AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:34 a.m. EDT

Scammers are swiping billions from Americans every year. Worse, most crooks are getting away with it

Sophisticated overseas criminals are stealing tens of billions of dollars from Americans every year, a crime wave projected to get worse as the U.S. population ages and technology makes it easier to successfully perpetrate fraud. Kathy Stokes of AARP’s Fraud Watch Network says internet and telephone scams have grown exponentially and relatively few perpetrators are caught. Police in Ohio are still looking for the scammer whose calls to an 81-year-old homeowner set in motion a chain of events that led to the shooting death of an Uber driver. Some say law enforcement and industry need to join forces to fight fraud more quickly and efficiently.

An Alaska tourist spot will vote whether to ban cruise ships on Saturdays to give locals a break

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Each year, a crush of tourists arrives in Alaska’s capital city on cruise ships to see wonders like the fast-diminishing Mendenhall Glacier. Now, long-simmering tensions over Juneau’s tourism boom are coming to a head over a new voter initiative aimed at giving residents a break. A measure to ban cruise ships with 250 or more passengers from docking in Juneau on Saturdays has qualified for the Oct. 1 municipal ballot. It sets the stage for a debate about how much tourism is too much in a city experiencing first-hand the impacts of climate change. The “ship-free Saturdays” initiative will go to voters unless the local Assembly enacts a similar measure by Aug. 15, which is seen as unlikely.

US employers added a solid 206,000 jobs in June in a sign of continued economic strength

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers delivered another healthy month of hiring in June, adding 206,000 jobs and once again displaying the U.S. economy’s ability to withstand continually high interest rates. Last month’s job growth did mark a pullback from 218,000 in May. But it was still a strong gain, reflecting the resilience of America’s consumer-driven economy, which is slowing but still growing steadily. Still, Friday’s report contained some signs of a slowing job market. The unemployment rate ticked up from 4% to 4.1%, a still-low number but the highest rate since November 2021. The government also sharply revised down its estimate of job growth for April and May by a combined 111,000.

Federal Reserve highlights its political independence as presidential campaign heats up

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is highlighting the importance of its political independence at a time when Donald Trump, who frequently attacked the Fed’s policymaking in the past, edges closer to formally becoming the Republican nominee for president. On Friday, the Fed released its twice-yearly report on its interest-rate policies, a typically dry document that primarily includes its analysis of job growth, inflation, interest rates and other economic trends. This time, the Fed used the report to stress the vital need for the central bank to operate independent of political pressures.

North Dakota tribe goes back to its roots with a massive greenhouse operation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Native American tribe in North Dakota is planning a sprawling greenhouse complex on its reservation. The first of four planned phases of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation’s project is set to be completed next February. The complex will be among the largest greenhouses in the U.S. The greenhouse brings the tribe back to its agricultural roots from long ago, before a federal government dam flooded its fertile Missouri River land. Tribal Chairman Mark Fox says the greenhouse will provide food locally, as well as to tribes in neighboring states and to isolated and impoverished areas.

How an Oscar-winning filmmaker helped a small-town art theater in Ohio land a big grant

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — When the Little Art Theatre set out to land a $100,000 grant to fund a stylish new marquee, the cozy arthouse theater had some talented help. Oscar-winning documentarian Steve Bognar lives in Yellow Springs, the Ohio town where the theater is a downtown fixture. The co-director of 2020’s “American Factory,” Bognar advocates for small independent theaters everywhere as they struggle to survive the transition to streaming. His eight-minute video landed the theater its grant. It used a series of classic movie titles flashed onto the theater’s marquee and interviews with locals to illustrate Little Art’s importance to the community and society.

Pongamia trees grow where citrus once flourished, offering renewable energy and plant-based protein

An ancient tree from India is now thriving in groves where citrus trees once flourished in Florida, and could help provide the nation with renewable energy. As large parts of the Sunshine State’s once-famous citrus industry have all but dried up over the past two decades because of fatal diseases such as greening and citrus canker, some farmers are turning to the pongamia tree. The climate-resilient tree has the potential to produce plant-based proteins and a sustainable biofuel. The trees grow well in drought or rain, and they don’t need fertilizer or pesticides. And thanks to a patented process, California-based Terviva has removed the bitterness from the pongamia’s bean, making it edible.

Stock market today: Wall Street’s scorching rally sets more records as hopes rise for rate cuts

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rose to more records after a report on the job market bolstered hopes that interest rates may soon get easier. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5% Friday to set an all-time high for a third straight day and close its ninth winning week in the last 11. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.9% to its own record. Treasury yields sank following the jobs data, which reinforced belief on Wall Street that the U.S. economy will stay in a not-too-hot but not-too-cold state and that the Federal Reserve will cut rates later this year.

Parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue to buy Neiman Marcus for $2.65 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — The parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue has signed a deal to buy upscale rival Neiman Marcus Group, which owns Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman stores, for $2.65 billion, with online behemoth Amazon holding a minority stake. The new entity would be called Saks Global, which will comprise the Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH brands, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, as well as the real estate assets of Neiman Marcus Group and HBC, a holding company that purchased Saks in 2013. The deal comes after months of rumors that the department store chains had been negotiating a deal. But the twist is Amazon’s minority stake, which adds “a bit of spice” to an otherwise anticipated pact, according to Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, a research firm.

Europe is slapping tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles — for now. Here’s what to know

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union is moving to sharply increase customs duties on electric vehicles made in China. EVs are the latest flash point in a broader trade dispute over Chinese government subsidies and burgeoning exports of green technology to the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission says unfair government subsidies for electric vehicles imported from China threaten European carmakers and jobs. The higher duties won’t actually be collected for four more months, given the two sides time for talks to potentially resolve the dispute.

