AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:28 p.m. EDT

The Supreme Court rules for Biden administration in a social media dispute with conservative states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with the Biden administration in a dispute with Republican-led states over how far the federal government can go to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security. The justices in a 6-3 vote on Wednesday threw out lower-court rulings that favored Louisiana, Missouri and other parties in their claims that officials in the Democratic administration leaned on the social media platforms to unconstitutionally squelch conservative points of view. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the court that the states and other parties did not have the legal right, or standing, to sue.

IRS delays in resolving identity theft cases are ‘unconscionable,’ an independent watchdog says

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent watchdog within the IRS reports that while taxpayer services have vastly improved, the agency is still too slow to resolve identity theft cases. And National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins says those delays are “unconscionable.” Erin M. Collins said in the report released Wednesday that overall the 2024 filing season went smoothly, though IRS delays in resolving identity theft victim assistance cases are worsening. It took nearly 19 months to resolve self-reported identity theft cases as of January, and Wednesday’s report states that now it takes 22 months to resolve these cases.

Where tech, politics & giving meet: CEO Nicole Taylor considers Silicon Valley’s busy intersection

Nicole Taylor has an insider’s view of philanthropic trends from her seat as the president and CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Located in Mountain View, California, the community foundation’s donors gave out nearly $4.6 billion in 2023. That’s a significant increase from the $2.6 billion granted the previous year. Taylor says that spike was thanks to some large donors “who really doubled down big on some things that they cared about.” She expects donors to actively support civic participation and efforts to strengthen democracy in advance of the 2024 election. But she says its hard to predict how much will be spent out this year.

A signature Biden law aimed to boost renewable energy. It also helped a solar company reap billions

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Joe Biden’s signature laws aimed to invigorate renewable energy manufacturing in the U.S. It will also help a solar panel company reap billions of dollars. Arizona-based First Solar is one of the biggest early winners from the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, offering a textbook case of how the inside influence game works in Washington. Company officials and major investors donated $2 million to Democrats in 2020, including $1.5 million to Biden. They also spent $2.8 million lobbying. The company’s profits have soared since then, thanks to new federal subsidies worth as much as $10 billion over a decade. A First Solar spokesman says the subsidies will create new jobs and boost the economy.

Southwest Airlines says a key measure of pricing power will be weaker than expected in 2Q

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says a key revenue ratio will be weaker than expected in the second quarter because of changes in how consumers book travel. That’s not good news for Southwest, which is already under pressure from a hedge fund to make big changes, including getting rid of the CEO. Southwest said Wednesday that second-quarter revenue will rise as it adds more flights. But on a per mile basis, revenue will decline more than Southwest previously thought. That’s a sign of weak pricing power. The news comes as hedge fund Elliott Management tries to shake up the company because of its low stock price.

Midwestern carbon dioxide pipeline project gets approval in Iowa, but still has a long way to go

Iowa regulators have approved a controversial carbon dioxide pipeline for transporting emissions of the climate-warming greenhouse gas for storage underground. But the project faces setbacks in other states and landowners around the Midwest. Regulators on Tuesday approved Summit Carbon Solutions’ application for a permit to build and operate its pipeline. The $5.5 billion, 2,500-mile pipeline network would carry CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants to be buried deep underground in North Dakota. Farmers and the ethanol industry see it a way to support new aviation fuel markets. Many landowners are opposed because they fear the taking of their land or a pipeline rupture releasing dangerous CO2 gas.

Gassy cows and pigs will face a carbon tax in Denmark, a world first

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark will tax livestock farmers for the greenhouse gases emitted by their cows, sheep and pigs from 2030, the first country to do so as it targets a major source of methane emissions, one of the most potent gases contributing to global warming. The aim is to reach a 2030 target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 70% from 1990 levels. Although carbon dioxide typically gets more attention for its role in climate change, scientists say methane traps about 87 times more heat on a 20-year timescale. In recent months, farmers across Europe have protested against environmental measures and regulations that they say are driving them to bankruptcy.

FDA warns maker of Sara Lee and Entenmann’s not to claim foods contain allergens when they don’t

Federal food safety regulators are warning Bimbo Bakeries USA to stop using misleading labels that say products contain potentially dangerous allergens when they don’t. Bimbo is the company behind major baked goods brands such as Sara Lee, Thomas’, Oroweat and Entenmann’s. U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspectors found that the company listed ingredients such as sesame or tree nuts on labels when they weren’t in the foods. FDA officials said Tuesday that food labels must be truthful. They also say labeling is not a substitute for preventing cross-contamination. Bimbo says it’s working with FDA to resolve the issue.

Microsoft breached antitrust rules by bundling Teams with office software, European Union says

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have accused Microsoft of “possibly abusive” practices that violate the bloc’s antitrust rules by tying its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app to its widely used business software. The European Commission said it’s concerned the U.S. tech giant has been “restricting competition” by bundling Teams with its core office productivity applications such as Office 365 and Microsoft 365. The commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said it suspects Microsoft might have granted Teams a “distribution advantage.” Microsoft has since stopped packaging teams with Office in Europe but the commission said it’s not enough. Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company will work to find solutions to address the Commission‘s remaining concerns.”

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in subdued trading around last week’s records

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting on Wall Street as major indexes hover near the all-time highs they set last week. The S&P 500 index was mostly unchanged in afternoon trading Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36 points. The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 fell. FedEx helped offset the losses with a gain of almost 15%. The package carrier reported results for its latest quarter that easily beat forecasts. Rivian soared 21% after Volkswagen said it would invest up to $5 billion in the struggling maker of electric vehicles.

