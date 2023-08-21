AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:15 a.m. EDT

Russia, China look to advance agendas at BRICS summit of developing countries in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russia and China will look to gain more political and economic ground in the developing world at a summit in South Africa this week. Leaders from the BRICS economic bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will hold three days of meetings in Johannesburg. Chinese Premier Xi Jinping is attending to underline the diplomatic capital his country has invested in the bloc as an avenue for its ambitions. Russian President Vladimir Putin will appear on a video link after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him.

Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed as traders await Fed conference for interest rate update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve’s summer conference for signs of whether the U.S. central bank thinks inflation is under control or more interest rate hikes are needed to cool inflation. Shanghai and Hong Kong retreated while Tokyo and Seoul advanced Monday. Oil prices rose. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index edged down 0.1% to end the week lower ahead of the Jackson Hole conference. Fed officials have used the event in previous years to indicate changes in policy direction. One analyst’s report said there may be “rude hawkish surprises” for investors who assume rate hikes are finished.

More hearings begin soon for Summit’s proposed CO2 pipeline. Where does the project stand?

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — More hearings this month and in September are set for Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed $5.5 billion, 2,000-mile pipeline network. The pipeline system would carry carbon dioxide emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in five states to central North Dakota for permanent storage deep underground. Iowa public utility regulators on Tuesday begin a weekslong hearing for Summit’s proposal, with South Dakota regulators set to hold their hearing in September. Landowners opposed to the project are concerned about a pipeline rupture and eminent domain, or the taking of their land for the pipeline. Other CO2 pipeline projects are proposed around the country as well, with new federal tax incentives making the burgeoning technology of carbon capture an attractive enterprise.

A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran’s threats

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil has begun offloading its cargo near Texas. That’s according to tracking data analyzed Sunday. The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic. That’s the case even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran. U.S. and Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.

Navy shipbuilders’ union approves 3-year labor pact at Bath Iron Works

BATH, Maine (AP) — The largest union at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, located in Maine, has approved a three-year contract, averting another strike like the one three years ago. Machinists Union Local S6 approved the pact with 72% of members backing the deal in online voting that began on Friday and concluded Sunday afternoon. A union spokesperson said the contract negotiations went “smoothly” overall — a far cry from three years ago when the union went on strike for 63 days. The 2020 strike contributed to construction delays.

Global food security is at crossroads as rice shortages and surging prices hit the most vulnerable

Countries worldwide are scrambling to secure rice after a partial ban on exports by India cut global supplies by roughly a fifth. Global food security is already under threat since Russia halted an agreement allowing Ukraine to export wheat and the El Nino weather phenomenon hampers rice production. Now, rice prices are soaring, and it’s putting the most vulnerable people in some of the poorest nations at risk. Vietnam’s rice export prices, for instance, have reached a 15-year high. Even before India’s restrictions, countries already were frantically buying rice in anticipation of scarcity later when the El Nino hit, creating a supply crunch and spiking prices.

Emerging economies are pushing to end the dollar’s dominance. But what’s the alternative?

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Across the developing world, many countries are fed up with America’s dominance of the global financial system — and especially the power of the dollar. Their grievances will be aired next week as Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and other emerging market countries in the BRICS bloc meet in Johannesburg, South Africa. But griping about King Dollar is easier than actually deposing it as the de facto world currency. The dollar is by far the most-used currency in global business and has shrugged off past challenges to its preeminence. Despite repeated talk of the BRICS countries rolling out their own currency, no concrete proposals have emerged in the run-up to the summit.

Libya’s central bank announces reunification after nearly a decade of division due to civil war

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s central bank has announced its reunification after being split for nearly a decade due to the country’s long-running civil war that resulted in two rival administrations, in the east and the west. The bank said in a statement Sunday that it has become a “unified sovereign institution” following a meeting in the capital, Tripoli, between the central bank governor and his deputy. The announcement came 19 months after the bank started a unification process. In 2014, it splintered along the country’s broader political fault lines. Libya was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Serbia will increase supplies of Russian natural gas to Hungary if Ukraine pulls out of transit deal

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has struck a deal with Serbia that could bring increased shipments of Russian natural gas through the Balkan country if Ukraine ends a gas transit agreement with Moscow. Hungary’s foreign minister said Sunday that Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vucic, had met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, assuring him that Serbia would be able to supply more Russian gas to Hungary if Kyiv doesn’t extend an agreement allowing its transit across Ukrainian territory. Hungary gets roughly 80% of its gas from Russia, and has fought vigorously against sanctions on Russian energy proposed by the European Union. Orbán is hosting the leaders of Turkey, Serbia, Bosnia, Qatar and several Central Asian nations on Sunday as the World Athletics Championships take place in Budapest.

Union for Philadelphia Orchestra musicians authorize strike if talks break down

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Musicians authorized a strike against the Philadelphia Orchestra if bargaining breaks down for an agreement to replace the four-year deal that expires on Sept. 10. Local 77 of the American Federation of Musicians said Sunday that 95% of voting members approved the strike authorization a day earlier. In addition to agreement on compensation and benefits, the union said it wants 15 vacant positions filled. Base salary in 2022-23 was $152,256, including electronic media agreement wages. That is according to the union. Management said it was disappointed in the strike authorization and will continue to negotiate “in good faith towards a fiscally responsible agreement.”

