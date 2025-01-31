AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:11 a.m. EST

5 years after Britain left the EU, the full impact of Brexit is still emerging

LONDON (AP) — Friday marks five years since Britain left the European Union at 11 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2020. People and businesses are still wrestling with the economic, social and cultural aftershocks of a decision that divided the country. For businesses, Brexit has meant new red tape, costs and delays to trading with the 27 EU countries. Brexit supporters argue that short-term pain will be offset by Britain’s new freedom to strike trade deals around the world, though so far they have had only a minor impact. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised to “reset” relations with the EU after years of acrimony. But rejoining the bloc remains a distant prospect.

Apple’s iPhone sales during the holiday season slipped despite a highly anticipated AI rollout

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple on Thursday disclosed its iPhone sales dipped slightly during the holiday-season quarter, signaling a sluggish start to the trendsetting company’s effort to catch up to the rest of Big Tech in the race to bring artificial intelligence to the masses. The iPhone’s roughly 1% drop in revenue from the previous year’s October-December period wasn’t entirely unexpected, given the first software update enabling the device’s AI features didn’t arrive until just before Halloween, and the technology still isn’t available in many markets outside the U.S. Despite the iPhone’s weakening sales, Apple’s stock price climbed in extended trading after Apple CEO Tim Cook made a series of encouraging remarks about the future.

Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly higher after Wall Street tech gains

HONG KONG (AP) — Asia markets are mostly higher following gains on Wall Street driven by Tesla, IBM and Meta Platforms after strong profit reports. U.S. futures and oil prices rose. Japan’s core inflation rate rose to 2.5%, paving the way for further interest rate hikes. The Kospi in South Korea fell as trading resumed on Friday after the holidays. Shares of SK Hynix, a major supplier to Nvidia Corp., plummeted by 9.9%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.3%. Microsoft kept indexes in check after reporting weaker growth than expected in its cloud-computing business.

U.S. economy grows solid 2.3% in October-December on eve of Trump return to White House, 2.8% in ’24

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy ended 2024 on a solid note with consumer spending continuing to drive growth. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that gross domestic product — the economy’s output of goods and services — expanded at a 2.3% annual rate from October through December. For the full year, the economy grew a healthy 2.8%, compared to 2.9% in 2023.

Trump says tariffs on Canada and Mexico coming Saturday, and he’s deciding whether to tax their oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico are coming on Saturday. Trump also said he’ll “probably” decide on Thursday night whether to include oil from those countries as part of his import taxes. Trump says his decision will be based on whether the price of oil charged by the two trading partners is fair, although the basis of his threatened tariffs pertains to stopping illegal immigration and the smuggling of chemicals used for fentanyl.

Big Oil wants a lot from Trump. It has an ally in Doug Burgum, the president’s Interior pick

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Emails obtained by The Associated Press reveal Doug Burgum as North Dakota governor catered to the whims of oil and gas executives while leveraging those connections to expand his political profile. Now that Burgum has been chosen to be President Donald Trump’s secretary of the Interior Department, those relationships are drawing a closer look. Many of the oil and gas companies Burgum developed a rapport with are certain to want things from him following his Senate confirmation Thursday. A spokesman says the Republican routinely “met with job creators and leaders who generated opportunities for the people of North Dakota.”

Senate confirms Doug Burgum as interior secretary after Trump tasked him to boost drilling

The Senate has confirmed billionaire Doug Burgum as interior secretary. Lawmakers on Thursday voted 79-18 in favor of Burgum. President Donald Trump tapped the two-term North Dakota governor to spearhead Republican ambitions to boost fossil fuel production. He succeeds Deb Haaland, who curbed oil and gas lease sales and promoted wind and solar projects for the Biden administration. Trump wants to move in the opposite direction and Burgum is tasked with making it even easier for energy companies to tap fossil fuel resources. That’s raised alarms among environmentalists and some Democrats as greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels bake the planet.

Civil rights activists call for a Target boycott after retailer backs away from diversity programs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Civil rights activists have gathered outside Target’s Minneapolis headquarters to call for a boycott of the retailing giant over its decision to phase out its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Target announced last Friday that it would join other American brands in scaling back their DEI goals and activities, which have come under attack from conservatives and the new White House of President Donald Trump. Civil rights lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong told reporters on Thursday they she and other boycott organizers expected more from Target, and now feel like everything it had done in support of people of color was just window dressing.

Experts and advocates warn of nickel mining’s risk to precious marine region of Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A new report says the expansion of nickel mining in Indonesia is a threat to one of Earth’s most biodiverse marine regions. The report from the environmental group Auriga Nusantara warns of potential pollution in Raja Ampat, a world-class diving destination in the massive archipelago. By using satellite analysis and visiting several islands in the regency, the report found the rate of expansion over the past five years has tripled compared to the previous five. Indonesia has the world’s largest known nickel reserves and rich deposits of cobalt, bauxite and other materials. It has seen a mining boom on demand for stainless steel, electric vehicle batteries and more that are needed for the global energy transition.

European Central bank cuts benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to boost stagnant economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is cutting its key interest rate, a step to boost an economy that’s struggling to grow as consumers burned by inflation warily eye price tags and businesses try to chart a course amid political turmoil in leading economies France and Germany. The cut on Thursday comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off on reducing rates, underlining the contrast between more robust growth in the U.S. economy and stagnation in Europe, which recorded zero growth at the end of last year. The ECB’s rate-setting council cut the benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to 2.75%.

