year earlier. According to a poll by FactSet, analysts were expecting earnings of $2.26 per share. Revenue fell 4% to $32.17 billion from $33.67 billion. Analysts were expecting $31.55 billion.

Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota

The U.S. Air Force is telling North Dakota leaders it believes a Chinese company’s plan to build a wet corn milling plant near the Grand Forks Air Force Base poses a national security threat. The Fufeng Group’s proposed $700 million project had been touted as an economic boon. Now opponents say the location 12 miles from the Air Force base creates the potential for espionage. The military isn’t specifying what kind of security threat it’s worried about, but Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski says he’ll ask the City Council to deny building permits for the project and to refuse to connect it to public infrastructure. Fufeng officials are declining to comment.

Global stocks rise after Fed sees inflation improving

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures are higher after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is moving toward lower inflation but more interest rate hikes are planned. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced. Oil prices rose. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose after the Fed increased its key lending rate by a smaller margin than previous hikes. Chair Jerome Powell said the “disinflationary process has started” but “ongoing increases” in rates will be needed. Traders hope central banks will scale back plans for more interest rate hikes as inflation eases. Some expect a U.S. cut before 2024, though Powell said he anticipates none this year.

Google has the next move as Microsoft embraces OpenAI buzz

NEW YORK (AP) — Startup OpenAI released its ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool into the wild late last year with great fanfare. But Google has been more cautious about who gets to play with its AI advancements despite growing pressure for the internet giant to compete more aggressively with rival Microsoft, which is pouring billions of dollars into OpenAI and fusing its technology into Microsoft products. Generative AI can churn out paragraphs of readable text and new images as well as music and video. And some of the technological breakthroughs driving the red-hot field have been pioneered in Google’s vast research arm.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.