AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:25 p.m. EDT

Debt options abound, but can Biden, McCarthy strike a deal?

The White House and Congress could strike a deal to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for budget cuts. Or they could agree to a stopgap measure to keep paying the nation’s bills while negotiations continue. They could also do nothing, sending the economy into a tailspin. As President Joe Biden prepares to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leaders of Congress, the options for easing the debt ceiling standoff are many. But the political incentive for compromise is harder to come by. There’s no easy endgame ahead of a June 1 deadline to raise the debt ceiling or risk default.

Lawsuit: Yellen should ignore ‘unconstitutional’ debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A union of government employees has sued Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Joe Biden to try to stop them from complying with the law that limits the government’s total debt, which the lawsuit contends is unconstitutional. The lawsuit comes just weeks before the government could default on the federal debt if Congress fails to raise the borrowing limit. Financial markets have become increasingly nervous about the potential for default, with economists warning that a failure to raise the debt limit could trigger a global financial crisis. On Tuesday, Biden will meet with the top Republicans and Democrats in Congress to seek a potential breakthrough. The two sides remain far apart..

Engineers frustrated with rails even as others get sick time

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the progress that has been made this year with sick time deals for most of the other rail unions. The lack of paid sick time and concerns about demanding schedules took center stage during last fall’s contract talks. Several railroads have made deals this year to give some of their workers sick time. But the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen say the railroads are still asking for too much in return for giving sick time, and most railroads still want to penalize workers if they do take sick time.

Congress eyes new rules for tech: What’s under consideration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Democrats and Republicans agree that the federal government should better regulate the biggest technology companies, particularly social media platforms. But there is very little consensus on how it should be done. Tech regulation is gathering momentum on Capitol Hill as concerns skyrocket about China’s ownership of TikTok and as parents navigating a post-pandemic mental health crisis have grown increasingly worried about what their children are seeing online. Lawmakers have introduced a slew of bipartisan bills, boosting hopes of compromise. But any effort to regulate the mammoth industry would face major obstacles as technology companies have fought interference.

US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays

The Biden administration is starting work on new regulations it says will expand the rights of airline passengers. The rulemaking process being announced Monday would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they’re stranded for reasons within the airline’s control. It’s the Democratic administration’s latest salvo at the airlines. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and airline executives have blamed each other for causing flight disruptions. The Biden administration’s pledge to draft new rules for airline consumers comes just weeks before the start of the peak summer travel season. Most of the 10 largest U.S. airlines have promised to pay for accommodations for passengers stranded overnight.

Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.

Facebook says it is not dead. It’s not even just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years. The social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence. But even with nearly 3 billion monthly users, for years it has struggled to stay relevant as newer, younger, more addictive rivals — at the moment, TikTok — emerge. And the portion of people under 30 who use it is declining. Without this trend-setting demographic, Facebook, still the main source of revenue for parent company Meta, risks fading into the background — like email.

Disney parks at the forefront after Iger’s return

It’s been six months since Bob Iger canceled his retirement and stepped back into the top role at Disney to right a number of perceived wrongs under his handpicked successor, with one hovering right near the top: reconnecting with the Disney theme park die-hards and restoring their faith in the brand. Among his first acts as returning chief executive, Iger walked the Disneyland and California Adventure parks in Anaheim. And there was Iger at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney Resort, talking to guests and cast members alike and taking a personal interest in new projects that are underway. With quarterly earnings from Disney this week, all eyes are on Iger’s attempt to re-energize the parks.

Australian company says has found oil, gas in Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — An Australian-listed company exploring for oil and gas in Zimbabwe says that it has found deposits of both as well as helium in the Cabora Bassa Basin in the north of the country. Invictus Energy said in a statement Monday that results from an analysis of samples from drilling conducted last year confirmed “the presence of light oil and rich natural gas-condensate, with condensate gas ratios estimated at between 30 to 135 barrels per million cubic feet.” The company said the results also showed the presence of helium gas “in commercial concentrations.” Helium is used in the production of semi-conductors and liquid crystal display (LCD) panels.

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as banks stabilize

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is holding relatively steady Monday ahead of a week full of reports on some of the market’s biggest worries, including how stubbornly high inflation remains across the economy. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in afternoon trading, coming off its worst week in nearly two months. Besides a strong reading on U.S. jobs, which calmed worries about a recession but also raised concerns about inflation, last week was dominated by fears about smaller and mid-sized banks. They were stabilizing Monday. On the losing end was Tyson Foods. It slumped after reporting a surprise loss for the latest quarter.

Surprise loss from Tyson, then a surprise cut to its outlook

Tyson Foods suffered a surprise loss in the second quarter, something not since 2009, and it’s cutting its sales forecast due to the cost of plant closures and layoffs. Shares slid more than 15% Monday. Tyson has been trying to cut costs over the last six months. It closed its corporate offices in Chicago and South Dakota late last year and consolidated its workforce in Arkansas. In March it announced the closure of two plants in Arkansas and Virginia in order to better use available capacity at other facilities. Tyson laid off 15% of its senior leadership and 10% of its corporate workers last month as it faces steep inflation on labor, grain and other inputs.

