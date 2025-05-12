AP Business SummaryBrief at 3:55 p.m. EDT

US and China reach a deal to slash sky-high tariffs for now, with a 90-day pause

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. and Chinese officials say they have called a 90-day truce in their trade war, rolling back most of their recent tariff hikes. The two countries said Monday that they plan more talks on resolving trade disputes. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says that the U.S. has agreed to drop its 145% tariff rate on Chinese goods to 30%. And China has agreed to lower its 125% rate on U.S. goods to 10%. Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the reductions at a news conference in Geneva. The deal creates time to reach a more substantive agreement. But tariffs are still higher than before Trump started ramping them up last month. And businesses and investors are uncertain about whether the truce will last.

Dow leaps 1,000 points and S&P 500 rallies 3% following a 90-day truce in the US-China trade war

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are leaping after China and the United States announced a 90-day truce in their trade war. The S&P 500 jumped 3% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,092 points, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 4.1%. Hopes for an economy less encumbered by tariffs also sent crude oil prices higher. The U.S. dollar strengthened against other currencies, and Treasury yields jumped on expectations the Federal Reserve won’t have to cut interest rates so deeply this year in order to protect the economy. Analysts warned conditions could still quickly change, as has so often happened in President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

US businesses that rely on Chinese imports express relief and anxiety over tariff pause

NEW YORK (AP) — American businesses that rely on Chinese goods are reacting with muted relief after the U.S. and China agreed to pause their exorbitant tariffs on each other’s products for 90 days. Many companies delayed or canceled orders after President Donald Trump last month put a 145% tariff on items made in China. Importers still face relatively high tariffs, however, as well as uncertainty over what will happen in the coming weeks and months. The temporary truce was announced as retailers and their suppliers are looking to finalize their plans and orders for the holiday shopping season. They’re concerned a mad scramble to get goods onto ships will lead to bottlenecks and increased shipping costs.

Trump’s anti-DEI battle threatens nonprofits trying to fill critical labor gaps

CHICAGO (AP) — Recruiting women into construction and manufacturing has for years been a painstaking but broadly popular effort to address persistent labor shortages. But President Donald Trump’s aim to stamp out diversity and inclusion programs threaten to cripple community-based organizations that have been critical to that goal. The Trump administration has moved swiftly to cut off federal funding to dozens of community groups that implement programs on the ground. While companies have scrambled to figure out how to adapt DEI policies to avoid violating the federal government’s orders, many of their partner nonprofits say such compliance is impossible because their very mission involves providing services to historically marginalized communities.

As Biden-era ‘junk fee’ rule takes effect, Ticketmaster says it will display fees more clearly

A Biden administration ban on so-called “junk fees” took effect Monday. In response, Ticketmaster said it will start displaying the full price of a ticket as soon as U.S. consumers begin shopping. Ticketmaster, long a subject of complaints about its hidden fees, was among those targeted by the new rule, which was announced in December by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule requires ticket sellers, hotels and others to disclose processing fees, cleaning fees and other charges up front. Ticketmaster said it will also tell shoppers where they are in line when they log in to buy tickets to an event.

Mexico says US suspension of beef imports because of screwworm is unfair

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has described as “unfair” the decision by the Trump administration to suspend imports of Mexican beef cattle for 15 days due to the detection of screwworm in shipments. Sheinbaum has spent the past few months scrambling to offset tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. She says she hopes the suspension won’t result in another economic blow for her country. Screwworm, a parasite that enters the skin, can invade the tissues of any warm-blooded animal, including humans. It was first detected in Mexican cattle in November but on Sunday the U.S. said the parasite was advancing northwards.

Here’s a look at the sectors getting a boost from the truce in the US-China trade war

Shares of many companies that source at least some of their goods from China are surging on Monday as U.S. and Chinese officials announced that they had reached a deal to roll back most of their recent tariffs and called a 90-day truce in their trade war to allow for more talks on resolving their trade disputes.

Puerto Rico seeks to lure manufacturing to boost its economy as Trump’s tariff war deepens

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A global trade war is offering Puerto Rico hope as the island attempts to strengthen its fragile economy. Government officials are jumping on planes to try and convince international companies to relocate their manufacturing plants to the U.S. territory, where they would be exempt from tariffs. Any relocation would be a boost to Puerto Rico’s shaky economy as the government emerges from a historic bankruptcy and continues to struggle with chronic power outages. The island also is bracing for potentially big cuts in federal funding under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, with federal funds currently representing more than half of Puerto Rico’s budget.

Trump’s tariffs have launched global trade wars. Here’s a timeline of how we got here

NEW YORK (AP) — Long-threatened tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump have plunged the country into trade wars abroad — all while on-again, off-again new levies continue to escalate uncertainty. Trump is no stranger to tariffs. He also launched a trade war during his first term in office, but has more sweeping plans now. Economists stress there could greater consequences this time — and that higher prices will likely lead consumers to foot the bill. There’s also been a sense of whiplash from Trump’s back-and-forth tariff threats and responding retaliation, including some recently-postponed levies. Still, Trump has announced sweeping trade actions — most recently with his launch of “reciprocal” tariffs.

Georgia become second US state to shield maker of Roundup weed killer from some cancer claims

Georgia has become the second state to provide a legal protections to the manufacturer of a popular weed killer. Legislation signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says pesticide makers can’t be sued for failing to warn customers of dangers if they use labels approved by federal regulators. The bill is backed by agrochemical giant Bayer, the maker of Roundup weed killer. Bayer has been hit with 181,000 claims alleging that Roundup’s key ingredient glyphosate causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Bayer disputes those claims. The Environmental Protection Agency has said it’s not likely to be carcinogenic to humans when used as directed. North Dakota enacted a similar law earlier this year.

