AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:50 a.m. EST

Pilots flying tourists over national parks face new rules. None are stricter than at Mount Rushmore

Fewer airplanes and helicopters will be flying tourists over Mount Rushmore and other national monuments and parks as new regulations take effect that are intended to protect the serenity of some of the nation’s most beloved natural areas. The air tours have pitted tour operators against visitors frustrated with the noise for decades, but it has come to a head as new management plans are rolled out at nearly two dozen national parks and monuments. One of the strictest yet was recently announced at Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park, where tour flights will essentially be banned from getting within a half mile of the South Dakota sites starting in April.

Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal that may attract regulator scrutiny

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group has agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal including debt. The airlines announced the agreement Sunday. Alaska will pay $18 in cash for each share of Hawaiian, whose stock closed Friday at $4.86. The deal includes $900 million in Hawaiian debt. The acquisition still needs the blessing of U.S. regulators, which have shown resistance to more consolidation within the airline industry out of fear it could lead to higher airfares. Alaska and Hawaiian are both leading carriers between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland, which could raise worries about the combination hurting competition.

Europe’s world-leading artificial intelligence rules are facing a do-or-die moment

LONDON (AP) — Hailed as a world first, European Union artificial intelligence rules are facing a make-or-break moment. Negotiators will meet to hammer out the draft’s final details this week, but the talks have been complicated by the sudden rise of generative AI. First suggested in 2019, the AI Act was expected to be the world’s first such comprehensive regulations. But the process has been bogged down by a last-minute battle over how to govern systems that underpin general purpose AI services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot. Big tech companies are lobbying against what they see as overregulation that stifles innovation. European lawmakers, meanwhile, want added safeguards for the cutting-edge AI systems those companies are developing.

At UN climate talks, fossil fuel interests have hundreds of employees on hand

At least 1,300 employees of organizations representing fossil fuel interests registered to attend this year’s United Nations climate talks in Dubai. That’s more than three times the number found in an Associated Press analysis of last year’s talks. The jump may be due to new rules that took effect requiring attendees to disclose their employment. The fossil fuel-connected people make up just a tiny share of the 90,000 people who registered to attend the climate summit. But environmentalists have repeatedly questioned their presence at an event where meaningful negotiations have to take aim at the heart of their businesses. The companies say the fact that they make up a big part of global emissions is the very reason they should have a place at the conference.

Lacking counselors, US schools turn to the booming business of online therapy

As schools across the U.S. grapple with the student mental health crisis, the use of telehealth therapy for students has skyrocketed. Video counseling at school was never an option before the pandemic, but an analysis by The Associated Press has found the service is now so prevalent it exists in 16 of the 20 largest school districts to reach millions of students. The rapid rise reflects the pressure schools face to address the crisis amid a shortage of counselors, leading to the use of federal pandemic relief money on teletherapy. The approach has been so lucrative that venture capitalists are funding a new crop of school teletherapy companies. Schools praise the service, but experts warn of potential risks as the business of youth mental health becomes a booming industry.

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2023

From a hot dog vendor to head of the formidable mercenary army Wagner Group, his rise through Russian society could easily be described as meteoric. But it all came to a sudden end when the plane carrying him and others mysteriously exploded. The Aug. 23 death of Yevgeny Prigozhin put an exclamation point on what had already been an eventful year for the brutal mercenary leader. But he was just one of many noteworthy people who died in 2023. The world also said goodbye to former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who died Nov. 29. Another notable figure who died this year was former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter.

OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal goes before the Supreme Court on Monday, with billions at stake

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments over a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The agreement hammered out with state and local governments and victims would provide billions of dollars to combat the opioid epidemic. The Sacklers would contribute up to $6 billion and give up ownership, and the company would emerge from bankruptcy as a different entity, with its profits used for treatment and prevention. But the justices put the settlement on hold during the summer, in response to objections from the Biden administration. Arguments take place Monday.

BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver

DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver’s air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people. U.S. auto safety regulators say in documents Saturday that the recall covers 486 X3, X4 and X5 SUVs from 2014 with air bags made by Takata Corp. The company used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high temperatures and humidity and explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and spewing shrapnel. The inflators are among about 30 million made by Takata that are under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration but had not been recalled.

US targets oil and natural gas industry’s role in global warming with new rule on methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has taken action to reduce methane emissions from oil and natural gas production. The Environmental Protection Agency says a new Biden administration rule announced Saturday will sharply reduce methane and other harmful air pollutants that contribute to global warming. The agency also says the rule will promote use of cutting-edge methane detection technologies and deliver significant public health benefits such as fewer asthma attacks and hospital visits. U.S. officials announced the rule at the U.N. climate conference being held in the United Arab Emirates. Air pollution from oil and gas operations can cause cancer, harm the nervous and respiratory systems and contribute to birth defects.

Stock market today: Shares mixed in Asia ahead of updates on jobs, inflation

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as investors await a slew of U.S. economic data set for release later in the week. Benchmarks slid in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai Monday, but rose in Sydney and Seoul. Among the economic updates upcoming this week are data on the job market, including the U.S. government’s closely watched monthly employment report for November. Caution has also set in lately over whether a U.S. rate cut may not be coming so soon after all. On Wall Street, stocks finished last week, gaining ground, coming off their best month in more than a year.

