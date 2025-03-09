AP Business SummaryBrief at 4:13 p.m. EDT

Trump downplays business concerns about uncertainty from his tariffs and prospect of higher prices

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing business concerns over the uncertainty caused by his planned tariffs on a range of American trading partners and the prospect of higher prices. And he’s not ruling out the possibility of a recession this year. After imposing and then quickly pausing 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, Trump says his plans for broader “reciprocal” tariffs will go into effect April 2, raising them to match what other countries assess. In an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” he seems to acknowledge that his plans could affect U.S. growth. He said: “There is a period of transition because what we’re doing is very big.”

How one small business is navigating Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs on Canadian goods

NEW YORK (AP) — At Fishtown Seafood, owner Bryan Szeliga is worried about the oysters. Szeliga, who operates three retail and wholesale locations in Philadelphia and Haddonfield, N.J., sells a range of seafood. But briny, slurpable oysters are the biggest part of his overall business. And 60% to 70% come from Canada. The Trump’s administration’s on-again, off-again 25% tariff on imports from Canada — which went into effect on Tuesday and were suspended for a month by Thursday — is giving him whiplash as he tries to plan ahead. Ultimately he’s likely to need to raise prices and offer customers fewer varieties of oysters.

Trump has begun another trade war. Here’s a timeline of how we got here

NEW YORK (AP) — Long-threatened tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump have plunged the country into a trade war abroad — all while on-again, off-again new levies continue to escalate uncertainty. Since taking office less than two months ago, Trump has rolled out hefty import taxes on goods coming from America’s three biggest trading partners — Mexico, Canada and China — and promises that more targets are on the horizon. Trump is no stranger to tariffs. He also launched a trade war during his first term in office, but has more sweeping plans now. Economists stress there could greater consequences on businesses and economies worldwide this time — and that higher prices will likely lead consumers to foot the bill.

US economic worries mount as Trump implements tariffs, cuts workforce and freezes spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s flurry of tariffs, government layoffs and spending freezes may be doing more to harm the U.S. economy than to fix it. The labor market remains healthy with a 4.1% unemployment rate and 151,000 jobs added in February, along with investment commitments by some companies. But Friday’s employment report also showed the number of people stuck working part-time because of economic circumstances jumped by 460,000 last month. Sixteen thousand jobs were lost in the leisure and hospitality sectors, while the federal government reduced its payrolls by 10,000. Since January, the economic policy uncertainty index has spiked to a level that in the past signaled a recession.

Consumer prices fell in China in February and remain flat in a sluggish economy

BEIJING (AP) — Consumer prices fell in China in February for the first time in 13 months, as persistent weak demand was compounded by the early timing of the Lunar New Year holiday. The National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday that the consumer price index dropped 0.7% in February compared to a year ago. China’s policymakers are facing flat to falling prices, and the possibility they could evolve into a deflationary spiral that would drag down the economy. The Lunar New Year came in January instead of February this year. That drove up spending and prices in January compared to last year, and made them relatively lower in February.

Facing competition from Big Tech, states dangle incentives and loosen laws to attract power plants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Facing spiking energy demand, U.S. states are pressing for ways to build new power plants faster as policymakers try to protect residents from higher electric bills and keep their economies on track. Some states are dangling financial incentives or overhauling regulatory structures. The spike in demand for electricity is being driven in large part by the artificial intelligence race as tech companies feed their energy-hungry data centers. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to fast-track the construction of big power plants and offer tax breaks. Michigan and Louisiana are exploring ideas to attract nuclear power, while lawmakers in Ohio and Missouri are debating regulatory overhauls to spur power plant construction.

Flight cancellations at Germany’s Hamburg Airport affect more than 40,000 passengers after strike

BERLIN (AP) — Flight cancellations at Hamburg Airport after a surprise strike by workers have affected more than 40,000 passengers. The disruption came a day before a planned wider protest across Germany amid new contract negotiations. The airport said that only 10 of more than 280 scheduled flights came and went as planned Sunday. The surprise walkout comes before a series of preannounced strikes across 13 airports in Germany planned for Monday. The ver.di union called the strikes by security control staff to boost pressure in collective bargaining talks with an association of aviation security services companies.

Canada’s Liberals will elect new leader to replace Trudeau as country deals with Trump’s trade war

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s governing Liberals are set to choose a replacement for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The announcement will come as the country deals with U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and as a federal election looms. Liberal Party members look set to pick former central bank governor Mark Carney as the new party leader and Canada’s next prime minister. The result of the party vote will be announced Sunday evening. Carney navigated crises when he was the head of Canada’s central bank and when in 2013 he became the first noncitizen to run the Bank of England since it was founded in 1694.

They were forced to scam others worldwide. Now thousands are held in detention on the Myanmar border

MAE SOT, Thailand (AP) — Thousands of sick, exhausted and terrified young men and women, from countries all over the world squat in rows, packed shoulder to shoulder, surgical masks covering their mouths and, some, their eyes. Weeks after being released from locked compounds where they were forced to trick Americans and others out of their life savings, they’re still stuck in Myanmar waiting for a way home. Meanwhile, conditions in the place where they’re being held are dire as people complain of no medical attention for illnesses, and few toilets shared among hundreds. They are just a small fraction of what could be 300,000 people working in similar operations across the region, and their release does not mean these scams will be stopped.

South Dakota law raises questions about future of massive Midwest pipeline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A new law in South Dakota prohibiting the use of eminent domain to acquire land for carbon capture pipelines challenges the viability of a proposed project snaking through five Midwest states. Summit Carbon Solutions has vowed to pursue the pipeline project despite South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden signing a bill into law that will make routing the line more difficult. The law bans Summit from forcing South Dakota landowners to allow the pipeline through their property. Plans call for the pipeline to carry greenhouse gas emissions from more than 50 ethanol plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota to a permanent underground storage spot in North Dakota.

