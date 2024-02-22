AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:57 p.m. EST

How AI health care chatbots learn from the questions of an Indian women’s organization

NEW YORK (AP) — A women’s organization in Mumbai, India, is training a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence with the help of women like 32-year-old Komal Vilas Thatkare. The Myna Mahila Foundation has recruited 80 test users to help train the chatbot how to answer questions about sexual reproductive health. The chatbot runs on OpenAI’s ChatGPT model and also draws on a database of medical information. Suhani Jalota is the founder and CEO of the foundation. She says the chatbot could provide women with accurate, nonjudgmental and private advice about their reproductive health, which is currently difficult for them to access.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index breaks its 1989 record and surges to an all-time high

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index has surged past the record it set in 1989 before its financial bubble burst, ushering in an era of faltering growth. The index closed Thursday at 39,098.68, up 2.2%. It had been hovering for weeks near 34-year highs. The Nikkei 225’s previous record was 38,915.87, set on Dec. 29, 1989. That’s more than a generation ago, at the height of Japan’s post-war economic boom. Stock prices have been rising in recent months, even as the economy slipped into recession. Foreign investors, who account for a large share of trading volume, plunged in seeking bargains thanks to the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.

Online fundraisers for violent West Bank settlers raised thousands, despite international sanctions

JERUSALEM (AP) — After the Biden administration applied sanctions on four Israeli settlers for acting violently toward Palestinians and activists in the West Bank, online fundraisers sprang to their aid. One campaign for a settler named Yinon Levi raised over $100,000 in about two weeks from over 4,000 donors. The campaign was started by a fund linked to the local government in the area and facilitated by an app owned by one of Israel’s largest banks. Advocates now say that many of the entities involved in the crowdfunding operation could face sanctions.

Stock market today: Nvidia shares surge and set off a rally on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Nvidia sparked a rally on Wall Street Thursday after the AI chipmaker reported another blowout quarter. The S&P 500 rose 2% in afternoon trading Thursday and is on track to reach another record high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has a smaller weighting in tech stocks, rose 398 points, or 1%. Nvidia jumped more than 15% after reporting that its revenue and profit soared in the latest quarter thanks to booming demand for its chips, which are used in artificial intelligence applications. Bond yields remained relatively steady. Overnight, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged to an all-time high.

Applications for US jobless benefits fall again as labor market powers on

The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell to its lowest level in five weeks, even as more high-profile companies announce layoffs. Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 12,000 to 201,000 for the week ending Feb. 17, the Labor Department reported Thursday. In total, 1.86 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended Feb. 10, a cecrease of 27,000 from the previous week. Weekly unemployment claims are broadly viewed as representative of the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week. They have remained at historically low levels in recent years, despite efforts by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cool the economy.

Home sales rose in January as easing mortgage rates, more homes for sale enticed homebuyers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in January as homebuyers seized upon easing mortgage rates and a modest pickup in properties on the market. Existing home sales rose 3.1% last month from December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That’s the strongest sales pace since August. The modest sales increase is an encouraging start for the housing market, which has been mired in a slump the past two years. Sales fell 1.7% compared with January last year, however. Existing home sales sank to a nearly 30-year low last year, tumbling 18.7% from 2022.

Average long-term US mortgage rose again this week to highest level since mid December

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week for the third time in as many weeks, driving up home loan borrowing costs in just as the spring homebuying season ramps up. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.90% from 6.77% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.5%. The latest increase in rates reflects recent moves in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans. Stronger-than-expected reports on inflation, the job market and the overall economy have stoked worries among bond investors the Federal Reserve will have to wait longer before beginning to cut interest rates.

AT&T’s network is having problems: What you should know while navigating a phone service outage

NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of AT&T, the country’s largest wireless provider, are reporting widespread outages. Some iPhone users saw SOS messages displayed in the status bar on their cellphones. The message indicates that the device is having trouble connecting to their cellular provider’s network. That can be a big problem in an emergency. AT&T urged customers to connect to Wi-Fi to use their phones. “Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” AT&T said in a statement.

Google suspends Gemini AI chatbot’s ability to generate pictures of people

Google said Thursday it’s temporarily stopping its Gemini artificial intelligence chatbot from generating images of people a day after apologizing for “inaccuracies” in historical depictions that it was creating. Gemini users this week posted screenshots on social media of historically white-dominated scenes with racially diverse characters that they say it generated, leading critics to raise questions about whether the company is over-correcting for the risk of racial bias in its AI model. Google said in a social media post that it’s “working to address recent issues with Gemini’s image generation feature.” It said will “pause the image generation of people” and release an improved version soon.

EPA approves year-round sales of higher ethanol blend in 8 Midwest states

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Drivers in eight Midwestern states will be able to fuel up with a higher blend of ethanol throughout the year under a ruled finalized by the Environmental Protection Agency. The end of a summertime ban on sales of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol has been sought for years by the biofuels industry and farming groups with the support of Midwest governors. It reflects the importance of ethanol to agriculture. The fuel additive consumes roughly 40% of the nation’s corn crop. Higher sales of ethanol could mean greater profits for corn farmers. The new rule was announced Thursday and takes effect in April 2025. It will apply in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

