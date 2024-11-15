AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:02 p.m. EST

Retail sales up solidly in October as Americans showed continued willingness to spend

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans stepped up their spending at retailers last month in the latest sign that healthy consumer spending is driving the economy’s steady growth. Retail sales rose 0.4% from September to October, a solid increase though less than the previous month’s robust 0.8% gain. A 1.6% jump in sales at auto dealers drove much of the gain. Purchases climbed 2.3% at electronics and appliances stores and 0.7% at restaurants and bars. Though some of October’s rise in retail sales reflected higher prices, it mainly indicated increased purchases. Friday’s report arrives as retailers are poised to enter the critically important holiday shopping season. Analysts envision a solid holiday shopping season, though perhaps not as robust as last year’s.

Stock market today: Wall Street falls toward worst loss since Election Day as vaccine makers sink

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are falling toward their worst loss since Election Day as the big bump Wall Street got from last week’s victory for Donald Trump and cut to interest rates by the Federal Reserve keeps fading. The S&P 500 sank 1.4% Friday and was heading for a losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 312 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 2.4%. Moderna and other makers of vaccines helped drag the market down after President-elect Donald Trump named Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist, to be his health secretary. Treasury yields were mixed following stronger-than-expected reports on the economy.

Powell says Fed will likely cut rates cautiously given persistent inflation pressures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell says the Federal Reserve will likely cut its key interest rate slowly and deliberately in the coming months, in part because inflation has shown signs of persistence and the Fed’s officials want to see where it heads next. Powell, speaking in Dallas, said inflation is edging closer to the central bank’s 2% target, “but it is not there yet.” At the same time, he said, the economy is strong, and the policymakers can take time to monitor the path of inflation. Economists expect the Fed to announce another quarter-point rate cut in December, after a quarter-point reduction last week and half-point cut in September.

Top Federal Reserve official defends central bank’s independence in wake of Trump win

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Federal Reserve official has given a lengthy defense of the central bank’s political independence. It comes just days after former President Donald Trump, previously an outspoken Fed critic, won re-election. Andriana Kugler, a member of the Fed’s board, says economic research shows that an independent central bank typically does a better job keeping inflation low. Kugler spoke just a week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell tersely denied that Trump had the legal authority to fire him, as the president-elect has acknowledged he considered doing during his first term. Powell also said he wouldn’t resign if Trump asked.

General Motors lays off about 1,000 workers, cutting costs to compete in a crowded automobile market

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is laying off about 1,000 workers worldwide, shedding costs as it tries to compete in a crowded global automobile market. The workers are mostly salaried but some blue-collar workers were affected. They were told of the moves early Friday. The company confirmed the layoffs in a statement but gave few details. GM said it has to operate efficiently and have the right team structure to focus on its top priorities. GM and other automakers have been navigating an uncertain transition to electric vehicles worldwide, trying to figure out where to invest capital. The company has had to update gas-powered models while investing in EV battery and assembly plants as well as minerals and other parts for the next generation of electric vehicles.

Moody’s downgrades Mexican government’s outlook to ‘negative’ over weakening of judiciary and debt

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has lashed out at Moody’s ratings service after it downgraded the Mexican government’s debt outlook to “negative.” Moody’s said newly approved laws in Mexico could weaken the judiciary branch and checks and balances. It reaffirmed Mexico’s Baa2 overall credit rating but said increased government debt represented a risk for Mexico. It also mentioned the possibility that the government will have to transfer more money to shore up the highly indebted state-owned oil company Pemex. President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that ratings agencies often have “this bias of origin” against her party’s economic policies.

Australia’s plan to ban children from social media proves popular and problematic

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian government’s plan to ban children from social media to protect them from harm has won almost universal political support. But keeping them off social media looks far more difficult in practical terms. Experts in technology and child welfare called the 16-year age limit “too blunt” to work effectively. Leo Puglisi, who founded an online streaming news service at age 11, said the ban is “just kicking the can down the road” because it leaves young people unprepared for when they go online eventually. Supporters say social media is doing too much harm to not have an age limit. More about how the ban would work may be known next week when the legislation is introduced in Parliament.

Cyprus in talks with Gulf energy companies over natural gas licences, president says

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot authorities are in talks with major energy companies from Persian Gulf states over potential natural gas reserves off the Mediterranean country’s southern coastline, President Nikos Christodoulides told an energy conference Friday. He said the discussion with the unidentified companies are in connection with some of Cyprus’ 13 areas, or blocks, inside an exclusive economic zone. Italy’s Eni, France’s Total, ExxonMobil and Chevron are among companies that already hold exploration licenses for 10 blocks.

Workers at Canada’s national postal service go on strike Friday, disrupting deliveries

TORONTO (AP) — Workers at Canada’s national postal service are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with Canada Post. Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a 72-hour strike notice earlier in the week, saying it’s been asking for fair wages, safer working conditions and other improvements over nearly a year of bargaining. The government corporation released a statement confirming that customers will experience delays as a result of the strike.

Regulators approve North Dakota section of planned 5-state Midwest carbon dioxide pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Utility regulators in North Dakota have approved a carbon dioxide pipeline that would span five Midwestern states. Friday’s decision by the state’s Public Service Commission is a key victory for Summit Carbon Solutions, a company that has faced vociferous landowner objections and various setbacks in its plans. The company’s proposed $8 billion, 2,500-mile pipeline system would carry tons of planet-warming CO2 emissions for storage deep underground in North Dakota. The gas would come from 57 ethanol plants in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. Construction has not begun anywhere along Summit’s proposed route.

