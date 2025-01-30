AP Business SummaryBrief at 3:17 p.m. EST

U.S. economy grows solid 2.3% in October-December on eve of Trump return to White House, 2.8% in ’24

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy ended 2024 on a solid note with consumer spending continuing to drive growth. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that gross domestic product — the economy’s output of goods and services — expanded at a 2.3% annual rate from October through December. For the full year, the economy grew a healthy 2.8%, compared to 2.9% in 2023.

Big Oil wants a lot from Trump. It has an ally in Doug Burgum, the president’s Interior pick

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Emails obtained by The Associated Press reveal Doug Burgum as North Dakota governor catered to the whims of oil and gas executives while leveraging those connections to expand his political profile. Now that Burgum is nominated to be President Donald Trump’s secretary of the Interior Department, those relationships are drawing a closer look. Many of the oil and gas companies Burgum developed a rapport with are certain to want things from him following his Senate confirmation to the post. A spokesman says the Republican routinely “met with job creators and leaders who generated opportunities for the people of North Dakota.”

European Central bank cuts benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to boost stagnant economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is cutting its key interest rate, a step to boost an economy that’s struggling to grow as consumers burned by inflation warily eye price tags and businesses try to chart a course amid political turmoil in leading economies France and Germany. The cut on Thursday comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off on reducing rates, underlining the contrast between more robust growth in the U.S. economy and stagnation in Europe, which recorded zero growth at the end of last year. The ECB’s rate-setting council cut the benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to 2.75%.

Stock market today: Meta and Tesla lead most of Wall Street higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Meta Platforms, Tesla and most other U.S. stocks are rising Thursday following a rush of profit reports from some of the country’s most influential companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 280 points, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.4%. Meta Platforms rose after delivering a better profit report than expected and said it will continue to invest in AI efforts. Microsoft fell after reporting weaker growth than expected in its cloud-computing business. Treasury yields were relatively steady after a report indicated the U.S. economy grew at a solid pace, but slightly slower than expected.

Meta agrees to pay $25 million to settle lawsuit from Trump after Jan. 6 suspension

WASHINGTON (AP) — Meta has agreed to pay $25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against the company after it suspended his accounts following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the settlement. It’s the latest instance of a large corporation settling litigation with the president, who has threatened retribution on his critics and rivals. And it comes as Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have joined other large technology companies in trying to ingratiate themselves with the new administration. Two people said that terms of the agreement include $22 million going to Trump’s future presidential library.

Justice Department sues to block $14 billion Juniper buyout by Hewlett Packard Enterprise

U.S. government regulators sued to block Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s $14 billion acquisition of rival Juniper Networks on Thursday, saying the combination would eliminate competition, raise prices and reduce innovation. The Justice Department’s complaint alleges that Hewlett Packer Enterprise, under increased competitive pressure from the fast-rising Juniper, was forced to discount products and services and invest more in its own innovation, eventually leading the company to simply buy its rival. The Justice Department’s intervention comes as somewhat of a surprise. Most experts predicted a second Trump administration to ease up on antitrust enforcement and be more receptive to mergers than the previous administration.

Things to know about the Trump administration order on miles per gallon for cars and pickups

DETROIT (AP) — Hours after being sworn in as the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy took aim at the main way the federal government regulates miles per gallon for cars and pickup trucks — also a principal way that it controls air pollution and addresses climate change. Duffy ordered the federal agency in charge of the fuel economy standards to reverse them as soon as possible. The standards have been in place since the 1970s energy crisis and were intended to conserve fuel and save consumers money at the gas pump. The new administration says they limit consumer choice and don’t maximize use of American oil.

Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week as labor market shows continued strength

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell last week in a sign that the labor market remains strong. Applications for jobless benefits fell by 16,000 to 207,000 for the week ending January 25, the Labor Department said Thursday. Analysts were expecting 225,000 new applications. Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered a proxy for layoffs. The four-average, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, ticked down by 1,000 to 212,500. The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits for the week of January 18 fell by 42,000 to 1.86 million.

Amazon sues state agency to block release of company records to Bezos-owned Washington Post

Amazon is suing an agency in Washington state to prevent the release of some company materials to The Washington Post. That’s the newspaper owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Amazon asked a King County Superior Court judge this week to block the release of documents that include “trade secrets” about a company initiative to provide internet through satellites in space. The lawsuit says the records were collected by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries during four investigations of a company facility near Seattle. The lawsuit says The Post requested copies of the agency’s documents through a public records request, but does not say what state investigators found. A Post spokesperson declined to comment.

Shell still reviewing moving listing away from London but not a live discussion

LONDON (AP) — Oil company Shell says is still mulling moving its stock market listing from London to New York but that it wasn’t a “live discussion” at the moment. Shell CEO Wael Sawan was asked if he was still considering moving Shell’s listing to close the valuation gap with its U.S. peers including ExxonMobil. Sawan appeared on CNBC on Thursday and said that the firm was “always reviewing headquarter listings and the like” but that “there is no live discussion at the moment.”

