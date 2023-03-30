AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:49 a.m. EDT

House GOP pushes sprawling bill to ‘unleash’ American energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are set to approve a sprawling energy package that counters virtually all of President Joe Biden’s agenda to address climate change. The massive GOP bill up for a vote Thursday would sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects. The measure also would boost production of critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt that are used for electric vehicles, computers and cell phones. Democrats say the bill rewards polluters and is a giveaway to big oil companies, and they predict it will fail in the Senate or draw Biden’s veto.

GOP lawmakers accuse Fed of being lax before bank failure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers accused top bank regulators of dawdling as Silicon Valley Bank hurtled toward the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history and questioned whether tougher regulations would have made a difference. Regulators closed the bank March 10, shaking the U.S. financial system and triggering fears of a broader banking crisis. But Federal Reserve supervisors had first raised questions about Silicon Valley’s risky practices far earlier — in 2021 — and had warned the bank’s management about them in the fall of that year. “That doesn’t sound like a very urgent supervisory process,” Rep. French Hill, an Arkansas Republican, said at Wednesday’s hearing of the House Financial Services Committee.

US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. lawmakers say Credit Suisse violated a plea agreement by failing to report secret offshore accounts that wealthy Americans used to avoid paying taxes. The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday released a two-year investigation that detailed the role employees at the embattled Swiss bank had in aiding tax evasion by clients. The committee pointed to an ongoing, possible criminal conspiracy tied to nearly $100 million in accounts belonging to a family of American taxpayers that the bank didn’t disclose. It says over $700 million was concealed in violation of Credit Suisse’s plea deal with the Justice Department. The bank says it “does not tolerate tax evasion” and that the report described “legacy issues” that have been addressed.

Starbucks leader grilled by Senate over anti-union actions

Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz insisted the coffee chain hasn’t broken labor laws and is willing to bargain with unionized workers during an often testy, two-hour appearance before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Schultz was firm in his stance that the Seattle-based company provides good wages and benefits and doesn’t need a union. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent and a vocal supporter of Starbucks labor organizers, has sought Schultz’s testimony for months, saying the Starbucks chief has violated workers’ rights by opposing unionization. At least 293 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late 2021.

Asia stocks mostly rise after Wall St rally, bank fears ease

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher following a rally on Wall Street as worries over banks following the collapses of several lenders in recent weeks recede. Forceful actions by regulators have helped to calm markets as investors have turned their focus to how central banks might adjust their interest rate policies to take into account how higher rates might affect lenders. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, but rose in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul. Oil prices rose and U.S. futures also were higher. The S&P 500 is on track to close a tumultuous month with a modest gain.

Macy’s Gennette to retire; Bloomingdale’s Spring is new CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s says Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette plans to retire and will be succeeded by Bloomingdale’s Chairman and CEO Tony Spring in February. Gennette, 61, has served as Macy’s CEO since March 2017 and became chairman in February 2018. Spring, 58, will become president and CEO-Elect of Macy’s, effective immediately, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. He’s served as an executive vice president at Macy’s since 2021.

China e-commerce giant Alibaba outlines future strategy

HONG KONG (AP) — Top executives of Chinese e-commerce and financial giant Alibaba says the company is moving toward giving up control of some of its business units in a transition toward becoming a capital operator to unlock the value of its sprawling businesses. Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang outlined details of a plan announced earlier this week to split Alibaba into six main groups as a prelude toward stock listings of some of its companies. In a conference call, Zhang said Alibaba will become more of a holding company and controlling shareholder of group companies. The restructuring plan marks a new stage in Alibaba’s growth after a series of setbacks as regulators cracked down on it and other tech companies.

Judge orders US to resume oil lease sales in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered the U.S. government to resume regular oil and gas lease sales on federal lands in North Dakota. The order came Monday, even as a legal battle continues over the Biden administration’s decision to suspend leasing two years ago in an effort to combat climate change. North Dakota’s attorney general says the canceled lease sales have cost the state over $100 million in revenue each year. A U.S. Department of Justice attorney argued that ordering lease sales before the lawsuit is decided is a “rush to judgment” that could cause increased litigation risk from environmental conservation groups.

WWE’s WrestleMania extravaganza draws sponsors to the ring

NEW YORK (AP) — WWE’s WrestleMania arrives this weekend to a massive audience and vastly larger sponsorship revenue as it seeks to establish itself as a serious contender for major dollars from such partnerships. Craig Stimmel, WWE’s senior vice president and head of global sales and partnerships, exclusively tells The Associated Press in an interview that sponsorship revenue for this year’s event has doubled to more than $20 million, a record for any WrestleMania ever. Those numbers are critical in light of the return in January of Vince McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, who said WWE could be up for sale.

UBS brings back Ermotti as CEO with Credit Suisse deal ahead

GENEVA (AP) — UBS says it’s bringing back former CEO Sergio Ermotti to lead the Swiss bank as it moves forward with a government-orchestrated plan to take over struggling rival Credit Suisse. The bank said Wednesday that Ermotti’s appointment takes effect in a week. Ermotti was the bank’s top executive for nine years and will take over from CEO Ralph Hamers. The bank says Hamers will remain at UBS during a transition period. The hastily arranged, $3.25 billion deal for Credit Suisse aimed to stem the upheaval in the global financial system after the collapse of two U.S. banks and jitters about long-running troubles at Credit Suisse led shares of Switzerland’s second-largest bank to tank and customers to pull out their money.

