AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:51 p.m. EDT

North Dakota university leaders fear ‘catastrophic implications’ of new Minnesota free tuition plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota higher education officials are deeply worried about losing students and revenue in 2024 when neighboring Minnesota makes tuition free for thousands of its residents at public colleges and universities. North Dakota State University President David Cook has recently warned of “catastrophic implications” for his school. Close to half of North Dakota State’s students come from Minnesota, and the Fargo school is the top out-of-state destination for first-year Minnesota students. Minnesota’s North Star Promise program takes effect in fall 2024 for students from families with incomes under $80,000. More than half the states now have some kind of free college tuition program.

Elon Musk put new limits on tweets. Users and advertisers might go elsewhere

TikTok and Instagram users can scroll with abandon. But Twitter owner Elon Musk has put new curfews on his digital town square, the latest drastic change to the social media platform that could further drive away advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trendsetter. Keeping up with a sports game, extreme weather conditions or a major news event is getting harder under Musk’s new rules. He’s at least temporarily capped the number of tweets you can view as part of an apparent attempt to relieve the company’s overloaded web infrastructure. It’s cutting back on the reach and engagement that advertisers want on social media.

Deep sea mining permits may be coming soon. What are they and what might happen?

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United Nations body that regulates the world’s ocean floor is preparing to resume negotiations that could open the international seabed for mining, including for materials vital for the green energy transition. Negotiations within the International Seabed Authority are approaching a critical point since it will soon need to begin accepting applications for mining permits. Environmental activists and researchers worry about the potential impact of mining on sparsely researched marine ecosystems and habitats of the deep sea. Here’s a look at deep sea mining, its importance and why environmental activists are raising concerns.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are cutting oil supply again in bid to boost prices

LONDON (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Russia are extending cuts to the amount of oil they pump to the world to try to prop up prices. It shows how two of the world’s largest oil producers are scrambling to boost income from the fossil fuel even as demand has weakened with the economy. The move Monday gave a slight boost to oil prices. The Saudi Energy Ministry said it would extend its previously announced cut of 1 million barrels per day in July through August in a bid to support “the stability and balance of oil markets.” Russia will cut an additional 500,000 barrels a day in August, for a total of 1 million.

US measure would ban products containing mineral mined with child labor in Congo

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — New U.S. legislation would ban imported products containing critical green transition minerals mined by child labor in Congo. The bill seeks to counter China’s control of the “strategic” minerals in global supply for electric vehicles and other products. Hazardous and exploitative labor is rife in Congo’s cobalt and copper mines, which China overwhelmingly controls. Cobalt is a mineral used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, a key pillar of President Joe Biden’s climate plans. Congo is the world’s largest producer of the mineral, and China’s control of mines there strengthens Beijing’s position in the global supply chain for EVs and other products.

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as momentum slows from a huge rally to start the year

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting as momentum slows on Wall Street following a powerful rally to start the year. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in midday trading on Monday, hanging close to its highest level since April 2022. The Dow was up 9 points, or less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq was flat. Tesla rose after it said the number of vehicles it delivered during the spring surged from a year earlier. Much of the rest of the market was quieter. The U.S. stock market will close at 1 p.m. Eastern time and remain shut Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making a long-awaited trip to China this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing Thursday in an effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a Treasury official said. Yellen, who has called the notion of an economically decoupling from China “disastrous,” has frequently said in the past year that she would like to visit China. She says the two nations “can and need to find a way to live together” in spite of their strained relations and massive differences. Yellen’s trip would come shortly after Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a two-day stop in Beijing in June in what was the highest-level meetings in China in the past five years.

As 1,500 Disneyland collectibles go up for auction, that Dumbo car — or trash bin — can be yours

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — A passionate collector has brought the magic of Disneyland to a sprawling 30,000-square-foot building in Burbank, California, where fans can preview more than 1,500 items up for auction later this month. Visitors can hear birds chirping in the Enchanted Tiki Room section, and giggle at the animated ghosts from the famous park’s Haunted Mansion ride. Joel Magee has been building his collection of more than 6,000 items for 30 years and he’s finally ready to share some of it with the public. The exhibition is at the Burbank Town Center Mall and runs through July 16. The auction will be held July 17 through 19.

In workaholic Japan, ‘job leaving agents’ help people escape the awkwardness of quitting

TOKYO (AP) — In Japan, a nation reputed for loyalty to companies and lifetime employment, people who job-hop are often viewed as quitters. And that’s considered shameful. Enter “taishoku daiko,” or “job-leaving agents.” Dozens of such services have sprung up in the last several years to help people who simply want out. Founded in 2020, Guardian, a taishoku daiko service, has helped a variety of people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, escape less painfully from jobs they want to quit. That includes people who worked in a Shinto shrine, a dentist’s office and law firm to convenience store and restaurant staff.

Are you confronting a big medical bill? Attack it with a plan — and these tips

An enormous medical bill can trigger a wave of panic, but experts say patients should attack the problem with a plan. That startling invoice that arrived in the mail may not be what you wind up paying. Errors or slow insurance payments may have inflated that total. If it’s accurate, financial aid or other assistance might be available to pare it. Steps to take include double checking the numbers, potentially seeking outside help and thinking hard about a payment plan. Sometimes a simple phone call can clear up questions. Don’t ignore the bill.

